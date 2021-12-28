Aandeel PROSUS AEX:PRX.NL, NL0013654783

Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
Prosus is a global consumer internet group and one of the largest technology investors in the world
Operating and investing globally in markets with long-term growth potential, Prosus builds leading consumer internet companies that empower people and enrich communities.
We partner some of the world's leading internet companies
Prosus has meaningful investments in Tencent (www.tencent.com; SEHK:00700), Mail.ru (www.corp.mail.ru; LSE:MAIL), Ctrip.com International Limited (“Ctrip”) (NASDAQ:CTRP), and DeliveryHero (www.deliveryhero.com; Xetra:DHER).
Prosus has a primary listing on Euronext Amsterdam (AEX:PRX) and a secondary listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (XJSE:PRX), and is majority owned by Naspers.
Our strategy
We believe in the power of local backed by global scale and we look for opportunities to address big societal needs in markets where we see the greatest growth potential
Maar 1 doelstelling dit jaar.... dat het (veel) beter wordt dan 2021!
The Prosus group is organised into seven business areas: Classifieds, Payments & Fintech, EdTech, Food delivery, Etail, Ventures and Travel. We also hold sizable investments in listed Social & Internet assets Tencent and Mail.ru
Classifieds
Our Classifieds business, the OLX Group, provides mobile and digital local marketplaces that connect 300 million buyers and sellers every month in more than 30 countries around the world. Our companies, OLX, Avito and letgo, between them represent the top-ranked mobile classifieds apps in more than 20 countries.
Payments
PayU is one of the largest Payment Service Platforms in the world, focusing on markets with long-term growth potential. It has leading positions across Africa and the Middle East, Central and Eastern Europe, India, and Latin America. PayU’s 250 payment options enable safe transactions in 16 countries for more than 160,000 merchants, allowing them to focus on reaching the 2.2 billion consumers in our markets.
Etail
Our etail segment contains our business to consumer e-commerce companies and investments including eMAG in Central and Eastern Europe.
Ventures
Our Ventures team partners with entrepreneurs around the world to build leading technology companies in high-growth markets. The team’s goal is to identify the next phase of growth for Prosus, by identifying trends, technologies, themes and geographies with the potential to experience significant growth in the coming decades.
Food Delivery
We are building a global leader in on-demand food and grocery delivery to transform the way people source, consume and experience food. We are present in nearly 70 markets via several businesses including Delivery Hero, Flink, iFood, Oda, Swiggy and Wolt and cover more than half of the global population.
EdTech
Prosus is playing an active role in the global EdTech evolution, helping to transform education globally with technology. We entered the EdTech sector in 2016 with investments in Brainly, Codecademy and Udemy, and have continued to expand our activity in the sector since then, with the portfolio now also including BYJU’s, Eruditus, Skillsoft, SoloLearn and Stack Overflow.
Prosus is verhoudingsgewijs het laagst gewaardeerde aandeel in de AEX. Als grote beleggers hun pakketten gaan herwaarderen zal de weging uit andere aandelen van de AEX naar o.a. Prosus gaan. Want de reeds flink opgelopen aandelen uit de AEX zijn rijp voor correctie.
Heeft Tencent nog steeds 5% van de aandelen van Tesla, 21% van de aandelen van NIO, 12% van de aandelen Snapchat en 7,5% van de aandelen van Spotify in handen? (Aandelen waar ik zelf op huidige waarderingen niet zo vrolijk van wordt)
Iemand die een actueel overzicht heeft van het investment portfolio van Tencent?
@monkeytail schreef op 28 december 2021 15:34:
Wat dacht je van JET
comodoro schreef op 28 december 2021 16:58:
JET is een flutbedrijf en kan niet in de schaduw van Prosus staan.
Pirlo schreef op 28 december 2021 16:45:
Heeft Tencent nog steeds 5% van de aandelen van Tesla, 21% van de aandelen van NIO, 12% van de aandelen Snapchat en 7,5% van de aandelen van Spotify in handen? (Aandelen waar ik zelf op huidige waarderingen niet zo vrolijk van wordt)
Iemand die een actueel overzicht heeft van het investment portfolio van Tencent?
Dit zou ik ook graag wel eens willen weten. Ik kan zelf zo even geen lijst vinden van de huidige posities van Tencent in beursgenoteerde bedrijven.
Spaarpotvuller schreef op 28 december 2021 17:05:
voor 100% mee eens
Op 7 december stond de koers €6 hoger. Dit gaat niet zo lekker
Zou leuk zijn als Prosus het stockdividend van JD gaat gbruiken voor een nieuw aandelen inkoopprogramma van 5 miljard, ergens in maart krijgen ze die JD aandelen van Tencent dacht ik....
