Aandeel SBM Offshore AEX:SBMO.NL, NL0000360618

SBM Offshore - off topic - 2022 Alles over olie en gas
-
Nog eens twee olievondsten offshore Guyana.
Hess CEO, John Hess, commented: “Both discoveries further underpin our queue of future low-cost development opportunities. We continue to see the potential for at least six FPSOs on the Stabroek Block in 2027 with a production capacity of more than 1 million gross barrels of oil per day, and up to 10 FPSOs to develop the discovered resources on the block.”
brazilenergyinsight.com/2022/01/05/ex...
5 jan 2022 17:35
