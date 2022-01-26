Van beleggers
Akzo Nobel - 2022

Aandeel Akzo Nobel AEX:AKZA.NL, NL0013267909

  • 90,700 25 jan 2022 17:35
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 89,980 - 91,420
  • 545.115 Gem. (3M) 492,1K

Akzo Nobel - 2022

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 10 voda 26 januari 2022 07:55
    Iberdrola Installs Solar Power at AkzoNobel in Spain & Germany

    Strategic Research Institute
    Published on :
    26 Jan, 2022, 5:30 am

    AkzoNobel is working with Iberdrola to install 2,600 photovoltaic panels at its production centres in Catalonia Vallirana, Zona Franca and Villafranca del Penedés, which will prevent the emission of more than 14,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere over the next 25 years. It has also worked with the energy company to develop self-consumption at its production plants in Reutlingen and Hilden in Germany. Both companies are making progress in their commitment to promoting sustainability and combating climate change with the installation of photovoltaic self-consumption systems on the roofs of the Dutch company's production centres in Spain and Germany.

    The state-of-the-art photovoltaic modules installed are equipped with sensorised and connected high-performance inverters that allow the fundamental parameters of the installations to be monitored via the web. The built-in smart solution provides real-time information on the energy consumed and produced via an app. Framed in its sustainable business philosophy People. Planet. Paint, AkzoNobel plans to extend this type of action to other centres in the group, thanks to the efficiency, competitiveness and care for the environment that it generates. Among its global sustainable goals, the paints and coatings company intends to reduce carbon emissions by 50%, pursues the goal of using 100% renewable electricity and aims to achieve zero non-reusable waste by 2030.

    AkzoNobel in Spain is consolidating its commitment to sustainability and resource optimisation with Iberdrola, which has installed 2,600 photovoltaic panels at the paint and coatings manufacturer's centres in Catalonia -Vallirana, Zona Franca and Villafranca del Penedés-. This installation has a total power of more than 1,200 kW. This system will prevent the emission of more than 14,000 tonnes of CO2 into the atmosphere over the next 25 years and will save the company's current energy consumption.
    Bijlage:
