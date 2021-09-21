Grondstoffen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

24% dividendrendement: Fortescue Metals - ijzererts met de laagste kostprijs
Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia. It is also developing the Eliwana mine situated in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, the company holds a portfolio of properties situated in Ecuador and Argentina. Further, it provides port towage services. Fortescue Metals Group Limited was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.
Thriving communities | Global force
Established in 2003, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Fortescue) is a proud West Australian company, recognised for our culture, innovation and industry-leading development of infrastructure and mining assets.
Underpinned by operational excellence and balance sheet strength, we are focused on our strategic goals of building thriving communities, optimising returns from our operations through disciplined capital management and diversifying to commodities that support decarbonisation.
Together with FFI, our 100 per cent renewable green energy and industry company, we are establishing a global portfolio of green hydrogen and green product operations that will position us at the forefront of the global renewable hydrogen industry.
Our iron ore business comprises integrated mining, rail, shipping and marketing teams working together to export over 180 million tonnes of iron ore annually. Our commitment to technology and innovation ensures we remain one of the world’s lowest cost iron ore producers and continues to guide our pursuit of green energy opportunities.
Our operations include three mining hubs in the Pilbara, Western Australia, which are connected to the five berth Herb Elliott Port and the Judith Street Harbour towage infrastructure in Port Hedland via 760 kilometres of the fastest heavy haul railway in the world.
Our supply chain extends to our innovative tug fleet and the eight purpose-built 260,000 tonne capacity Fortescue Ore Carriers, which have been designed to complement the efficiency of our port and maximise the safety and productivity of Fortescue’s operations.
The Fortescue Hive, our expanded integrated operations centre based in our East Perth headquarters, brings together our entire supply chain to deliver enhanced safety, productivity, efficiency and commercial benefits, and will underpin our future use of technology, including artificial intelligence and robotics.
Our longstanding relationships with customers in China have grown from our first commercial shipment of iron ore in 2008. Today, we are a core supplier of seaborne iron ore to China and have expanded into markets including Japan and South Korea.
Driven by our industry-leading target to be carbon neutral by 2030, Fortescue is committed to lead the heavy industry battle against global warming.
In addition to our ongoing investments in renewable energy to power our Pilbara iron ore operations, we are also undertaking a range of initiatives to decarbonise our mobile fleet through the next phase of hydrogen and battery electric energy solutions to eliminate the need for diesel across our operations.
Fortescue was founded on the belief that the communities in which we operate should benefit from our success.
Globally, we are empowering thriving communities and delivering positive social and economic benefits through training, employment and business development opportunities, including for our Indigenous employees and partners.
Fortescue is a values-based business with a strong, unique culture which celebrates diversity and inclusiveness. By empowering our people, we will continue to generate economic growth and create jobs as we take a global leadership position in the green energy transition.
As we enter this new phase of growth in our journey, our team will continue to challenge the status quo to sustain operational excellence, achieve our stretch targets, drive future success and deliver strong returns to our shareholders.
Fortescue Metals Group Ltd ABN 57 002 594 872 Level 2, 87 Adelaide Terrace, East Perth, Western Australia 6004
Record full year performance delivers net profit after tax of US$10.3 billion
and a 103 per cent increase in total dividends to A$3.58 per share
Highlights
• Continued focus on safety contributed to lowest ever Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate
(TRIFR) of 2.0 in the 12 months to 30 June 2021 (FY21), 17 per cent lower than 30 June 2020
• Highest ever annual shipments of 182.2 million tonnes exceeded guidance, with earnings and
operating cashflow surpassing any year in Fortescue’s history
• Underlying EBITDA of US$16.4 billion, 96 per cent higher than FY20 with the Underlying
EBITDA margin increasing to 73 per cent
• Net profit after tax (NPAT) of US$10.3 billion, increasing 117 per cent from FY20 and representing
a return on equity of 66 per cent. Earnings per share (EPS) was US$3.35 (A$4.48)
