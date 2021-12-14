Valuta BTC/USD IEX:20162.IEX,

SHOE Price Live Data

The live ShoeFy price today is $0,220409 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $97.187,70 USD. We update our SHOE to USD price in real-time. ShoeFy is down ,19% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #1853, with a live market cap of $941.490 USD. It has a circulating supply of 4.271.554 SHOE coins and a max. supply of 100.000.000 SHOE coins.



ShoeFy is an innovative decentralized platform that combines Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Fungible Tokens (FT). It is a futuristic NFT project that utilizes cutting-edge DeFi tools to maximize returns. ShoeFy can amplify the NFTs potential by including both farming and staking to generate passive income. ShoeFy will have two tokens namely, $SHOE(ERC-20), the native Fungible Token and sNFTs (ERC-721) which are randomly generated on-chain. Each NFT is an algorithmically programmed unique digital shoe on the platform. The user can stake their sNFTs on the platform to earn passive income in the form of $SHOE tokens. ShoeFy also features the NFT farming feature on the ShoeFy platform where users can stake their $SHOE tokens to farm the different categories of sNFTs. ShoeFy aims to solve the NFT liquidity issues by introducing the ERC-20/ERC-721 liquidity providing pair so that traders can swap their sNFTs for $SHOE tokens and vice versa, any time they want. The project is led by a team of experienced blockchain venture capitalists, creative NFT developers, and top-tier marketing experts spanning from Europe to Canada and onto South Korea & Thailand in SE Asia. ShoeFy has a long-term vision to innovate and evolve over time. ShoeFy will tap into the different ecosystems of Gaming, Collectibles, and establish a presence in the metaverse, with digital kicks that are unique. Later this will lead to expansion to different other merchandise, partnering with reputable fashion brands