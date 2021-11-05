Van beleggers
Aandeel Alpha Pro Tech Ltd AMX:APT.A, US0207721095

Aandeel Alpha Pro Tech Ltd AMX:APT.A, US0207721095

  • 5,270 10 nov 2021 22:00
  • 0,000 (0,00%) Dagrange 5,160 - 5,560
  • 270.719

    Description:

    Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites; and pharmaceutical markets. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

    Groet Henk
  2. WieWeet 5 november 2021 13:57
    Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

    Alpha Pro Tech
    Thu, November 4, 2021, 2:00 PM
    In this article:

    Overall Sales Decrease by 52% Reflecting the Record Third Quarter Comparable Sales in 2020 from COVID-19 Related Pandemic Revenue

    Building Supply Sales Increase by 31% to a Record $10.1 Million

    Net sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $14.5 million, a decrease of 51.8%, compared to $30.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.

    Building Supply segment sales increased by $2.4 million, or 31.4%, to a record $10.1 million, compared to $7.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020

    Disposable Protective Apparel segment sales decreased by 80.3%, to $4.4 million, compared to $22.4 million for the same period of 2020

    Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $766,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020

    Cash of $17.6 million and working capital of $49.7 million with no debt as of September 30, 2021
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd

Koers 5,270   Verschil 0,00 (0,00%)
Laag 5,160   Volume 270.719
Hoog 5,560   Gem. Volume 0
10 nov 2021 22:00
