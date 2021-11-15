Energie« Terug naar discussie overzicht

EDF Renewables Expanding in South Africa



Published on :

15 Nov, 2021



EDF Renewables in South Africa has been awarded three wind energy projects in the Bid Window 5 of the South African Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme. While coal and diesel currently represent more than 80% of the country’s energy mix, these new projects will contribute to the South African Government’s goal of increasing renewable energy by 2030.



As per the Programme requirements, financial close of these three wind projects is scheduled by spring 2022, with the commissioning being planned for two years thereafter.



In 2021, EDF Renewables has won nearly 850 MW of projects in the country. This is in line with the EDF Group’s CAP 2030 strategy, which aims to double its net renewable energy generation capacity from 28 to 60 GW between 2015 and 2030. On October 28th 2021, the consortium consisting of EDF Renewables in South Africa and its local partners, H1 holdings and Gibb-Crede, was awarded Preferred Bidder for three wind energy facilities projects in the Bid Window 5 of the REIPPP. The Coleskop, San Kraal and Phezukomoya projects, with an installed capacities of 140 MW each, are located in the Umsobomvu Local Municipality, on the boundaries of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape provinces. For these three wind farms, the low-carbon electricity produced each year will help to meet the electricity needs of 420,000 local people.



EDF Renewables in South Africa currently operates four wind farms across the country (144 MW installed capacity). It includes the Wesley wind farm (33 MW) in the former Ciskei area of the Eastern Cape, commissioned in August 2021. Adding up the new projects won in 2021, EDF Renewables holds almost 880 MW in total in its portfolio of renewable energy in South Africa.