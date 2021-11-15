Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Great Panther Mining  /  Forum Great Panther Mining geopend

Aandeel Great Panther Mining Limited AMX:GPL.A, CA39115V1013

  • 0,235 4 jan 2022 22:00
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 0,228 - 0,238
  • 1.241

Forum Great Panther Mining geopend

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. IEX - Forummoderator 15 november 2021 14:51
    Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

    Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃn, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019.

    Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

    Groet Henk
2 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Great Panther Mining Limited Meer »

Koers 0,235   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 0,228   Volume 1.241
Hoog 0,238   Gem. Volume 0
4 jan 2022 22:00
Premium

KOPEN OF VERKOPEN?

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

Ontdek Premium

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links

Meld u aan voor de IEX dagelijkse nieuwsbrief

en blijf op de hoogte van de laatste ontwikkelingen op de beurs!

 