haas schreef op 18 december 2021 15:51:

Tesla: Cathie Wood's Actions Speak Louder Than WordsDec. 16, 2021 4:51 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, CTRU374 Comments73 LikesSummaryArk Invest continues to sell shares of the EV company.Weight in the top fund now is below 7.75%.Lack of purchases for undervalued stock is telling.Electronic Car Maker Telsa Reports Quarterly EarningsJustin Sullivan/Getty Images NewsWhen it comes to electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), one of the biggest and most vocal bulls in recent years has been Cathie Wood. The leader of Ark Investment Management has been all over various financial media preaching her love for the company and its stock. However, despite all the positive sentiment, her firm has been selling Tesla shares in massive amounts recently.