• Net cashflow from operating activities of US$12.6 billion and free cashflow of US$9.0 billion
after investing US$3.6 billion in capital expenditure
• Fully franked final dividend of A$2.11 per share, increasing total dividends declared in FY21
to A$3.58 per share, equating to A$11.0 billion and an 80 per cent payout of NPAT
• Cash on hand of US$6.9 billion and net cash of US$2.7 billion at 30 June 2021
• Fortescue Future Industries (FFI) established during FY21 to advance a global green hydrogen
and renewable energy portfolio. FFI is a key enabler of Fortescue’s decarbonisation strategy
• Announced a revised target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030, ten years earlier than the
previous target, with significant progress on decarbonisation stretch targets achieved
• Total global economic contribution of A$30.2 billion in FY21, including A$8.0 billion in taxes
and state royalties. Fortescue Chief Executive Officer, Elizabeth Gaines, said “Guided by our unique culture and
Values, the Fortescue family has delivered a second consecutive year of record performance, with
shipments, earnings and operating cashflow surpassing any year in Fortescue’s history. Through
the Iron Bridge Magnetite project and Fortescue Future Industries, we are investing in the growth
of our iron ore operations, as well as pursuing ambitious global opportunities in renewable energy
and green industries. “Importantly, our team achieved our lowest ever Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate of 2.0,
while managing the continued challenges resulting from COVID-19 restrictions. Our commitment
to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all team members is our key priority. “During the year, Fortescue celebrated a number of significant operational milestones, including
the delivery of our newest mining operation at Eliwana. The strong operating performance across
our supply chain, along with the successful ramp up and integration of Eliwana contributed to
Fortescue’s outstanding results in FY21. “The establishment of Fortescue Future Industries during the year underpinned our industry leading
target to achieve carbon neutrality by 2030. FFI will be a key enabler of this target through a
forward-looking approach to ensuring our capital investments in decarbonisation are aligned with
strategic decisions such as fleet renewal. “As we execute on our strategy to become a global leader in the battle against climate change we
will establish goals to tackle emissions across our value chain, with specific targets, and a
framework for our approach to Scope 3 emissions, to be announced by 30 September 2021. “Reflecting our ongoing commitment to delivering enhanced shareholder returns, the Board has
declared a fully franked final dividend of A$2.11 per share, bringing total dividends for FY21 to
A$3.58 per share, representing an 80 per cent payout of full year net profit after tax. “We have seen a strong start to FY22 and through operational excellence, sustained focus on
productivity and disciplined approach to capital allocation, we will continue to deliver benefits to all
our stakeholders,” Ms Gaines said
DeZwarteRidder schreef op 21 september 2021 15:24:www.fmgl.com.au/home
Ken iemand die daar werkt. Ze maakt hele goede tiktok video's.
H. Voorman schreef op 21 september 2021 17:07:
[...]Ken iemand die daar werkt. Ze maakt hele goede tiktok video's.
Je bedoelt dat je de hele dag naar TikTok zit te kijken..........
FMG is een flutbedrijfje….
Met een dergelijk dividendrendement zijn die zo failliet. Dat kan nooit goed gaan.
;-)
Petex schreef op 21 september 2021 20:48:
FMG is een flutbedrijfje….
Met een dergelijk dividendrendement zijn die zo failliet. Dat kan nooit goed gaan.
;-)
Valt wel mee, FMG barst van het geld.
Eind juni hadden ze bijna 7 miljard in kas.
Ze hebben speciale vrachtwagens om het geld naar de bank te brengen.
Ik begrijp dat dit bedrijf schandalig “overpriced” is…..
Leuk als je je dividend in moet leveren door 50% koersdaling…
Staat nergens geschreven hoe vol die vrachtwagens zitten zeker… ;-)
-
Petex schreef op 21 september 2021 21:05:
Ik begrijp dat dit bedrijf schandalig “overpriced” is…..
Leuk als je je dividend in moet leveren door 50% koersdaling…
Staat nergens geschreven hoe vol die vrachtwagens zitten zeker… ;-)
Ik begrijp dat je chagrijnig bent omdat je bij de verkeerde broker zit.
DeZwarteRidder schreef op 21 september 2021 21:08:
[...]
Ik begrijp dat je chagrijnig bent omdat je bij de verkeerde broker zit.
Hahaha…. Nee hoor…ik wil alleen maar “winners” in mijn portefeuille!
De marketcap van dit 'bedrijfje' is 45 miljard AUD bij een netto winst van ca 10,3 miljard AUD.
De K/W is dus ruim 4.
Petex schreef op 21 september 2021 21:11:
[...]Hahaha…. Nee hoor…ik wil alleen maar “winners” in mijn portefeuille!
Zoals AMG en Shell.
Ik heb een LT positie in deze ETF www.ishares.com/nl/particuliere-beleg...
Ishares Asia Pacific Dividend. FMG 2e positie, was vorige week nog nummer 1. De koersdaling van FMG is echt bizar. Komt vooral doordat ijzererts bijna gratis is af te halen.
