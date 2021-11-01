Aandeel Pharming Group AEX:PHARM.NL, NL0010391025

Lees nu onze Premium content
Pharming group Orchard therapeutics
Gaat deze Combo voor een verrassing zorgen,,,
Regeneron's top scientist George Yancopoulos tells us the one big thing he thinks gene-editing biotechs are doing wrong
Gene-editing biotechs overvalue CRISPR technology, Regeneron's top scientist George Yancopoulos said.
"It's not just about the simple, initial CRISPR technology and IP," Yancopoulos told Insider.
The future of gene editing depends on solving delivery challenges for these treatments, he said.
Gene editing is one of the hottest spaces in biotech, but the companies specializing in that area need to think beyond the core technology, one of the drug industry's top scientific leaders said.
Instead, the 62-year-old billionaire said the future of gene-editing companies will be in finding better ways to deliver these medicines inside the body.
Regeneron partnered with Intellia in 2016, and the two presented the first human data this summer showing encouraging early results for a CRISPR drug delivered inside the body. The one-time treatment lowered levels of a disease-causing protein for a rare liver disease.
www.businessinsider.com/regenerons-ya...
nu stel dat er een cure word gevonden door beide, dan zet dit de wereld natuurlijk op zijn kop $$$$ want George Yancopoulos stelt ook dat het om de manier van toedienen gaat en dan komt Pha/Orch manier wel eens 1 vd oplossingen kunnen zijn.
Pharming Group
|Koers
|0,795
|
|Verschil
|
-0,02
(-2,86%)
|Laag
|0,785
|
|Volume
|4.001.970
|Hoog
|0,825
|
|Gem. Volume
|3.754.052
|
2 nov 2021 11:40
