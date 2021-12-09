Van beleggers
Cryptocurrency News

Valuta BTC/USD IEX:20162.IEX,

  • 49.862,39 9 dec 2021 06:01
  • -446,85 (-0,89%) Dagrange 49.493,21 - 50.780,71
  • 0

Cryptocurrency News

16 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  2. short2312 9 december 2021 06:08
    Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood Says Metaverse Will Be Multitrillion-Dollar Market
    Bitcoin News
    ARK
    The CEO of Ark Investment Management, Cathie Wood, says that the metaverse can become a multitrillion-dollar market. “It’s a big idea that will probably infiltrate … every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now,” she said. Cathie Wood Believes the Metaverse Will Be Multitrillion-Dollar Opportunity Ark Investment Management (Ark Invest) CEO Cathie […]
  3. short2312 9 december 2021 06:09
    Added:
    9 Dec 2021 02:30:34

    Ripple Proposes a ‘Real Approach’ to Cryptocurrency Regulation
    CryptoGlobe
    REAL
    San Francisco-based FinTech firm Ripple recently explained “how existing financial regulatory frameworks can be usedto advance innovation and enhance consumer and market protections.” In a three page document published by Ripple, the Californian firm described its “vision of a pragmatic regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, blockchain-enabled payments and digital assets.” Ripple mentioned that it hopes for […]
  4. short2312 9 december 2021 06:10
    Added:
    9 Dec 2021 02:30:36

    Ubisoft injects Tezos-based NFTs into one of its worst ‘live service’ games
    CryptoSlate
    XTZ
    Major video game publisher Ubisoft has revealed Quartz, the company’s new platform that will allow players to earn, collect, and trade non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the form of so-called Digits—“the first NFTs playable in AAA games and running on energy-efficient technology.” “Each and every Digit is a high-quality asset and a unique, collectible piece of […] The post Ubisoft injects Tezos-based NFTs into one of its worst ‘live service’ games appeared first on CryptoSlate.
  5. short2312 9 december 2021 06:11
    Added:
    9 Dec 2021 02:30:51

    Australia Reserve Bank, partners announce ‘successful completion’ of CBDC research project
    AMBCrypto
    RSV
    China’s rapid-fire progress with its digital yuan CBDC, spurred rival nations into action. However, it turns out that some of them – like Banque de France – have been carrying out research projects or even CBDC pilots for months. Now, the latest to join this group was Australia. Aussie CBDC under the microscope Australia’s CBDC […]
  6. short2312 9 december 2021 06:12
    Added:
    9 Dec 2021 04:00:06

    Crypto Exchange Bitstamp Lists Shiba Inu as SHIB Adoption Grows
    Bitcoin News
    SHIB
    Another major cryptocurrency exchange, Bitstamp, has listed shiba inu cryptocurrency. Bitstamp users will be able to trade SHIB against the U.S. dollar and the euro. The announcement came as more trading platforms are listing shiba inu and more stores are accepting the meme crypto for payments. Bitstamp Adds Support for Shiba Inu Crypto Cryptocurrency exchange […]
  7. short2312 9 december 2021 06:13
    Added:
    9 Dec 2021 04:00:12

    Japanese crypto firms join forces to spearhead a new metaverse association
    CryptoSlate
    Four leading virtual currency firms have joined hands to form a Japanese Metaverse association. The post Japanese crypto firms join forces to spearhead a new metaverse association appeared first on CryptoSlate.
  8. short2312 9 december 2021 06:13
    Added:
    9 Dec 2021 04:08:29

    TA: Bitcoin Holds Support, Indicators Suggest Fresh Increase to $52K
    NewsBTC
    BTC
    Bitcoin remained well bid above the $49,000 support against the US Dollar. BTC could start a fresh increase if it clears the $50,800 resistance zone. Bitcoin is showing a few positive signs above the $49,000 support zone. The price is now trading above $49,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $50,500 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken). The pair could start a fresh increase if it is above the ...
  10. short2312 9 december 2021 06:14
    Added:
    9 Dec 2021 05:30:22

    This key metric correlates with Bitcoin’s largest price drops
    CryptoSlate
    DOP
    KEY
    BTC
    At the beginning of the month, Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low of $46,500 in a market-wide flash crash that wiped over 18% of its value in a matter of hours. The post This key metric correlates with Bitcoin’s largest price drops appeared first on CryptoSlate.
  11. short2312 9 december 2021 06:14
    Added:
    9 Dec 2021 05:31:59

    Former OCC Chief Says the U.S. Is “Unquestionably behind the curve” in Fostering Crypto Growth
    Coingape
    KEY
    Brian Brooks, the current CEO of the Bitfury Group, testified behind the Congress on Wednesday, December 8, answering some of the key questions pertaining to the regulatory landscape in the crypto space. Considering the fact that Brian Brooks has served as the former chief of the U.S. OCC, he fairly understands the challenges of the The post Former OCC Chief Says the U.S. Is “Unquestionably behind the curve” in Fostering Crypto Growth appeared first on Coingape.
  13. short2312 9 december 2021 06:15
    Added:
    9 Dec 2021 05:41:48

    Visa Creates Service To Advise Financial Institutions On Cryptocurrencies
    NewsBTC
    XTP
    REAL
    It’s a new dawn. Credit card giant Visa is now in the cryptocurrency business. They won’t be buying and selling yet, though. Its new division will advise everyone. From retail customers to financial institutions, even central banks can get information from Visa’s crypto experts. A lot of people still value the input traditional institutions can give, even if they don’t have the track record. So this seems to be good news for the crypto industry. Related Reading | As Amazon Takes on Visa, Does ...
  14. short2312 9 december 2021 06:16
    Added:
    9 Dec 2021 05:50:50

    Solana’s ALFPROTOCOL: A platform with leverage and non-leveraged features
    AMBCrypto
    SOL
    Alfprotocol is, in fact, a group of protocols created to provide decentralized capital across and between investors and traders to maximize the provision of liquidity with leverage and without. The protocol will provide unleveraged products in the form of AlfMM (a decentralized exchange service) and AAlf (an overcollateralized borrowing service). On the other hand, the […]
  15. short2312 9 december 2021 06:16
    dded:
    9 Dec 2021 06:00:30

    Visa Launches Crypto Advisory Services — Says ‘Digital Currencies Are Taking Greater Hold in Popular Consciousness’
    Bitcoin News
    HOLD
    Payments giant Visa has launched global crypto advisory services. The company’s executive says: “We’ve seen a material shift in our clients’ mindset in the last year, from a desire to explore and experiment with crypto, to actually building a strategy and product roadmap.” Visa’s Global Crypto Advisory Services Payments giant Visa announced Wednesday the launch […]
  16. short2312 9 december 2021 06:32
    Added:
    9 Dec 2021 06:28:12

    Ethereum Breaking This Confluence Resistance Could Spark a Significant Surge
    NewsBTC
    RES
    ETH
    Ethereum is still above the $4,250 support against the US Dollar. ETH price could stage a strong rally if it clears the $4,450 resistance zone in the near term. Ethereum is stable and supported above the $4,200 and $4,250 levels. The price is now trading above $4,300 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is a key bullish trend line forming with support near $4,320 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken). The pair could start a fresh rally if it clears the key $4,450 ...
16 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

BTC/USD

Koers 49.862,39   Verschil -446,85 (-0,89%)
Laag 49.493,21   Volume 0
Hoog 50.780,71   Gem. Volume 0
9 dec 2021 06:01
Premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium

