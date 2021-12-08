Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
news is coming? ongetwijfeld, waarin verwacht u het nieuws, REZAFUNGIN q4? ca $6 dollar price target
wat is uw mening
we expect to report top-line data from the ReSTORE Phase 3 trial by year end, which would put us on track to potentially file a New Drug Application (NDA) for rezafungin in the middle of 2022.
Indices
|
|AEX
|788,01
|-0,49%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1313
|+0,19%
|
|FTSE 100
|7.291,78
|-0,40%
|
|Germany40^
|15.652,90
|+0,09%
|
|Gold spot
|1.782,82
|0,00%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|15.630,60
|+0,73%
