Aandeel RoodMicrotec AEX:ROOD.NL, NL0000440477



Investor Relations calendar



Here you can find all relevant dates for the financial market of RoodMicrotec



start-/enddate title location

13.October 2022 Trading update quarter 3-2022 Press Release

21.July 2022

09:30 am Conference call for press and analysts Details will be published in time

21.July 2022 Publication interim report 2022 Press Release and Web Site

9.June 2022 Annual general meeting of shareholders 2022 Details will be published in time

21.April 2022 Trading update quarter 1-2022

21.April 2022

09:30 am Conference call for press and analysts Details will be published in time

21.April 2022 Publication annual report 2021 Press Release and Web Site

27.January 2022 Publication (preliminary) annual revenue 2021 Press Release