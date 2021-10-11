Gold World Spot (USD) IND:XAUUSD.FXVWD, XC0009655157

Nova Minerals is een interessant bedrijf
1 October 2021
Bonanza Grades at RPM North Including 132m @ 10.1 g/t Au
Broad zone of high-grade gold intersected in drilling at the RPM North Prospect
? Drilling at RPM North Prospect returned spectacular results including (refer Figure 1 & 2):
? RPM-005
o 373m @ 3.8 g/t Au fr 7m
o 287m @ 4.8 g/t Au fr 7m
o 241m @ 5.7 g/t Au fr 7m
o 187m @ 7.3 g/t Au fr 34m
o 153m @ 8.8 g/t Au fr 68m
o 132m @ 10.1 g/t Au fr 89m
o 123m @ 10.8 g/t Au fr 95m
o 98m @ 12.6 g/t Au fr 95m
o 86m @ 14.1 g/t Au fr 123m
o 3m @ 32.8 g/t Au fr 181m
o 2.6m @ 35.6 g/t Au fr 128m
o 2.4m @ 41.8 g/t Au fr 125m
o 2.4m @ 50.3 g/t Au fr 161m
o 3m @ 97.8 g/t Au fr 169m
(RPM-005 returned an overall average grade of 3.5 g/t Au over 400m from surface within the
RPM North mineralized zone)
? Work program now being planned for the next round of drilling to expand and prove-up RPM
North, and the test gold zone with a much larger footprint at RPM South as soon as possible
in 2022.
? RPM North drilling completed with 3 holes pending. The goal is to delineate a Maiden
Resource by late 2021 and advance the prospect through the development pipeline.
? Maiden drill program now completed at RPM North with all rigs moved back to Korbel Main
to maximize infill and extensional drill data for upcoming MRE updates.
? These results complement previous impressive drill results from RPM North (ASX: 9
September 2021) and further demonstrate high grade continuous mineralization from
surface:
? RPM-002
o 128m @ 1.0 g/t Au fr 31m
o 42m @ 1.5 g/t Au fr 74m
o 12m @ 2.0 g/t Au fr 102m
o 6m @ 2.7 g/t Au fr 108m
o 3m @ 3.0 g/t Au fr 86m
o 3m @ 4.1 g/t Au fr 108m
(RPM-002 returned an overall average grade of 0.6 g/t Au over 274m from surface within the
RPM North mineralized zone)
? RPM-001
o 37m @ 1.0 g/t Au fr 224m
o 6m @ 4.2 g/t Au fr 224m
o 3m @ 7.0 g/t Au fr 227m
(RPM-001 returned an overall average grade of 0.3 g/t Au over 326m from surface within the
RPM North mineralized zone)
? Historical (2012) diamond drill hole SE12-008 returned results of (ASX:17 September
2019):
? 177m @ 0.8g/t
? incl.120m @ 1.0g/t
? and 50m @ 1.8g/t at RPM
? Reconnaissance rock chip samples define an expanded high-grade footprint of priority at
North and South zone targets within the RPM Prospect (ASX: 22 October 2020)
? Rock samples included high-grade gold results:
291 g/t, 103 g/t, 13.1 g/t, 9.3 g/t, 9.0 g/t, 8.8 g/t and 5 g/t
? Aggressive Infill and Extension drilling are ongoing at Korbel Main, currently focused on SE
high grade feeder zone with the goal of substantially increasing the 4.7Moz Resource (ASX:
7 April 2021)(Refer Table 3) and upgrading the resource in size and confidence to expedite
Project Feasibility Studies.
? Geological reconnaissance crew completed field work and unlocked further High-Grade
IRGS Au and Polymetallic Au-Ag-Cu targets within the Estelle Gold District (ASX: 20
September 2021 and 23 September 2021)
? Assay results pending for over 10,000m of drilling from both Korbel Main and RPM
? Snow Lake Resources update due shortly
NVA CEO, Mr. Christopher Gerteisen commented:
“RPM once again delivers company making results. The tenor and continuity of these drilling
intersections is most impressive indeed. These broad zones of high-grade confirm our geological
interpretations which identified RPM as a high priority target. The RPM deposit is shaping up to be
a very large high grade IRGS style gold system that remains wide open with results from 3 drill holes
to be reported in the coming weeks. Once all results have been received, we will be able to send
the data to the independent consultant to prepare our Maiden Inferred Resource for RPM North.
Furthermore, we are now planning to have at least 2 drill rigs at RPM in the next round of drilling
with a rig designated for what looks to be the much larger RPM South gold zone, which we believe
will converge with RPM North at depth.
This marks a major milestone for Nova Minerals. RPM is now confirmed to be the second significant
project development area at Estelle and will be a key component of our ongoing resource
development work on our path towards production at the Estelle Gold Project. This is what unlocking
a district looks like, and we will continue to do so with Korbel and RPM representing only 2 of 15
known prospects with the wider Estelle Gold Project claims. In addition to these, there are numerous
unnamed colour anomalies across our 324km2 claim block.
The reconnaissance exploration teams had another successful field season in 2021, with their
efforts leading to at least two further significant discoveries. The Stoney prospect represents an
extensive Polymetallic Au-Ag-Cu Stacked Vein System which adds another dimension to the Project
potential beyond gold. The Train-Shoeshine area uncovered what appears to represent another
Intrusive Related Gold System. Both prospects returned broad zones of high-grade across the
spectrum in surface rock samples (ASX:20 Sept 2021, ASX:23 Sept 2021). We will continue to
systematically advance these prospects and continue with our successful recon exploration
programs in search of further discoveries as we move forward.
The drill program at Korbel will continue for the rest of the year, and we look forward to bringing
shareholders further results as they become available. In time, we expect to define multiple new
shallow gold resources that will further support our goal of aggressively growing the resource
inventory as we continue to move towards gold production at the Estelle Gold Project. Remember,
we are on the fast-track towards production- that is our goal. We currently have 4.7Moz at the Korbel
Main deposit, which represents just the beginning of our Estelle journey with the global resource
inventory expected to increase significantly in the near term, especially now with RPM’s Maiden
Resource expected later this year.”
Nova Minerals Limited (ASX: NVA, OTC: NVAAF, FSE: QM3) is pleased to announce bonanza
gold results at the RPM North Prospect, within the Company's flagship Estelle Gold Project located
in the prolific Tintina Gold Belt
Hej zwarte ridder,
Om dit bedrijf aan te prijzen als bonanza resultaten dan ben je gebakken lucht aan het verkopen
Highgold mining zijn bonanza cijfers
Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m
[quote alias=J & B id=13741213 date=202110140758]
Hej zwarte ridder,
Om dit bedrijf aan te prijzen als bonanza resultaten dan ben je gebakken lucht aan het verkopen
Highgold mining zijn bonanza cijfers
Intersects 578 g/t Au and 2,203 g/t Ag over 6.4 m
Dit noemen ze high grade cijfers van nova, bij deze is het rechtgezet
