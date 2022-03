Aandeel Brill Koninklijke AEX:BRILL.NL, NL0000442523

Peter Coebergh departs Brill as CEO

Brill, the international academic publisher, announces today that Peter Coebergh will leave Brill as CEO when his term

of office will come to an end after the annual general meeting of shareholders that is currently scheduled for 25 May,

2022.

Peter Coebergh (1961) joined Brill in 2015 and held the position of EVP Marketing & Sales before being appointed as CEO

in 2018. Prior to joining Brill, Peter held several senior executive positions at Springer Science & Business Media (now

Springer Nature), which he joined in 2001.

Brill is grateful to Peter Coebergh for successfully leading the company over the past four years. Under his leadership,

Brill has further prepared itself for a continued positive development as a leading publisher in the field of humanities.

The Supervisory Board intends to nominate a successor prior to the upcoming annual general meeting of shareholders

and will inform the market once the new potential CEO has been identified. Peter Coebergh and the Supervisory Board

are committed to ensuring a seamless handover of duties. The successor is then expected to focus particularly on Brill’s

strategic and operational development, building further on the foundations that Peter and his team have laid in the last

years.

Robin Hoytema van Konijnenburg, Chairman of the Supervisory Board: “On behalf of the Supervisory Board, I want to

recognize Peters leadership and thank him for his tireless efforts. Faced with an unprecedented pandemic, Brill has

continued to perform strongly with an enhanced focus on our digital offering. Also, under his leadership, Brill has taken

a significant step by acquiring the German publishing house Vandenhoeck and Ruprecht. I want to thank Peter for his

contribution and wish him the very best.”

Peter Coebergh added: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my six years at Brill of which for four years as CEO. Driven by the new

mission statement launched in 2019 (Mission Statement), we have been able to strengthen our business by significantly

expanding in Germany through acquisitions and by serving our authors and customers with ever more and better digital

services. At this point I want to thank all my colleagues at Brill and V&R for their contribution to the realization of our

strategic plans. And to say that all Brill’s stakeholders can rely on my full commitment until the end of my tenure.”

Trading conditions and full year 2021 expectations remain in line with Brill’s Trading Update published on

28 October, 2021.

Leiden, 10 February, 2022