Aandeel Great Panther Mining Limited AMX:GPL.A, CA39115V1013

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.



Its exploration properties also include the El HorcÃn, Santa Rosa, and Plomo projects in Mexico; and the Argosy project in Canada. The company was formerly known as Great Panther Silver Limited and changed its name to Great Panther Mining Limited in March 2019.



Great Panther Mining Limited was incorporated in 1965 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.



