Aandeel CGG PSE:CGG.FR, FR0013181864

Met de laatste update in gedachte zullen we zien of er in 2022 nog eens een aanval komt op de 1+
Solid Q3 quarterly performance
Segment Revenue at $270m, up 35% year-on-year
and Segment EBITDAs at $118m, more than doubled year-on-year
CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a world leader in Geoscience, announced today its third quarter 2021 non-audited results.
Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:
“I am encouraged by our Q3 results and more importantly by the signs of the gradually increasing demand for our core businesses, supported by the strengthening macro-environment. Our differentiated products and services remain fundamental to solving our client’s challenges in complex sub-surface environments, addressing their digitalization needs and reducing their environmental footprint.
Beyond the core, we are developing and commercially progressing a growing portfolio of business opportunities targeting digital geoscience, energy transition, environmental geoscience, and infrastructure monitoring. These opportunities leverage our leadership technology positions in sophisticated algorithms, high performance computing, earth subsurface data base and sensors, all of which provide new growth for the company”.
Q3 2021: A solid performance
IFRS figures: revenue at $210m, EBITDAs at $58m, OPINC at $20m
Segment revenue at $270m, up 35% year-on-year and up 71% sequentially
Geoscience segment revenue at $77m, stable year-on-year and up 5% sequentially.
Multi-Client segment sales at $92m, up 26% year-on-year and up 149% sequentially.
Equipment segment sales at $101m, up 105% year-on-year and up 113% sequentially.
Segment EBITDAs at $118m a 44% margin and Adjusted* Segment EBITDAs at $118m,
Segment Operating Income at $33m and Adjusted* Segment Operating Income at $33m
Group Net Loss at $(17)m
Net Cash Flow at $(34)m.
fijne jaarwisseling
Sinds opening draadje de eerste rit erop zitten met 7,5%+ dus er is voldoende beweging!
Fijne dag
een goed begin met 7%.. op naar de 1+
CGG Sells its Physical Asset Storage and Services Business to OASIS Group and Access
Paris, France – January 4th, 2022
CGG S.A. (“CGG”) announced today that it has closed the sale of the physical storage assets and associated services of its Smart Data Solutions business to OASIS Group (“OASIS”) and Access Information Management Corporation (“Access”).
The transaction includes seven dedicated storage and service facilities, each holding client collections of records and subsurface rock and fluid samples. Access has acquired the three North American sites and OASIS the four European sites. Access and OASIS have a history of collaboration and, for global clients, will work together to continue the global service delivery.
Sophie Zurquiyah, CEO, CGG, said: “With their focus on records and information management, Access and OASIS will provide an excellent home for the physical asset storage and services business of Smart Data Solutions, ensuring it has the ability to continue to expand and advance its service offerings, to best support the needs of its clients well into the future.”
About CGG
CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global geoscience technology leader. Employing around 3,700 people worldwide, CGG provides a comprehensive range of data, products, services and solutions that support our clients to more efficiently and responsibly solve complex natural resource, environmental and infrastructure challenges. CGG is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).
Volgende rit is weer gaande 0,698 -
Het nieuwe jaar is goed begonnen voor CGG. Maar nog lang niet goed genoeg voor mij. Ik sta nog behoorlijk rood met dit aandeel. Hopelijk zet deze stijging door, zodat ik mijn verlies kan beperken.
