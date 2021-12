Aandeel TomTom AEX:TOM2.NL, NL0013332471

personal

Let's talk about the collaboration between TomTom and Volkswagen and the press release about it. These views are my own (see disclaimer below)All press releases involving TomTom and VW are hereThe interesting paragraphs in the latest press release are these:So what exactly is described here?First, that part about the fleet of Volkswagen. In the long run 40 million cars that contribute to a better navigation experience. Does TomTom need those data for traffic? No, except maybe for that new lane-based traffic. Subsequently, not only lane traffic is discussed, but also. So you need digital maps for that with lanes that continuously update. Those are in HD maps. That’s where you really need that swarm data from Volkswagen. And CARIAD has been talking about converting VW data into HD maps for a long time, but it doesn't have the skills, people or technology. TomTom does, with a real-time transactional mapmaking platform that allows for each edit to be a single transaction. Even HERE does not have that technology.So are there any hints in the press release that TomTom and CARIAD will cooperate on HD maps? Yes there are. The joint press release by TomTom and CARIAD press says they will be innovation on “future products” which is a broad statement, that could be anything. But it also states that this innovation is about "safer" and “more comfortable” experience. That’s when you talk about HD maps and how they support safety systems and comfortable rides. The same language is used when CARIAD itself talks about HD maps and the 'swarm' of connected cars: ‘safety and convenience’.Quote:So how will TomTom support CARIAD / Volkswagen Group with HD maps? This can be done in two ways. In a supplier relationship or in a joint R&D relationship. In a supplier relationship TomTom offers HD maps, sells them to CARIAD and receives data from the Volkswagen swarm to keep the HD maps fresh and up to date. That’s not the kind of relationship TomTom and CARIAD have signed. CEO Harold Goddijn mentioned this is not a typical supplier-customer relationship but a joint effort and deep collaboration to jointly develop new products (as also stated in the rest of the press release).So the collaboration on HD maps will be more in line with how TomTom cooperates with Baidu. TomTom offers Baidu all the tools and cloud and communication and know-how to create HD maps for China. Once Baidu starts selling those maps, tomtom will receive a fee for the sales. Remember that the TomTom technology you talk about has costs hundreds of millions to develop and also years to master. In a sense TomTom has become to Chinese maps what ASML is to chips. They offer tools.So myview is that CARIAD will be creating HD maps for the entire Volkswagen Group (VW, Skoda, Audi, Porsche, SEAT), but they will need help and technology from TomTom to get there. This was already in the stars. Volkswagen acquired Hella Aglaia - a camera technology company - and integrated it into CARIAD. The timing: Volkswagen acquired this company shortly after TomTom and Hella Aglaia succeeded in HD maps crowdsourcing.Quote:So where does this leave HERE technologies?They lost Volkswagen as an opportunity to create HD maps, due to a lack of progress on technology. The other two German OEMs (Daimler and BMW) are luxury brands who do not have the same volume of data. HERE will be a supplier of SD (standard definition) maps for some time to come, but is not a partner in ADAS and autonomous driving for Volkswagen Group and CARIAD.Disclaimer: this is my personal perception and view when reading the CARIAD - TomTom press release between the lines and other events like the Hella Aglaia acquisition. Also remember that the very first research on HD maps was between TomTom and Volkswagen. That was dating back to 2014 www.tomtom.com/press-room/general/187... The acquisition of HERE kind of blurred the TomTom-Volkswagen relationship, but it seems to me it is back in full effect.