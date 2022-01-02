Aandeel RoodMicrotec AEX:ROOD.NL, NL0000440477

Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
Investor Relations calendar
Here you can find all relevant dates for the financial market of RoodMicrotec
start-/enddate title location
13.October 2022 Trading update quarter 3-2022 Press Release
21.July 2022
09:30 am Conference call for press and analysts Details will be published in time
21.July 2022 Publication interim report 2022 Press Release and Web Site
9.June 2022 Annual general meeting of shareholders 2022 Details will be published in time
21.April 2022 Trading update quarter 1-2022
21.April 2022
09:30 am Conference call for press and analysts Details will be published in time
21.April 2022 Publication annual report 2021 Press Release and Web Site
27.January 2022 Publication (preliminary) annual revenue 2021 Press Release
