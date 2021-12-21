Van beleggers
Home  /  Forum  /  FlatexDeGiro  /  Forum FlatexDeGiro geopend

Aandeel FLATEXDEGIRO AG XTR:FTG111.ETR, DE000FTG1111

  • 19,920 20 dec 2021 17:35
  • -0,050 (-0,25%) Dagrange 19,300 - 19,990
  • 397.917 Gem. (3M) 607,1K

Forum FlatexDeGiro geopend

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. IEX - Forummoderator 21 december 2021 09:08
    Reuters:

    Flatex AG is a Germany-based online broker. The Company operates under the brands flatex and DEGIRO and conducts proprietary securities trading platform and services for retail customers in 18 European countries. Flatex AG offers brokerage services and administration to corporate and institutional clients as well.

    Groet Henk
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

FLATEXDEGIRO AG Meer »

Koers 19,920   Verschil -0,05 (-0,25%)
Laag 19,300   Volume 397.917
Hoog 19,990   Gem. Volume 607.076
20 dec 2021 17:35
FLATEXDEGIRO AG NA O.N. Nieuws

  1. 14 jul Europese toezichthouder waarschuwt voor verkopen orderstroom 3
  2. 02 jul Oprichters DeGiro verkopen pluk aandelen FlatexDeGiro 5
  3. 29 jun Broker DeGiro biedt langere handel op Tradegate aan 5
  4. 11 mei Top DeGiro vertrekt 10

