Aandeel TomTom AEX:TOM2.NL, NL0013332471

In dit stukje lees je dat FCA de eerste partij was waarmee tomtom samen de cockpit heeft ontworpen.
We have traditionally strong relationships on the Italian side, and Fiat has been a customer for us for a very long time. But we've never really managed to increase our footprint in Detroit. That has changed dramatically with this FCA contract that we signed some time ago. So for us it's a major breakthrough in the North American market, with one of the Big 3.It was a crucial deal for us to win. We did win it.
Not only did we get the mandate, but we've also been asked by FCA to bring better input and responsibility for the end user experience. We pioneered with Fiat Chrysler; the large part of the responsibility for user experience and user interaction was with TomTom. So we've not only engineered all thing, but we did extensive market research and testing and -- to make sure that the offered solution is fit-for-purpose in the North American context as part of the wider in-vehicle infotainment software system that everything is well integrated.
And I'm very, very pleased the way that worked, both in terms of product, but mostly in terms of collaboration. It was a very collaborative effort, very efficient software development. And I've seen a lot of smiling executives all around.
So I think that's a good blueprint for us to have a more meaningful role and more responsibility for what the end product looks like. We're very excited. We're going to launch in the -- I think, in 4, 5 months from now. The first vehicles will go into the market. We have high expectations.
And for us, this was a critical deal to establish our footprint in the North American market. I'm not in a position to discuss commercials, but it's a full stack product, including map updates, including services, traffic information, EV routing, EV charging points and availability.
It's a complete software stack that we deliver and maintain with a significant proportion of online services that come with that package. So both in terms of volume, strategic positioning, quality of the product, this is a very critical deal for us.
Felicitaties voor Indigo als “truly immerse experience” van test engineer bij Stellantis. Gezien de opmerkingen van TomTom over hoe ze met FCA (het fiat-chrysler deel van Stellantis) hebben gewerkt én dat de demostratie video van IndiGO Goddijn in een Fiat500 was lijkt het meest voor de hand liggend dat FCA de ‘launching customer’ is van IndiGO.
Laat dat persbericht maar komen!!
ter info: citaat is uit cc Q4 2019
win some... schreef op 3 december 2021 12:40:
ter info: citaat is uit cc Q4 2019
Ik dacht later, maar klopt feb 2020. Zou FCA meegenomen zijn in Indigo ontwerp? Beide ontwikkelingen hebben wel parallel gelopen. Indigo heeft 3 jaar ontwikkeltijd gekost. FCA heeft ook nog uitgestelde platform lancering staan.
hebben ze onderweg wel vertraging opgelopen "We're going to launch in the -- I think, in 4, 5 months from now" ?
Of zou dat de launch bij de (overige) fabrikanten zijn en zijn dus al een jaar aan/in de slag?
@Winsome
Onderstaand zijn allemaal features van TomTom navigatie/maps en TomTom Indigo
Uconnect 5 Comes to 2022 Ram Lineup With New Features, Content and Capability for Truck and Fleet Owners
Fifth-generation Uconnect system builds upon a well-established, intuitive user experience (UX) with Android’s automotive operating system
- customizable home screen features sharper tailor-made graphics, colors
- Alexa home-to-truck and truck-to-home functionality includes in-vehicle
- Alexa virtual assistant with natural voice capability
- up to five user profiles, re-establishing each driver’s preferences and settings with one touch
- Over The Air (OTA) seamlessly loads updates, keeping the infotainment system fresh with the latest software improvements
- unique content for each brand
- quickly give drivers the information they need in the cluster screen, center screen or the Head-up Display (HUD).
- The system also connects vehicle-side systems to a driver’s profile, such as temperature, seating position and mirror placement.
- intuitive built-in solution from TomTom and includes traffic and connected services, giving drivers the latest information for a safer and smoother journey.
- turn-by-turn navigation is available in the cluster and HUD
- Maps Over the Air (OTA) and Last Mile Navigation also are new to Ram.
- The Maps OTA feature automatically detects, downloads and installs relevant available map updates in the background.
- Last Mile Navigation provides walking directions via the Uconnect companion smartphone app.
- new Telematics Box Module (TBM) preps for growth and assists in quickly moving large amounts of data
- The trusted and secure ecosystem provides an optimal environment for continuous improvement
- advanced voice recognition engine with natural voice capability (Cerence)
- Under the direction of the fleet owner, Ram’s new TBM sends information related to those specific vehicles to the cloud, where it can be collected by assigned third-party companies for making decisions on how best to organize routes, appropriate vehicles, driver changes and loads.
- With the available Uconnect app, a smartphone can start the engine, lock or unlock doors and receive notifications.
The Uconnect digital platform has become a significant reason for purchase, tailored for each brand, vehicle and region. Research has shown that 51% of new-car buyers consider in-vehicle technology as part of their purchase. Also, 64% of customers reported their technology experience made them more likely to buy from the same brand.
media.stellantisnorthamerica.com/news...
*JustMe* schreef op 3 december 2021 12:49:
[...]
Ik dacht later, maar klopt feb 2020. Zou FCA meegenomen zijn in Indigo ontwerp? Beide ontwikkelingen hebben wel parallel gelopen. Indigo heeft 3 jaar ontwikkeltijd gekost. FCA heeft ook nog uitgestelde platform lancering staan.
Lastig inschatten. TT heeft voor het FCA-contract in ieder geval meer gedaan op het gebied van softwarematige ontwikkeling en integratie dan voorheen. Kan best zo zijn dat wat toen ontwikkeld is, later is uitgebreid en uitgebouwd tot wat nu Indigo is. Maar ik neem aan dat Indigo in februari 2020 nog niet als zodanig beschikbaar was. Waarom anders bijna 2 jaar wachten met het in de markt zetten van het produkt?
