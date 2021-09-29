Technology , YouTube Will Remove Videos With Misinformation About Any Vaccine
YouTube will begin removing content questioning any approved medical vaccine, not just those for Covid-19, a departure from the video site’s historically hands-off approach.
The division of Alphabet Inc.’s Google announced Wednesday that it will extend its policy against misinformation to cover all vaccines that health authorities consider effective.
Youtube it is about time,but ONE question:
Why didn't you deleted all those Video's in the time Isis was in Iraq killing innocent people all those Video's seen by Children where people have been killed on a brutal way people were burned alive and beheaded and all this has been seen by very young children.
The second question is , what is worse for a growing young child.
Bij de logica kun je inderdaad wel vraagtekens zetten.
Dan zal de bedoeling wel iets anders zijn dan wat als reden wordt aangegeven.
