Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  Cathie Wood: is zij een mazzelaar of een genie...??

Cathie Wood: is zij een mazzelaar of een genie...??

Cathie Wood: is zij een mazzelaar of een genie...??

5 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 13 december 2021 16:11
    Cathie Wood loopt met haar ziel onder de arm
    15:58

    Terwijl de aandelenmarkten zich op recordhoogtes begeven loopt er toch een beleggingsgoeroe met haar ziel onder de arm. Cathie Wood, oprichter van de beroemde Ark Innovation ETF, staat met haar fonds bijna 40% onder de piek van het begin van het jaar. Niet dat we met haar of haar beleggers van het eerste uur medelijden hoeven te hebben, want het fonds maakte vorig jaar 155% en sinds 2014 zo'n 35% per jaar. Beleggen kan ze wel, dat moge duidelijk zijn.

    Maar vertel dat tegen de gemiddelde belegger in het fonds. Volgens vermogensbeheerder Amundi staat die namelijk wel onder water. Dat het recent wat tegenzit is nieuw voor haar. 'Ik heb nog nooit in een markt gezeten die omhoog gaat, terwijl onze strategieën in waarde zijn gedaald. Dat is nooit eerder gebeurd', aldus Wood. Voor haar een reden om op zoek te gaan naar haar ziel. 'Misschien missen we iets?'

    Analisten wijzen naar de Federal Reserve als grootste boosdoener. Die is namelijk het ruime monetaire beleid, waar de fondsen van Wood zo goed op gingen, aan het terugschroeven. Alhoewel dat eerst redelijk geleidelijk zou gaan, noopt de torenhoge inflatie de Federal Reserve om daar meer vaart achter te zetten. Woensdag wordt bekend hoeveel vaart en kunnen beleggers ook een eerste inzicht krijgen in waarheen de Fed op termijn de rente denkt te gaan verhogen. En hoe hoger de rente, hoe lager de contante waarde van de bedrijfswinsten en dat is niet goed voor met name de groeiaandelen waar Wood zo dol op is.

    Heeft de zoektocht naar de ziel nog tot nieuwe inzichten voor Wood geleid? Daar lijkt het niet op. Tegen Bloomberg verklaarde ze monter dat 'onze strategie nu eenmaal onze strategie is' en volgens de modellen, die ze nog wel voor de zekerheid binnenstebuiten had gekeerd, zou die, zeker met de lage koersen van nu, toch de eerste vijf jaar voor 40% rendement per jaar moeten zorgen.

    Prima rendement, maar niet zo goed als vijf jaar je geld in bitcoin stoppen. Wood zei namelijk vorige maand tegen zakentijdschrift Barron's dat de koers daarvan in vijf jaar de $560.000 zou kunnen aantikken. En dat was een koersdoelverhoging van meer dan 10%, want eerder dacht Wood dat $500.000 op die termijn wel haalbaar zou moeten zijn. Best een ambitieuze doelstelling, want op het moment van schrijven schommelt de cryptomunt rond de $48.000. Maar ja, in 2018 legde ze het koersdoel voor Tesla 1200% boven de marktprijs toen en binnen drie jaar werd die doelstelling keurig gehaald.

    Maar voor haar koersdoel voor bitcoin zit nog wel een stevige adder on het gras. Daarvoor is nodig, zegt Wood, dat institutionele beleggers 5% van hun toevertrouwde vermogen in de cryptomunt zouden moeten steken. Dat is uiteraard niet onmogelijk, maar wel behoorlijk onwaarschijnlijk.

    Lees het volledige artikel: fd.nl/financiele-markten/1423298/cath...
  2. forum rang 7 haas 15 december 2021 06:46
    Ik volg de 5 ETF's fondsen én Mevrouw Cathie Wood nu 24 mnd.
    Heb over de fondsen die ze op de markt heeft gebracht gelezen: ze staan hier in volgport

    Zeer gewaagd,disruptief,persoon met zeer uitgesproken mening over welke soort van beleggingen het goed zullen doen.
    Is al enigzins op leeftijd:) Ik heb de indruk gekregen dat zeer wel geloofd in haar Zelf.
    (sommige aandelen zit/zat ik ook in, sommige heb ik destijds ook in KK onder de aandacht gebracht.)
    Maar dat laatste heeft Buffet ook,maar minder als 'n soort religie. En daar heb ik wel in BKR geinvesteerd.

    Ik doe niet in ETF 's maar heb wel haar keuzes gevolgd die ze maakt.(welke aandelen,in welk ETF)
    In den beginne wat meer dan nu,want Cathie huppelt wel makkelijk van het ene naar 'n ander aandeel voor 'n ETF.
    (en dat hou ik NIET bij: teveeel werk)
  3. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 16 december 2021 15:01
    ARK-beleggers onder water
    11:47

    Een van de supersterren onder de Amerikaanse fondsmanagers is Cathie Wood. Of beter gezegd was Cathie Wood. Ze heeft met haar belangrijkste fonds, de ARK Innovation ETF, een enorme performance behaald: 359% in de afgelopen vijf jaar. Dat is prachtig, maar dit jaar staat er een min van 24% tegenover, terwijl de S&P500 in die periode 25% steeg. Vandaar dat ze tegenwoordig beschimpt wordt.

