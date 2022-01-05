Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  ATAI Life Sciences  /  Forum ATAI Life Sciences geopend

Aandeel ATAI Life Sciences NV OTC:ATAI.Q, NL0015000DX5

  • 7,230 4 jan 2022 22:00
  • -0,430 (-5,61%) Dagrange 7,125 - 7,715
  • 1.129.801

Forum ATAI Life Sciences geopend

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. IEX - Forummoderator 5 januari 2022 06:44
    ATAI Life Sciences NV:

    We are a biopharmaceutical company that leverages a decentralised platform approach to incubate and accelerate the development of highly effective mental health treatments that address the unmet needs of patients.

    Our approach combines funding, access to accelerative platform technologies, as well as scientific and regulatory expertise with a singular focus on developing more rapid-acting and potentially disease-modifying mental health treatments.

    Groet Henk
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

ATAI Life Sciences NV Meer »

Koers 7,230   Verschil -0,43 (-5,61%)
Laag 7,125   Volume 1.129.801
Hoog 7,715   Gem. Volume 0
4 jan 2022 22:00
Premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 