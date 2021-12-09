Valuta BTC/USD IEX:20162.IEX,

Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Says Metaverse Will Be Multitrillion-Dollar Market
Bitcoin News
ARK
The CEO of Ark Investment Management, Cathie Wood, says that the metaverse can become a multitrillion-dollar market. “It’s a big idea that will probably infiltrate … every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now,” she said. Cathie Wood Believes the Metaverse Will Be Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity Ark Investment Management (Ark Invest) CEO Cathie […]
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 02:30:34
Ripple Proposes a ‘Real Approach’ to Cryptocurrency Regulation
CryptoGlobe
REAL
San Francisco-based FinTech firm Ripple recently explained “how existing financial regulatory frameworks can be usedto advance innovation and enhance consumer and market protections.” In a three page document published by Ripple, the Californian firm described its “vision of a pragmatic regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, blockchain-enabled payments and digital assets.” Ripple mentioned that it hopes for […]
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 02:30:36
Ubisoft injects Tezos-based NFTs into one of its worst ‘live service’ games
CryptoSlate
XTZ
Major video game publisher Ubisoft has revealed Quartz, the company’s new platform that will allow players to earn, collect, and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the form of so-called Digits—“the first NFTs playable in AAA games and running on energy-efficient technology.” “Each and every Digit is a high-quality asset and a unique, collectible piece of […] The post Ubisoft injects Tezos-based NFTs into one of its worst ‘live service’ games appeared first on CryptoSlate.
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 02:30:51
Australia Reserve Bank, partners announce ‘successful completion’ of CBDC research project
AMBCrypto
RSV
China’s rapid-fire progress with its digital yuan CBDC, spurred rival nations into action. However, it turns out that some of them – like Banque de France – have been carrying out research projects or even CBDC pilots for months. Now, the latest to join this group was Australia. Aussie CBDC under the microscope Australia’s CBDC […]
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 04:00:06
Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Lists Shiba Inu as SHIB Adoption Grows
Bitcoin News
SHIB
Another major cryptocurrency exchange, Bitstamp, has listed shiba inu cryptocurrency. Bitstamp users will be able to trade SHIB against the U.S. dollar and the euro. The announcement came as more trading platforms are listing shiba inu and more stores are accepting the meme crypto for payments. Bitstamp Adds Support for Shiba Inu Crypto Cryptocurrency exchange […]
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 04:00:12
Japanese crypto firms join forces to spearhead a new metaverse association
CryptoSlate
Four leading virtual currency firms have joined hands to form a Japanese Metaverse association. The post Japanese crypto firms join forces to spearhead a new metaverse association appeared first on CryptoSlate.
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 04:08:29
TA: Bitcoin Holds Support, Indicators Suggest Fresh Increase to $52K
NewsBTC
BTC
Bitcoin remained well bid above the $49,000 support against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if it clears the $50,800 resistance zone. Bitcoin is showing a few positive signs above the $49,000 support zone. The price is now trading above $49,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $50,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair could start a fresh increase if it is above the ...
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 05:27:20
OpenSea walks back on IPO plan following community backlash
Cointelegraph
NFT
OpenSea’s new CFO Brian Roberts faced a firestorm of complaints from the NFT community based on what he said was "inaccurately reported" comments.
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 05:30:22
This key metric correlates with Bitcoin’s largest price drops
CryptoSlate
DOP
KEY
BTC
At the beginning of the month, Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low of $46,500 in a market-wide flash crash that wiped over 18% of its value in a matter of hours. The post This key metric correlates with Bitcoin’s largest price drops appeared first on CryptoSlate.
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 05:31:59
Former OCC Chief Says the U.S. Is “Unquestionably behind the curve” in Fostering Crypto Growth
Coingape
KEY
Brian Brooks, the current CEO of the Bitfury Group, testified behind the Congress on Wednesday, December 8, answering some of the key questions pertaining to the regulatory landscape in the crypto space. Considering the fact that Brian Brooks has served as the former chief of the U.S. OCC, he fairly understands the challenges of the The post Former OCC Chief Says the U.S. Is “Unquestionably behind the curve” in Fostering Crypto Growth appeared first on Coingape.
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 05:34:30
Big jump in investors who favor crypto over stocks: Survey
Cointelegraph
JST
The amount of respondents who said they would be more likely to invest their money in crypto than traditional stocks increased 140% in just five months.
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 05:41:48
Visa Creates Service To Advise Financial Institutions On Cryptocurrencies
NewsBTC
XTP
REAL
It’s a new dawn. Credit card giant Visa is now in the cryptocurrency business. They won’t be buying and selling yet, though. Its new division will advise everyone. From retail customers to financial institutions, even central banks can get information from Visa’s crypto experts. A lot of people still value the input traditional institutions can give, even if they don’t have the track record. So this seems to be good news for the crypto industry. Related Reading | As Amazon Takes on Visa, Does ...
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 05:50:50
Solana’s ALFPROTOCOL: A platform with leverage and non-leveraged features
AMBCrypto
SOL
Alfprotocol is, in fact, a group of protocols created to provide decentralized capital across and between investors and traders to maximize the provision of liquidity with leverage and without. The protocol will provide unleveraged products in the form of AlfMM (a decentralized exchange service) and AAlf (an overcollateralized borrowing service). On the other hand, the […]
-
dded:
9 Dec 2021 06:00:30
Visa Launches Crypto Advisory Services — Says ‘Digital Currencies Are Taking Greater Hold in Popular Consciousness’
Bitcoin News
HOLD
Payments giant Visa has launched global crypto advisory services. The company’s executive says: “We’ve seen a material shift in our clients’ mindset in the last year, from a desire to explore and experiment with crypto, to actually building a strategy and product roadmap.” Visa’s Global Crypto Advisory Services Payments giant Visa announced Wednesday the launch […]
-
Added:
9 Dec 2021 06:28:12
Ethereum Breaking This Confluence Resistance Could Spark a Significant Surge
NewsBTC
RES
ETH
Ethereum is still above the $4,250 support against the US Dollar. ETH price could stage a strong rally if it clears the $4,450 resistance zone in the near term. Ethereum is stable and supported above the $4,200 and $4,250 levels. The price is now trading above $4,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $4,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken). The pair could start a fresh rally if it clears the key $4,450 ...
