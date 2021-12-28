Van beleggers
Aandeel PROSUS AEX:PRX.NL, NL0013654783

Aandeel PROSUS AEX:PRX.NL, NL0013654783

  • 72,170 30 dec 2021 17:36
  • +1,770 (+2,51%) Dagrange 70,160 - 72,170
  • 1.755.736 Gem. (3M) 2,3M

Prosus 2022 niet afkomstig van......

  forum rang 4 Kuiken 28 december 2021 15:48
    "We invest in talented founders and companies with the ambition to expand globally
    We recruit the world's best talent to build outstanding companies and products
    We build leading companies that empower people and enrich communities"

    Dit is wat ze willen ( van hun site)
    En als je deel wilt uitmaken van de zich sterk ontwikkelende wereld buiten de VS en Europa ben je bij Prosus
    op je plaats.



  forum rang 4 Kuiken 28 december 2021 15:55
    bron Bloomberg:

    China Tech Gauge Approaches Year Low as Selloff Deepens
    Hang Seng Tech Index falls 0.9% as Kuaishou, Tencent drag
    Analysts split on impact of China’s new rules on overseas IPOs
    ByIshika Mookerjee
    Updated onDecember 28, 2021, 3:26 AM EST


    Chinese technology shares listed in Hong Kong slipped as trading resumed after the long weekend, showing that investor sentiment toward the battered sector remains weak heading into the year-end.

    The Hang Seng Tech Index closed down 0.9% -- paring a fall of 1.6% in the morning -- amid holiday-thinned trading, extending its declines of the past two weeks and approaching a 2021 low reached on Dec. 20. Shares of Meituan, Kuaishou Technology and Tencent Holdings Ltd. were among the biggest drags on the measure.


    Sentiment was dented after Chinese authorities unveiled new rules and a proposal in the past week to tighten scrutiny on overseas share sales in the wake of Didi Global Inc.’s controversial listing. While regulators stopped short of a ban on initial public offerings by companies using the so-called Variable Interest Entities (VIE) structure, the rules would make the process more difficult and costly.
  forum rang 4 Kuiken 29 december 2021 15:48
    Het Chinese techconcern Alibaba BABA$113,50-1,13% overweegt zijn minderheidsbelang in sociaal medium Weibo te verkopen. Het bedrijf zou zo tegemoet willen komen aan de regering in Peking, die vindt dat Alibaba te machtig is.
    Dat meldt persbureau Bloomberg op basis van anonieme bronnen.


    lead van het artikel in FD
  forum rang 4 Kuiken 29 december 2021 16:49
    van China's officiële TV zender CGTN website:

    Wellicht is het handig om het Chinese denken zo nu en dan mee te nemen:


    China 19:13, 29-Dec-2021

    Seminar on Xi's human rights discourses held in Beijing
    Updated 21:25, 29-Dec-2021
    By Yang Shanshan


    A seminar focusing on a book of Xi Jinping's discourses on respecting and safeguarding human rights has concluded in Beijing.

    The book, featuring nine themes, includes 335 discourses extracted from over 160 reports, speeches, congratulatory letters and instructions by Xi, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, from November 15, 2012 to October 30, 2021.

    The book compiles excerpts of President Xi's theories on human rights. In particular, survival and development rights are framed as top priorities for China to achieve common prosperity.

    Xi's discourses on human rights point the way for the advancement of China's human rights cause in the new era, and offer Chinese wisdom and solutions to promote the global cause of human rights, said Jiang Jianguo, deputy head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, at the event on Tuesday.

    The seminar gathered scholars, human rights experts as well as representatives of readers from multiple fields from China and abroad.

    Some readers believe the book is timely, as the concept of human rights has been politicized so much and people need some tangible discourse in fighting against COVID-19.

    "We see how Chinese people's lives have improved, how even during COVID-19, people were prioritized; their betterment, their life was prioritized. We see that this journey in China is consistent. It has a philosophy behind it, and that philosophy is something the world can learn immensely from," said Zoon Ahmed Khan, a research fellow at Center for China and Globalization.

    "President Xi Jinping government sent medical teams to the world. Many countries got the real support on how the pandemic can be controlled," said Dr. Misbahul Ferdous from Fuwai Hospital, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences and Peking Union Medical College.

    China proposes to build a shared future for mankind. To achieve this, China is devoted to addressing climate change, fighting terrorism and participating in global governance. Through the Belt and Road Initiative, China is helping countries improve their economies and achieve prosperity. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, China promised to provide vaccines as global public goods. All these actions aptly reflect China's understanding of human rights.



