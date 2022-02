Aandeel Euronext PSE:ENX.FR, NL0006294274

PB Euronext vandaag:Analysts consensusThis consensus is provided for informative purposes only. The numbers represent the average of the latest estimates provided by 14 of the analysts covering Euronext share.This consensus is as at 21 January 2021 and Euronext is not liable for any future change in estimates past this date.Consensus ahead of Q4 and full year 2021 resultsIN €M Q4 2021 FULL YEAR 2021Revenue 361.3 1,289.2EBITDA (reported) 203.6 747.5EBITDA Margin (%) 56.3% 58.0%Net profit (reported) 109.8 409.9Any opinions, estimates or forecasts regarding Euronext N.V. performance made by these analysts are theirs alone and do not represent opinions, forecasts, estimates or predictions of Euronext N.V or its management. The number of analysts that are included in the above consensus may differ from the total number of analysts that cover Euronext N.V., due to out of date forecasts.The analysts that cover Euronext are listed below.