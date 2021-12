Aandeel Aegon AEX:AGN.NL, NL0000303709

Aegon UK



"We're not net positive yet," said Mike Holliday-Williams, Aegon UK's chief executive. "But we're on the borderline of not shrinking anymore."



He continued: "We want to try and get to a positive net flow. We're almost there."



"There may be some more ups and downs to go. ...Q4 is always a bit seasonal, so we’ll see how it goes. We're in a good position with the earnings we've made this year. So we'll continue to invest in our platforms."



Aegon UK has focused on growing its retail platform business since it migrated customers of the former Cofunds businesses to its new platform.