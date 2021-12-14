Van beleggers
ShoeFy

Valuta BTC/USD IEX:20162.IEX,

  • 46.478,78 18 dec 2021 09:34
  • +66,56 (+0,14%) Dagrange 45.532,67 - 46.844,08
  • 0

ShoeFy

10 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Meta2312 14 december 2021 17:11
    SHOE Price Live Data
    The live ShoeFy price today is $0,220409 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $97.187,70 USD. We update our SHOE to USD price in real-time. ShoeFy is down ,19% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #1853, with a live market cap of $941.490 USD. It has a circulating supply of 4.271.554 SHOE coins and a max. supply of 100.000.000 SHOE coins.

    ShoeFy is an innovative decentralized platform that combines Non-Fungible Tokens (NFT) and Fungible Tokens (FT). It is a futuristic NFT project that utilizes cutting-edge DeFi tools to maximize returns. ShoeFy can amplify the NFTs potential by including both farming and staking to generate passive income. ShoeFy will have two tokens namely, $SHOE(ERC-20), the native Fungible Token and sNFTs (ERC-721) which are randomly generated on-chain. Each NFT is an algorithmically programmed unique digital shoe on the platform. The user can stake their sNFTs on the platform to earn passive income in the form of $SHOE tokens. ShoeFy also features the NFT farming feature on the ShoeFy platform where users can stake their $SHOE tokens to farm the different categories of sNFTs. ShoeFy aims to solve the NFT liquidity issues by introducing the ERC-20/ERC-721 liquidity providing pair so that traders can swap their sNFTs for $SHOE tokens and vice versa, any time they want. The project is led by a team of experienced blockchain venture capitalists, creative NFT developers, and top-tier marketing experts spanning from Europe to Canada and onto South Korea & Thailand in SE Asia. ShoeFy has a long-term vision to innovate and evolve over time. ShoeFy will tap into the different ecosystems of Gaming, Collectibles, and establish a presence in the metaverse, with digital kicks that are unique. Later this will lead to expansion to different other merchandise, partnering with reputable fashion brands
  4. Meta2312 15 december 2021 07:25
    ShoeFy
    @ShoeFyio
    ·
    2h
    Athletic shoeShoeFy #SHOE token is coming to
    @BinanceChain
    anytime soon!

    Get ready #hodlers, our native #CROSSCHAIN #bridge will help our community to enjoy low gas fees and high yield APY on SHOE tokens!

    Stay Tuned, we got something even Santa Clausbigger.

    twitter.com/ShoeFyio/status/146201431...
  10. Meta2312 18 december 2021 09:12
    nee tis nog allemaal nieuw dit project
    ik gebruik zelf metamask icm contractnummer(opletten want der zitten fake shoefytjes)
    ze zitten ook op gate.io maar daar heb ik geen ervaring mee nog

    nogmaals tis veel risico met deze nieuwe projecten
    die ontwikkelaars zijn natuurlijk ook maar mensen die ruzie kunnen krijgen etc
10 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Direct naar Forum

BTC/USD

Koers 46.478,78   Verschil +66,56 (+0,14%)
Laag 45.532,67   Volume 0
Hoog 46.844,08   Gem. Volume 0
18 dec 2021 09:34
BTC/USD Nieuws