    (Cover: A seminar focusing on a book of Xi Jinping's discourses on respecting and safeguarding human rights is held in Beijing, China, December 28, 2021. /Chinese State Council Information Office)"
    Gaat ook over mensenrechten, daar is Xi ook geen ster in, zie de Oeigoeren.
    Ik zie vandaag weet Ali Baba dat een onderdeel moet verkopen op last van de CP.
    Dit gaat zo te zien voorlopig door.
    Straks zit Prosus ook met een flinke portie aandelen Tesla in portefeuille.
    Prosus heeft 28% van Tencent, wat op zijn beurt weer 4/5 % , zeg 4,5 % in Tesla bezit.
    Is toch circa 1,25 %.

  forum rang 4 Kuiken 30 december 2021 11:39
    Ik blijf de Chinese staatszender citeren, om de toon tussen China en met name de VS te monitoren: dit is van CGTN van vandaag:

    Company 14:34, 30-Dec-2021

    SenseTime shares surge on debut after IPO delay by U.S. sanctions
    By Yang Jing




    Chinese artificial intelligence (AI) company SenseTime Group Inc. saw its shares jump as much as 23 percent in early trading on its debut day in Hong Kong Thursday.

    The AI startup raised $740 million in its IPO, which had been delayed over concerns caused by U.S. sanctions, selling 1.5 billion shares at HK$ 3.85 ($0.49) each, at the bottom of the range flagged, valuing the company at $16.4 billion.

    The 23 percent share price jump in early trading was in contrast to expectations and outpaced the Hang Seng Index that was up just 0.19 percent.




    The company, which was born in Hong Kong and raised in the Chinese mainland, postponed its IPO from the previously scheduled December 17 due to a U.S. investment ban announced on December 10.

    The U.S. Treasury added SenseTime to a list of "Chinese military-industrial complex companies," alleging that the company abused facial recognition technology in west China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

    SenseTime strongly opposes the U.S. designation and accusations, which it said reflect "a fundamental misperception of our company."

    "Due to the dynamic and evolving nature of the relevant U.S. regulations, we have required to exclude U.S. investors from the global offering including the issuance in Hong Kong," the company said in a revised filing earlier this month.

    "We firmly believe that we are in the right place, at the right time to contribute towards an AI-driven revolution defined by fairness and inclusiveness." Xu Li, co-founder and CEO of SenseTime, said in his welcoming remarks at the listing ceremony.
  forum rang 4 Kuiken 30 december 2021 11:58
    Dit is een lange lap tekst van het Belgische DATANews. Geeft vooral aan welke ontwikkelingen er in de digi-industrie verwacht worden voor 2022.



    Wat krijgt u als u de prioriteiten van de CEO matcht met die van de CIO? Een lijstje met twaalf strategische technologietrends die 2022 zullen kenmerken.

    12 strategische technologietrends voor 2022

    De spreekwoordelijke glazen bol is technologisch nog altijd niet uitgevonden. Maar door marktkennis en -onderzoeken af te toetsen in gesprekken met klanten en contacten komen de analisten van Gartner wel tot een lijst met strategische technologietrends die het komende jaar zullen kenmerken. "We vertrekken vanuit de resultaten van ons onderzoek bij CEO's naar hun prioriteiten voor 2022. Dat is zorgen voor verdere groei, voor verregaande digitalisering én voor meer efficiëntie. Logisch, want het bewaken van marges en cashflows is nu eenmaal belangrijk voor een CEO", vertelt research vice president David Groombridge op het virtuele Gartner IT Symposium/Xpo . "Vervolgens matchen we die lijst met hoe een CIO tegemoet wil komen aan de eisen van zijn of haar CEO. De efficiëntie moet dan bijvoorbeeld komen vanuit schaalbare IT-fundamenten. Digitalisering vult de CIO in met creatieve technologie", aldus Groombridge.

    Dat mondt uiteindelijk uit in drie grote thema's voor 2022: groei versnellen, verandering vormgeven en vertrouwen opbouwen. Binnen elk van die thema's ziet het bureau vier concrete trends.

    1. Generative AI

    Generatieve AI verwijst naar algoritmes die het mogelijk maken om bestaande content zoals audiobestanden, afbeeldingen of tekst te gebruiken om nieuwe content te creëren. Gartner voorspelt dat generatieve AI tegen 2025 goed zal zijn voor 10% van alle dataproductie, tegen minder dan 1% op dit moment. Het is een soort van machine learning die onder meer kan worden ingezet voor softwareontwikkeling, direct marketing en het sneller ontwikkelen van geneesmiddelen. Maar evengoed ook misbruikt kan worden voor oplichting, fraude, politieke desinformatie en vervalste identiteiten.

    2. Autonome systemen

    Autonome systemen kunnen hun eigen algoritmen dynamisch wijzigen zonder een externe software-update. Zij kunnen zich dus snel aanpassen aan nieuwe omstandigheden zoals mensen dat kunnen. "Autonoom gedrag wordt al geïmplementeerd in complexe beveiligingsomgevingen, maar zal op de langere termijn ook gebruikelijk worden in fysieke systemen zoals robots, drones en productiemachines", aldus Groombridge.

    3. Total Experience (TX)

    TX is een bedrijfsstrategie die customer experience (CX), employee experience (EX), user experience (UX) en multi-experience (MX) combineert. Tegen 2026 zullen zes op de tien grote ondernemingen gebruik maken van TX om hun businessmodellen te transformeren.

