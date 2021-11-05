Aandeel Alpha Pro Tech Ltd AMX:APT.A, US0207721095

Lees nu onze PREMIUM content!
Forum Alpha Pro Tech geopend
Volgen
Description:
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply. The Disposable Protective Apparel segment provides shoe covers, bouffant caps, coveralls, frocks, lab coats, and gowns, hoods, as well as face masks and shields. The Building Supply segment offers construction weatherization products, such as housewrap, synthetic roof underlayment, and other woven materials. The company markets its products under the Alpha Pro Tech brand name, as well as under private labels. Its products are used primarily in cleanrooms; industrial safety manufacturing environments; health care facilities, such as hospitals, laboratories, and dental offices; building and re-roofing sites; and pharmaceutical markets. The company distributes its products through a network of purchasing groups, distributors, and independent sales representatives, as well as through its sales and marketing force. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.
Groet Henk
Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. Announces Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Alpha Pro Tech
Thu, November 4, 2021, 2:00 PM
Overall Sales Decrease by 52% Reflecting the Record Third Quarter Comparable Sales in 2020 from COVID-19 Related Pandemic Revenue
Building Supply Sales Increase by 31% to a Record $10.1 Million
Net sales for the third quarter of 2021 were $14.5 million, a decrease of 51.8%, compared to $30.0 million for the third quarter of 2020.
Building Supply segment sales increased by $2.4 million, or 31.4%, to a record $10.1 million, compared to $7.7 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020
Disposable Protective Apparel segment sales decreased by 80.3%, to $4.4 million, compared to $22.4 million for the same period of 2020
Net income for the third quarter of 2021 was $766,000, or $0.06 per diluted share, compared to $8.1 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020
Cash of $17.6 million and working capital of $49.7 million with no debt as of September 30, 2021
Het is een mooi bedrijf, denk dat we grootste dalen wel achter de rug hebben, ik zit er natuurlijk weer veel te duur in.
Voor beleggers die long gaan, zou nu wel een mooi in stap moment kunnen zijn.
In de bijlage zie je dat ze ook nog een eigen inkoop programa hebben.
Alpha Pro Tech Ltd
|Koers
|5,270
|
|Verschil
|
0,00
(0,00%)
|Laag
|5,160
|
|Volume
|270.719
|Hoog
|5,560
|
|Gem. Volume
|0
|
10 nov 2021 22:00