    Met een dergelijk rendement vind ik dat niet terecht. Nu is er kritiek dat ze te veel risico heeft genomen. Maar ze is heel open over haar beleggingen. Iedereen weet van tevoren precies waar ze in belegt. Zo open zelfs dat een concurrent een fonds heeft geïntroduceerd dat short gaat op de aandelen in het ARK-fonds. Sinds de introductie twee maanden geleden is dit fonds al 25% gestegen en heeft het $105 mln aan vermogen onder beheer.

    In de portefeuille van het ARK Innovation-fonds zitten vrijwel allemaal technologiebedrijven. U kent ze wel; Tesla, Zoom, Spotify, Shopify, Coinbase. Allemaal bedrijven die de wereld zouden gaan veroveren. Een gemiddelde waardering van deze portefeuille is niet eens te bepalen. De meeste bedrijven in de portefeuille maken namelijk geen winst. De prille verliefdheid van beleggers voor dit soort aandelen is een beetje over. Met uitzondering van Tesla staan de meeste aandelen in haar top tien op de laagste koers sinds de coronacrisis.

    Het valt wel op dat de meeste beleggers nog steeds een heilig geloof in Cathie Wood hebben. Ondanks de dramatische performance dit jaar is het aantal uitstaande aandelen ten opzichte van de piek in april van dit jaar met nog geen 15% afgenomen. Wat overigens tegelijkertijd ook een erg eng getal is. Mochten beleggers toch afscheid gaan nemen, dan zal ARK moeten gaan verkopen. En er zitten nogal wat illiquide aandelen in. Daardoor kunnen de koersen van deze aandelen nog verder onder druk komen.

    Die 359% rendement is mooi, maar ik heb eens uitgerekend wat de gemiddelde belegger daaraan heeft verdiend. Dat is een bescheiden 3%. Niet per jaar, maar over de hele periode. Dat komt omdat de meeste beleggers op het hoogtepunt zijn ingestapt. Zoals zo vaak gebeurt. Een oude beurswijsheid luidt; als je achter de kudde aanloopt, sjouw je altijd door de stront. Dat is hier zeker van toepassing.

    Of deze ARK zal zinken of niet, dat is de vraag. Het zijn niet mijn soort aandelen. Te veel mooie verhalen en te veel enthousiasme onder beleggers. Maar het rendement is nog steeds uitstekend over wat langere tijd. Jammer dat de meeste beleggers pas op de piek aan boord zijn gegaan. Daarom staan zij bijna onder water en ARK niet. En dat hebben ze toch echt aan zich zelf te danken.

    Corné van Zeijl is analist en strateeg bij vermogensbeheerder Actiam en belegt ook privé. Reageer via: opinie@fd.nl. Disclaimer en meer columns op fd.nl/vanzeijl.

    Lees het volledige artikel: fd.nl/financiele-markten/1424045/ark-...
  4. forum rang 7 haas 18 december 2021 15:51
    Tesla: Cathie Wood's Actions Speak Louder Than Words
    Dec. 16, 2021 4:51 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, CTRU374 Comments73 Likes
    Summary
    Ark Invest continues to sell shares of the EV company.
    Weight in the top fund now is below 7.75%.
    Lack of purchases for undervalued stock is telling.
    Electronic Car Maker Telsa Reports Quarterly Earnings
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

    When it comes to electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), one of the biggest and most vocal bulls in recent years has been Cathie Wood. The leader of Ark Investment Management has been all over various financial media preaching her love for the company and its stock. However, despite all the positive sentiment, her firm has been selling Tesla shares in massive amounts recently.

    meer info + buy/Sells /aandeel overzicht
    seekingalpha.com/article/4475631-tesl...
  5. forum rang 10 DeZwarteRidder 18 december 2021 16:53
    quote:

    haas schreef op 18 december 2021 15:51:


    Tesla: Cathie Wood's Actions Speak Louder Than Words
    Dec. 16, 2021 4:51 PM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)ARKK, ARKQ, ARKW, CTRU374 Comments73 Likes
    Summary
    Ark Invest continues to sell shares of the EV company.
    Weight in the top fund now is below 7.75%.
    Lack of purchases for undervalued stock is telling.
    Electronic Car Maker Telsa Reports Quarterly Earnings
    Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

    When it comes to electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA), one of the biggest and most vocal bulls in recent years has been Cathie Wood. The leader of Ark Investment Management has been all over various financial media preaching her love for the company and its stock. However, despite all the positive sentiment, her firm has been selling Tesla shares in massive amounts recently.


    Ze doet hetzelfde als Elon Muskie, dus dat is volkomen logisch.
5 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

