Curetis-Opgen 2022 / Zal het dan dit jaar wat worden ?

Aandeel OpGen OTC:OPGN.Q, US68373L3078

  • 0,859 29 mrt 2022 21:59
  • +0,091 (+11,86%) Dagrange 0,778 - 0,878
  • 647.752 Gem. (3M) 319K

Curetis-Opgen 2022 / Zal het dan dit jaar wat worden ?

5 Posts
  1. forum rang 4 Pitmans 11 januari 2022 08:10
    Op de valreep nog een flinke emissie door omzetting van preferente aandelen in 7.5mio nieuwe stukken. Staan er nu 46.5mio uit. Het verlies per aandeel daalt dus wel mooi...
    Voor de rest een piepkleine verbetering van de resultaten en vooruizichten, maar de omzetprognose van $5mio die rond de fusieperiode werd afgegeven wordt opnieuw niet gehaald.
    Het jaar begon voor de koers nog hoopvol met een stijging naar $1.20 , maar werd al snel weer penny en schommelt nu rond de $1

    ---------------------------------------------
    OpGen Announces Preliminary Unaudited Revenue for Fiscal 2021 and Provides Business Update

    - Preliminary unaudited revenue for 2021 was approximately $4.3 million

    - Maintained strong balance sheet with $36.1 million cash as of December 31, 2021 and total capital raised in 2021 of $51.2 million

    - Conversion of all 150,000 preferred shares into 7.5 million common shares completed by investor in December 2021

    --------------------------------------
    ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today that total preliminary unaudited revenue for OpGen in 2021 was approximately $4.3 million, compared to approximately $4.2 million in 2020. Preliminary revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 was approximately $1.4 million compared to approximately $1.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter revenues in 2021 were achieved despite exiting the FISH business at the beginning of 2021 which had contributed approximately $0.7 million to fourth quarter 2020 revenue. Growing revenue from Unyvero product sales in the U.S. and globally as well as growth of the Ares Genetics services and data access business were key drivers of the 2021 revenue generation. The company expects to provide fourth quarter 2021 and full year 2021 financial results during its earnings call in March 2022. OpGen’s cash position as of December 31, 2021 was approximately $36.1 million, a significant increase from $13.3 million as of December 31, 2020.

    -------------------------
    (Geselecteerde) milestones :
    - Ares and Sandoz have extended their services frame agreement to continue collaboration in addressing AMR until January 2025

    - OpGen subsidiary Ares Genetics had total fourth quarter 2021 revenue of approximately $0.8 million with about 80% of such revenues being derived from its recent strategic database access transaction providing for non-exclusive access to 1.1% of the ARESdb content

    - Closed a $15 million registered direct preferred stock financing transaction with a single U.S. healthcare institutional investor

    - Following the increase in the company’s authorized shares of common stock, the institutional investor in the company’s recent preferred stock financing converted all of its 150,000 shares of preferred stock into 7.5 million shares of common stock in December 2021. This resulted in total shares outstanding, as of December 31, 2021, of approximately 46.5 million shares of common stock with no preferred stock remaining outstanding

    - The company’s Chinese partner BCB has informed us that all three clinical trial sites required for the supplementary clinical study in China for the Unyvero pneumonia cartridge have recently received their respective IRB approvals. The company expects the study, which is entirely managed and executed under the control of its partners at BCB, to start in due course

    - Received full regulatory clearance for Unyvero system and several cartridges (including HPN, ITI and IAI) in Colombia and recognized the first commercial sale to Annar Dx
OpGen

