Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG.NL, NL0000888691

Company Overview



We produce highly engineered specialty metals and mineral products and provide related vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals end markets.



AMG Clean Energy Materials combines our recycling and mining operations, producing materials for infrastructure and energy storage solutions while reducing the CO2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. Clean Energy Materials spans the vanadium, lithium, and tantalum value chains, and in lithium we will move further downstream into lithium hydroxide production. AMG Critical Materials Technologies combines our leading vacuum furnace technology line with high-purity materials, serving global leaders in the aerospace sector. AMG Critical Minerals consists of our mineral processing operations in antimony, graphite and silicon metal.



With approximately 3,000 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, Sri Lanka, and Mozambique, and has sales and customer service offices in Russia and Japan.