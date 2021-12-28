Aandeel PROSUS AEX:PRX.NL, NL0013654783

The Prosus group is organised into seven business areas: Classifieds, Payments & Fintech, EdTech, Food delivery, Etail, Ventures and Travel. We also hold sizable investments in listed Social & Internet assets Tencent and Mail.ru



Classifieds

Our Classifieds business, the OLX Group, provides mobile and digital local marketplaces that connect 300 million buyers and sellers every month in more than 30 countries around the world. Our companies, OLX, Avito and letgo, between them represent the top-ranked mobile classifieds apps in more than 20 countries.



Payments

PayU is one of the largest Payment Service Platforms in the world, focusing on markets with long-term growth potential. It has leading positions across Africa and the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe, India, and Latin America. PayU’s 250 payment options enable safe transactions in 16 countries for more than 160,000 merchants, allowing them to focus on reaching the 2.2 billion consumers in our markets.



Etail

Our etail segment contains our business to consumer e-commerce companies and investments including eMAG in Central and Eastern Europe.



Ventures

Our Ventures team partners with entrepreneurs around the world to build leading technology companies in high-growth markets. The team’s goal is to identify the next phase of growth for Prosus, by identifying trends, technologies, themes and geographies with the potential to experience significant growth in the coming decades.



Food Delivery

We are building a global leader in on-demand food and grocery delivery to transform the way people source, consume and experience food. We are present in nearly 70 markets via several businesses including Delivery Hero, Flink, iFood, Oda, Swiggy and Wolt and cover more than half of the global population.



EdTech

Prosus is playing an active role in the global EdTech evolution, helping to transform education globally with technology. We entered the EdTech sector in 2016 with investments in Brainly, Codecademy and Udemy, and have continued to expand our activity in the sector since then, with the portfolio now also including BYJU’s, Eruditus, Skillsoft, SoloLearn and Stack Overflow.

