Gold World Spot (USD) IND:XAUUSD.FXVWD, XC0009655157

? Historical (2012) diamond drill hole SE12-008 returned results of (ASX:17 September

2019):

? 177m @ 0.8g/t

? incl.120m @ 1.0g/t

? and 50m @ 1.8g/t at RPM



? Reconnaissance rock chip samples define an expanded high-grade footprint of priority at

North and South zone targets within the RPM Prospect (ASX: 22 October 2020)



? Rock samples included high-grade gold results:

291 g/t, 103 g/t, 13.1 g/t, 9.3 g/t, 9.0 g/t, 8.8 g/t and 5 g/t



? Aggressive Infill and Extension drilling are ongoing at Korbel Main, currently focused on SE

high grade feeder zone with the goal of substantially increasing the 4.7Moz Resource (ASX:

7 April 2021)(Refer Table 3) and upgrading the resource in size and confidence to expedite

Project Feasibility Studies.



? Geological reconnaissance crew completed field work and unlocked further High-Grade

IRGS Au and Polymetallic Au-Ag-Cu targets within the Estelle Gold District (ASX: 20

September 2021 and 23 September 2021)



? Assay results pending for over 10,000m of drilling from both Korbel Main and RPM



? Snow Lake Resources update due shortly

NVA CEO, Mr. Christopher Gerteisen commented:

“RPM once again delivers company making results. The tenor and continuity of these drilling

intersections is most impressive indeed. These broad zones of high-grade confirm our geological

interpretations which identified RPM as a high priority target. The RPM deposit is shaping up to be

a very large high grade IRGS style gold system that remains wide open with results from 3 drill holes

to be reported in the coming weeks. Once all results have been received, we will be able to send

the data to the independent consultant to prepare our Maiden Inferred Resource for RPM North.

Furthermore, we are now planning to have at least 2 drill rigs at RPM in the next round of drilling



with a rig designated for what looks to be the much larger RPM South gold zone, which we believe

will converge with RPM North at depth.

This marks a major milestone for Nova Minerals. RPM is now confirmed to be the second significant

project development area at Estelle and will be a key component of our ongoing resource

development work on our path towards production at the Estelle Gold Project. This is what unlocking

a district looks like, and we will continue to do so with Korbel and RPM representing only 2 of 15

known prospects with the wider Estelle Gold Project claims. In addition to these, there are numerous

unnamed colour anomalies across our 324km2 claim block.

The reconnaissance exploration teams had another successful field season in 2021, with their

efforts leading to at least two further significant discoveries. The Stoney prospect represents an

extensive Polymetallic Au-Ag-Cu Stacked Vein System which adds another dimension to the Project

potential beyond gold. The Train-Shoeshine area uncovered what appears to represent another

Intrusive Related Gold System. Both prospects returned broad zones of high-grade across the

spectrum in surface rock samples (ASX:20 Sept 2021, ASX:23 Sept 2021). We will continue to

systematically advance these prospects and continue with our successful recon exploration

programs in search of further discoveries as we move forward.

The drill program at Korbel will continue for the rest of the year, and we look forward to bringing

shareholders further results as they become available. In time, we expect to define multiple new

shallow gold resources that will further support our goal of aggressively growing the resource

inventory as we continue to move towards gold production at the Estelle Gold Project. Remember,

we are on the fast-track towards production- that is our goal. We currently have 4.7Moz at the Korbel

Main deposit, which represents just the beginning of our Estelle journey with the global resource

inventory expected to increase significantly in the near term, especially now with RPM’s Maiden

Resource expected later this year.”

Nova Minerals Limited (ASX: NVA, OTC: NVAAF, FSE: QM3) is pleased to announce bonanza

gold results at the RPM North Prospect, within the Company's flagship Estelle Gold Project located

in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt