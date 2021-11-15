Energie« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
Windpower - South Africa
-
EDF Renewables Expanding in South Africa
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
15 Nov, 2021, 5:30 am
EDF Renewables in South Africa has been awarded three wind energy projects in the Bid Window 5 of the South African Renewable Independent Power Producer Programme. While coal and diesel currently represent more than 80% of the country’s energy mix, these new projects will contribute to the South African Government’s goal of increasing renewable energy by 2030.
As per the Programme requirements, financial close of these three wind projects is scheduled by spring 2022, with the commissioning being planned for two years thereafter.
In 2021, EDF Renewables has won nearly 850 MW of projects in the country. This is in line with the EDF Group’s CAP 2030 strategy, which aims to double its net renewable energy generation capacity from 28 to 60 GW between 2015 and 2030. On October 28th 2021, the consortium consisting of EDF Renewables in South Africa and its local partners, H1 holdings and Gibb-Crede, was awarded Preferred Bidder for three wind energy facilities projects in the Bid Window 5 of the REIPPP. The Coleskop, San Kraal and Phezukomoya projects, with an installed capacities of 140 MW each, are located in the Umsobomvu Local Municipality, on the boundaries of the Eastern Cape and Northern Cape provinces. For these three wind farms, the low-carbon electricity produced each year will help to meet the electricity needs of 420,000 local people.
EDF Renewables in South Africa currently operates four wind farms across the country (144 MW installed capacity). It includes the Wesley wind farm (33 MW) in the former Ciskei area of the Eastern Cape, commissioned in August 2021. Adding up the new projects won in 2021, EDF Renewables holds almost 880 MW in total in its portfolio of renewable energy in South Africa.
-
Lekela Reaches Commercial Operation of West Bakr Wind Farm
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
08 Dec, 2021, 5:30 am
Renewable power generation company Lekela has celebrated a landmark moment as it reaches commercial operation of its West Bakr Wind farm in Egypt. The project has taken less than two years to build since construction work started on site in February 2020. Comprising of 96 turbines, installed by Siemens Gamesa, West Bakr Wind will produce over 1000 GWh renewable electricity every year and prevent more than 530,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. On its own, West Bakr Wind will increase Egypt’s wind power capacity by 18%.
The project is part of the Egyptian government’s Build, Own Operate scheme, a key element of the government’s ambitious aims to generate 20% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2022. It has also been made possible by financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Finance Corporation and the United States’ Development Finance Corporation.
-
Lekela to Study 100MW Expansion of Senegal’s Wind Farm
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
04 Jan, 2022, 5:30 am
Renewable power generation company Lekela has signed a grant agreement with the United States International Development Finance Corporation to fund a feasibility study for an extension to the Parc Eolien Taiba N’Diaye wind farm in Senegal. With a target capacity of 100MW, the expansion would greatly increase the output of the 158.7MW wind farm. It will also contribute significantly towards Senegal meeting its renewable energy targets.
The feasibility study, which is expected to be completed within 15 months, will be jointly financed by Lekela and DFC. The study covers an area west of the existing wind farm and will consist of a wind measurement campaign, a network study, an environmental impact study and other on-site surveys.
Now in operations, PETN is West Africa’s largest wind farm, delivering 158.7MW of clean, renewable wind power to over 2 million people in Senegal. It consists of 46 Vestas wind turbines that provide clean energy to Senegal’s grid, creating a 15% uplift to Senegal’s generation capacity, and will continue to generate renewable electricity for at least two decades.
-
Lekela Celebrates Commercial Operation of West Bakr Wind Farm
Strategic Research Institute
Published on :
22 Mar, 2022, 5:30 am
Lekela has celebrated the achievement of commercial operation at its 252MW West Bakr Wind farm in Egypt. Three months after commercial operation was achieved, a formal ceremony was attended by Lekela's stakeholders and partners, the Minister of Electricity and Renewable Energy, and the Deputy Ambassador at the British Embassy in Cairo; in addition to senior government officials from EETC and NREA.
Comprising 96 turbines, installed by Siemens Gamesa, West Bakr Wind will produce over 1000 GWh renewable electricity every year and prevent more than 530,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions annually. On its own, the project increases Egypt’s wind power capacity by 18%.
The project is part of the Egyptian government’s Build, Own Operate (BOO) scheme, and was made possible by financing from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Finance Corporation and the United States’ Development Finance Corporation.
The project reached commercial operation in November 2021, having taken less than two years to build from construction works starting on site in February 2020. Since then, West Bakr Wind has begun delivering renewable energy across Egypt, supporting the government in its ambitious aims to generate 20% of Egypt’s electricity from renewable sources by 2022.
