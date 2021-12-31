Aandeel Eurocastle Investment AEX:ECT.NL, GB00B94QM994

1

EUROCASTLE INVESTMENT LIMITED

Eurocastle Strategic Review Update

Guernsey, 31 December 2021 – Eurocastle Investment Limited today announces that the strategic options for the Company remain under

ongoing review by the Board as it continues to assess a number of opportunities. As a result, the Board now anticipates being in a position

to provide an update at the release of the Company’s full year 2021 financial results, expected to be towards the end of Q1 2022