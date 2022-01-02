Van beleggers
voor beleggers
RoodMicrotec - 2022

Aandeel RoodMicrotec AEX:ROOD.NL, NL0000440477

  • 0,201 31 dec 2021 14:00
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 0,198 - 0,202
  • 34.101 Gem. (3M) 100K

RoodMicrotec - 2022

  2 januari 2022

    Investor Relations calendar

    Here you can find all relevant dates for the financial market of RoodMicrotec

    start-/enddate title location
    13.October 2022 Trading update quarter 3-2022 Press Release
    21.July 2022
    09:30 am Conference call for press and analysts Details will be published in time
    21.July 2022 Publication interim report 2022 Press Release and Web Site
    9.June 2022 Annual general meeting of shareholders 2022 Details will be published in time
    21.April 2022 Trading update quarter 1-2022
    21.April 2022
    09:30 am Conference call for press and analysts Details will be published in time
    21.April 2022 Publication annual report 2021 Press Release and Web Site
    27.January 2022 Publication (preliminary) annual revenue 2021 Press Release
RoodMicrotec Meer »

Koers 0,201   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 0,198   Volume 34.101
Hoog 0,202   Gem. Volume 99.973
31 dec 2021 14:00
RoodMicrotec Nieuws

  1. 22 dec RoodMicrotec kondigt samenwerking aan voor Centraal-Europa
  2. 14 okt RoodMicrotec verhoogt outlook
  3. 24 sep RoodMicrotec gevrijwaard van proceskosten
  4. 09 sep Juridische procedure gestart tegen dochterbedrijf RoodMicrotec
  5. 22 jul Groene cijfers voor RoodMicrotec
  6. 22 apr Klein verlies voor RoodMicrotec in 2020
  7. dec '20 RoodMicrotec regelt herfinanciering miljoenenlening
  8. okt '20 Roodmicrotec ziet omzet iets dalen
  9. jul '20 RoodMicrotec dieper in de rode cijfers
  10. jun '20 RoodMicrotec levert jaarverslag af 2

