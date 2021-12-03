Aandeel TomTom AEX:TOM2.NL, NL0013332471





In dit stukje lees je dat FCA de eerste partij was waarmee tomtom samen de cockpit heeft ontworpen.



We have traditionally strong relationships on the Italian side, and Fiat has been a customer for us for a very long time. But we've never really managed to increase our footprint in Detroit. That has changed dramatically with this FCA contract that we signed some time ago. So for us it's a major breakthrough in the North American market, with one of the Big 3.It was a crucial deal for us to win. We did win it.



Not only did we get the mandate, but we've also been asked by FCA to bring better input and responsibility for the end user experience. We pioneered with Fiat Chrysler; the large part of the responsibility for user experience and user interaction was with TomTom. So we've not only engineered all thing, but we did extensive market research and testing and -- to make sure that the offered solution is fit-for-purpose in the North American context as part of the wider in-vehicle infotainment software system that everything is well integrated.



And I'm very, very pleased the way that worked, both in terms of product, but mostly in terms of collaboration. It was a very collaborative effort, very efficient software development. And I've seen a lot of smiling executives all around.



So I think that's a good blueprint for us to have a more meaningful role and more responsibility for what the end product looks like. We're very excited. We're going to launch in the -- I think, in 4, 5 months from now. The first vehicles will go into the market. We have high expectations.



And for us, this was a critical deal to establish our footprint in the North American market. I'm not in a position to discuss commercials, but it's a full stack product, including map updates, including services, traffic information, EV routing, EV charging points and availability.



It's a complete software stack that we deliver and maintain with a significant proportion of online services that come with that package. So both in terms of volume, strategic positioning, quality of the product, this is a very critical deal for us.

