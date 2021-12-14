Aandeel Advanced Metallurgical Group AEX:AMG.NL, NL0000888691

Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
word abonnee
-
Graphite’s dependence on China
After exhibiting relatively stable price performance for much of the year, graphite prices have posted impressive increases in recent weeks, spurred higher by a combination of rising costs and tighter supply in China, shipping issues and higher freight rates, and stronger than expected demand from the EV battery sector this year.
We maintain the view that both flake and spherical graphite prices will trend stable to higher in the near term. The only potential reprieve we see for graphite prices would be if the power constraints diminish EV lithium-ion battery production, and in turn reduce demand for graphite anodes sufficiently to stem the upward pressure on graphite prices.
Numerous challenges are ahead for the graphite industry as it develops to meet the needs of the rapidly growing EV sector. While debate persists around cathode chemistries, with LFP cathodes gaining ground in China in recent months at the expense of NCM cathodes, these various lithium-ion battery chemistries are all utilizing graphite anodes. In the coming years, exponential growth from the EV sector will propel the industry’s graphite requirement far above demand from traditional consuming sectors.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Total graphite supply is seen as relatively plentiful and not a potential hindrance to future EV battery production. But while graphite supply was not expected to be a limiting factor for EV battery production in the near term, there are significant costs and environmental issues associated with processing graphite to make active anode material, and this is where there could be supply chain bottlenecks in the years ahead.
With environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) considerations becoming increasingly critical for carmakers, the environmental costs of Chinese anode material production will be a further deterrent to the industry’s reliance on Chinese supplies.
While the automotive industry has expressed interest in localized graphite supply chains, and there are a number of graphite projects under way around the world, no carmakers have yet committed to joint ventures with any of these projects.
Although about 50% of an EV battery is composed of graphite, the cost of the anode is significantly lower than the cost of the cathode, with the graphite anode cost estimated at just 7-10% of the total EV battery cost.
The cost of the cathode is about 40% of the total EV battery cost. The relatively minor cost share of the anode relative to the cathode, as well as graphite being a relatively plentiful mineral when compared with cobalt or nickel, has resulted in carmakers focusing initially on securing cathode supplies through joint ventures with battery chemical producers.
So it is likely that there will be more moves by carmakers to secure anode supplies in the coming years, especially once the cathode material ventures are well established, and once leading graphite suppliers emerge from the global array of new projects.
www.gk-graphite.com/en/home/
youtu.be/CTQMZyp6kLA
Direct naar Forum
Advanced Metallurgical Group
Meer »
|Koers
|26,340
|
|Verschil
|
+0,12
(+0,46%)
|Laag
|26,180
|
|Volume
|271.224
|Hoog
|26,800
|
|Gem. Volume
|307.497
|
14 dec 2021 17:35
Gerelateerde Video's
-
3 maart 2017 15:37 - Vimeo
-
17 augustus 2016 16:42 - Vimeo