Aandeel Eurocastle Investment AEX:ECT.NL, GB00B94QM994

Eurocastle 2022: het laatste jaar?
Volgen
-
1
EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
Eurocastle Strategic Review Update
Guernsey, 31 December 2021 – Eurocastle Investment Limited today announces that the strategic options for the Company remain under
ongoing review by the Board as it continues to assess a number of opportunities. As a result, the Board now anticipates being in a position
to provide an update at the release of the Company’s full year 2021 financial results, expected to be towards the end of Q1 2022
-
DeZwarteRidder schreef op 31 december 2021 09:02:
1
Een ding is wel zeker: ze gaan niet door met Italiaanse hypotheken of vastgoed.
Als ze iets nieuws gaan verzinnen zal het wel met CO2-rechten te maken hebben.
-
"...anticipates being in a position to provide an update...". Nounou, een gewaagde voorspelling.
@Zwarte Ridder: weet je meer?
Eurocastle Investment
|Koers
|9,000
|
|Verschil
|
0,00
(0,00%)
|Laag
|9,000
|
|Volume
|1.490
|Hoog
|9,000
|
|Gem. Volume
|1.776
|
31 dec 2021 09:39