Aandeel Eurocastle Investment AEX:ECT.NL, GB00B94QM994

Eurocastle 2022: het laatste jaar?

Aandeel Eurocastle Investment

  31 dec 2021 09:39
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 9,000 - 9,000
  • 1.490 Gem. (3M) 1,8K

Eurocastle 2022: het laatste jaar?

  DeZwarteRidder 31 december 2021 09:02
    EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED
    FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

    Eurocastle Strategic Review Update
    Guernsey, 31 December 2021 – Eurocastle Investment Limited today announces that the strategic options for the Company remain under
    ongoing review by the Board as it continues to assess a number of opportunities. As a result, the Board now anticipates being in a position
    to provide an update at the release of the Company’s full year 2021 financial results, expected to be towards the end of Q1 2022
  DeZwarteRidder 31 december 2021 09:03
    Een ding is wel zeker: ze gaan niet door met Italiaanse hypotheken of vastgoed.


    Als ze iets nieuws gaan verzinnen zal het wel met CO2-rechten te maken hebben.
