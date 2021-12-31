Aandeel CGG PSE:CGG.FR, FR0013181864

Met de laatste update in gedachte zullen we zien of er in 2022 nog eens een aanval komt op de 1+



Solid Q3 quarterly performance

Segment Revenue at $270m, up 35% year-on-year

and Segment EBITDAs at $118m, more than doubled year-on-year



CGG (ISIN: FR0013181864), a world leader in Geoscience, announced today its third quarter 2021 non-audited results.



Commenting on these results, Sophie Zurquiyah, CGG CEO, said:



“I am encouraged by our Q3 results and more importantly by the signs of the gradually increasing demand for our core businesses, supported by the strengthening macro-environment. Our differentiated products and services remain fundamental to solving our client’s challenges in complex sub-surface environments, addressing their digitalization needs and reducing their environmental footprint.



Beyond the core, we are developing and commercially progressing a growing portfolio of business opportunities targeting digital geoscience, energy transition, environmental geoscience, and infrastructure monitoring. These opportunities leverage our leadership technology positions in sophisticated algorithms, high performance computing, earth subsurface data base and sensors, all of which provide new growth for the company”.



Q3 2021: A solid performance



IFRS figures: revenue at $210m, EBITDAs at $58m, OPINC at $20m

Segment revenue at $270m, up 35% year-on-year and up 71% sequentially

Geoscience segment revenue at $77m, stable year-on-year and up 5% sequentially.

Multi-Client segment sales at $92m, up 26% year-on-year and up 149% sequentially.

Equipment segment sales at $101m, up 105% year-on-year and up 113% sequentially.

Segment EBITDAs at $118m a 44% margin and Adjusted* Segment EBITDAs at $118m,

Segment Operating Income at $33m and Adjusted* Segment Operating Income at $33m

Group Net Loss at $(17)m

Net Cash Flow at $(34)m.



