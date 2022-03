25 February 2022Further to the Group’s announcement yesterday morning, Ferrexpo plc (LSE: FXPO), the world's 3rd largest exporter of high grade ironore pellets to the global steel industry, hereby provides an update on its operations in Ukraine.Export activities at the port of Pivdennyi, located in southwest Ukraine, where the Group’s berth is located for shipping pellets to customers,have been temporarily suspended following notification from the port authorities. As a result, the Group’s marketing department has issuedforce majeure notices to certain customers that were due to receive the Group’s products via oceangoing vessel in the near term.The Group’s mining and processing operations, which are located adjacent to the city of Horishni Plavni in central Ukraine, continue tooperate. The Group has the ability to stockpile its iron ore pellets at site, whilst Ukraine’s logistic networks continue to experiencedisruption.The Group’s continued primary focus remains the safety of its workforce in Ukraine. Further updates will be made as and when appropriate.About Ferrexpo:Ferrexpo is a Swiss headquartered iron ore company with assets in Ukraine and a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange in the FTSE 250 index(ticker FXPO). The Group produces high grade iron ore pellets, which are a premium product for the global steel industry and enable reduced carbonemissions and increased productivity for steelmakers when the Group’s iron ore pellets are converted into steel, compared to more commonly tradedforms of iron ore. Ferrexpo’s operations have been supplying the global steel industry for over 40 years and in 2021 the Group produced 11.2 milliontonnes of iron ore pellets, placing Ferrexpo as the world’s 3rd largest exporter of pellets to the global steel industry with a market share of approximately9%. The Group has a global customer base comprising of premium steel mills around the world, which includes steel mills in Austria, Germany, Japan,South Korea, Taiwan, China, Slovakia, the Czech Republic, Turkey, Vietnam and America. For further information, please visit www.ferrexpo.com.