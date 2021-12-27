Aandeel Flow Traders AEX:FLOW.NL, NL0011279492

What we do

Supported by our proprietary technology platform, we provide liquidity in financial products that helps contribute to more efficient markets by lowering overall trading costs, delivering greater execution quality and market transparency. Moreover, providing liquidity allows investors to continue to buy or sell ETPs or other financial instruments even during periods of heightened market volatility. By continuously providing liquidity we make sure that markets remain resilient and continue to function in an orderly manner. In effect, we act as a stabilising mechanism which helps to absorb market shocks.



LIQUIDITY PROVIDER



As a liquidity provider, we help maintain and improve the overall transparency and efficiency of the ecosystem, by quoting bid and ask prices for financial products like ETPs, FX and other products on trading venues, as well as off-exchange to institutional investors, which market participants can trade against. By providing liquidity we make it easier for investors to buy and sell financial products at a price that should reflect the (relation with the) current price of the underlying asset, and contribute to lower trading costs.



We provide this liquidity via two main routes: “on screen” which is conducted on stock exchanges where Flow Traders is a registered market maker in ETPs and “off exchange” where we trade bilaterally with institutional counterparties, often through Request for Quote (RfQ) platforms such as those operated by Tradeweb and Bloomberg.



Another role we play in the ETP landscape is as an Authorized Participant (AP). We have AP-agreements in place with all the major ETP issuers. These agreements link the primary and the secondary ETP market and allow us to either create or redeem the ETPs and optimize our role as a leading liquidity provider in ETPs.



Products

Exchange-Traded Products



ETPs provide investors with exposure to a wide variety of underlying assets, ranging from ETPs that replicate the composition of a particular equity index, to those that provide investors with exposure to assets in specific sectors or countries, to commodities, or to currencies. There are broadly three main categories within ETPs : Exchange-traded Funds (ETFs), Exchange-traded Commodities (ETCs) and Exchange-traded Notes (ETNs).



We have commenced the diversification of our market making activities into other asset classes, such as Foreign Exchange (FX), commodities, cryptocurrencies and fixed income.

Foreign Exchange (FX)



Flow Traders started providing liquidity in FX as a separate asset class during 2018 and we have invested further in the business in order to drive growth in 2020. We provide liquidity in an increasing number of FX pairs on spot and futures in the EMEA and APAC markets to a fast-growing number of counterparties on an expanding number of platforms. In 2020, Flow Traders also became a top three market maker on major FX ECNs (Electronic Communications Networks) in spot metals.



Cryptocurrency



Flow Traders is the number one market maker in cryptocurrency ETPs being active on 15 exchanges globally, providing 24/7 liquidity. We are also a leading spot OTC liquidity provider. We have seen that there has been a continued adoption of this asset class by institutional investors with subsequent inflows in cryptocurrency ETPs and ETNs.



Technology platform



Technology lies at the heart of our business, enabling us to provide liquidity in a variety of market environments across the globe. We trade using proprietary and scalable software with the vast majority of our applications developed in-house. These include pricing and trading software, market data processing tools, pre-trade risk controls, and other risk and compliance tools.



One of our software platform's core features is its modular design, which allows us to rapidly test and implement ongoing enhancements. This also means we can easily and cost-effectively expand our coverage of securities, asset classes, and geographical markets as we grow the business.



