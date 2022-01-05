Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  SBM Offshore  /  SBM Offshore - off topic - 2022 Alles over olie en gas

Aandeel SBM Offshore AEX:SBMO.NL, NL0000360618

  • 13,565 5 jan 2022 17:35
  • +0,060 (+0,44%) Dagrange 13,435 - 13,620
  • 278.618 Gem. (3M) 496,2K

SBM Offshore - off topic - 2022 Alles over olie en gas

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Chela 5 januari 2022 21:16
    Nog eens twee olievondsten offshore Guyana.

    Hess CEO, John Hess, commented: “Both discoveries further underpin our queue of future low-cost development opportunities. We continue to see the potential for at least six FPSOs on the Stabroek Block in 2027 with a production capacity of more than 1 million gross barrels of oil per day, and up to 10 FPSOs to develop the discovered resources on the block.”

    brazilenergyinsight.com/2022/01/05/ex...

1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

SBM Offshore Meer »

Koers 13,565   Verschil +0,06 (+0,44%)
Laag 13,435   Volume 278.618
Hoog 13,620   Gem. Volume 496.174
5 jan 2022 17:35
Premium

SBM Offshore biedt beleggers 6% dividendrendement

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Inloggen Ontdek Premium

SBM Offshore Nieuws

  1. 17 dec SBM Offshore sluit overbruggingskrediet af voor FPSO 1
  2. 30 nov SBM Offshore tekent contract voor nieuwe FPSO 3
  3. 23 nov Zwitserse autoriteiten leggen SBM boete op
  4. 17 nov Nieuwe FPSO-opdracht voor SBM
  5. 12 nov Beursblik: ING verlaagt koersdoel SBM licht
  6. 11 nov SBM Offshore in gesprek met Exxon over nieuw miljardenproject - media 2
  7. 11 nov 'Sterke prestaties SBM'
  8. 11 nov SBM stelt nieuwe commissaris voor
  9. 11 nov SBM Offshore houdt vast aan winstverwachting
  10. 10 nov Beursblik: outlook SBM Offshore in focus 3

Gerelateerde Video's

  1. video thumbnail

    HAL Trust: Tijd om in te stappen?

    24 november 2017 17:39 - Vimeo

  2. video thumbnail

    Vijf bedrijven, vijf kansen

    5 augustus 2011 11:04 - FTV

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 