    4. Distributed Enterprise

    ' Hybrid is here to stay', noteerden we enkele keren wanneer het over de werkomgeving gaat. Traditioneel kantoorgerichte organisaties evolueren zo naar meer gedistribueerde organisaties met geografisch verspreide werknemers. Volgens Groombridge moeten CIO's dus grote aanpassingen voorzien op technisch vlak én qua service om een optimale werkervaring te bieden. Maar organisaties moeten ook aan hun deliverymodel gaan sleutelen. Gartner meent dat tegen 2023 ongeveer 75% van alle organisaties die distributed enterprise voordelen nastreven tot 25% sneller dan hun concurrenten omzetgroei zal realiseren.

    5. AI Engineering

    AI Engineering is een geïntegreerde benadering voor het inzetten van AI-modellen, om efficiënter om te gaan met tijd en middelen. Tegen 2025 zal de 10% van de bedrijven die best practices rond AI-engineering toepassen, minstens drie keer meer waarde genereren uit hun AI-inspanningen dan de 90% van de ondernemingen die dat niet doen, aldus Gartner.

    6. Hyperautomatisering

    Automatisering is uiteraard cruciaal voor digitale transformatie. Zoals de naam al doet vermoeden, suggereert hyperautomatisering een extra versnelling. De gebieden waarop u zich het best concentreert? Het verbeteren van de kwaliteit van het werk, het versnellen van bedrijfsprocessen en snellere besluitvorming.

    7. Decision Intelligence (DI)

    Over besluitvorming gesproken: de manier waarop en de snelheid waarmee u tot beslissingen komt, kan een belangrijk concurrentievoordeel bieden. 'Decision intelligence' is een term die Gartner plakt op het 'repeatable model' dat u rond besluitvorming kan trachten te bouwen. Achterliggend gaat het om (hyper)automatisering die de menselijke intelligentie aanvult. In de komende twee jaar zou een derde van alle grote ondernemingen DI inzetten.

    8. Composable applicaties

    'Composable applications' betekent dat de functionele blokken van een toepassing kunnen worden losgekoppeld van de overkoepelende applicaties. De verschillende delen kunnen elk nog wat bijgesteld worden zodat u er snel een nieuwe applicatie mee kan creëren die misschien wel van grotere waarde is dan zijn monolithische voorganger.

    9. Cloud-native platformen

    Cloud-native platformen zullen volgens de analisten van Gartner als basis gaan dienen voor meer dan 95% van nieuwe digitale initiatieven tegen 2025. Dit jaar is dat nog minder dan 40%. Inzetten op cloud-native platformen helpt om komaf te maken met 'lift and shift'-migraties. "De schaalbaarheid en elasticiteit van de cloud maakt dat je sneller - en vaak ook goedkoper - kan schakelen", aldus Groombridge.

    10. Privacy-Enhancing Computation (PEC)

    Uiteraard kan privacy - meer dan ooit een zorgenkindje bij heel bedrijven - niet ontbreken in dit lijstje. "'Privacy-enhancing computation' is een manier om data confidentieel te houden terwijl de gegevens in gebruik zijn. PEC vertrekt vanuit een 'trusted' omgeving voor gevoelige data en verwerkt en analyseert de gegevens op een gedecentraliseerde manier. Data én de algoritmes worden versleuteld voor de analyse en de verwerking. Tegen 2025 zou zes op de tien grote organisaties al PEC-technieken gebruiken.

    11. Cybersecurity Mesh

    Een 'cybersecurity mesh' is een architectuur met een geïntegreerde IT-security - ongeacht de locatie van de verschillende elementen. Oftewel: afstappen van de traditionele beveiligingsperimeter. Zo'n aanpak is volgens Groombridge dé weg die u moet inslaan om de financiële implicaties door cybersecurity-incidenten drastisch terug te dringen.

    12. Data Fabric

    Het aantal data- en applicatiesilo's is in veel bedrijven de afgelopen tien jaar enorm gestegen, maar het aantal medewerkers dat gespecialiseerd is in al die silo's is niet evenredig meegegroeid. Een 'data fabric' kan een schaalbare oplossing zijn door gegevens tussen platformen en gebruikers flexibel te integreren.


  forum rang 8 Beperktedijkbewaking 30 december 2021 21:41
    Alibaba steeg vanavond in New York maar liefst 10%, Baidu zelfs 12%. Hier zegt men waarom:
    www.fool.com/investing/2021/12/30/why...

    In hun kielzog steeg Tencent in de OTC handel met ruim 4%. Prosus pikte daar in A'dam al een beginnetje van mee. Ik verwacht dat Prosus morgen verder stijgt.
    Laten we hopen dat dit een ommekeer betekent in het sentiment rond 'Chinese' tech-aandelen .

  JTTT 30 december 2021 21:50
    Die uitleg klopt volgens mij helemaal niet. Heel veel aandelen die zware klappen gekregen hebben dit jaar, zijn tot gisteren goed uitverkocht geweest omwille van tax redenen. Vanaf vandaag zijn deze door iedereen terug opgepikt...
    Mooi voorbeeld is BABA, maar ook nio, EVGO, chpt,,,,
