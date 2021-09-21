Grondstoffen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Thriving communities | Global force

Established in 2003, Fortescue Metals Group Ltd (Fortescue) is a proud West Australian company, recognised for our culture, innovation and industry-leading development of infrastructure and mining assets.



Image - Who we are



Underpinned by operational excellence and balance sheet strength, we are focused on our strategic goals of building thriving communities, optimising returns from our operations through disciplined capital management and diversifying to commodities that support decarbonisation.



Together with FFI, our 100 per cent renewable green energy and industry company, we are establishing a global portfolio of green hydrogen and green product operations that will position us at the forefront of the global renewable hydrogen industry.



Our iron ore business comprises integrated mining, rail, shipping and marketing teams working together to export over 180 million tonnes of iron ore annually. Our commitment to technology and innovation ensures we remain one of the world’s lowest cost iron ore producers and continues to guide our pursuit of green energy opportunities.



Our operations include three mining hubs in the Pilbara, Western Australia, which are connected to the five berth Herb Elliott Port and the Judith Street Harbour towage infrastructure in Port Hedland via 760 kilometres of the fastest heavy haul railway in the world.



Our supply chain extends to our innovative tug fleet and the eight purpose-built 260,000 tonne capacity Fortescue Ore Carriers, which have been designed to complement the efficiency of our port and maximise the safety and productivity of Fortescue’s operations.



The Fortescue Hive, our expanded integrated operations centre based in our East Perth headquarters, brings together our entire supply chain to deliver enhanced safety, productivity, efficiency and commercial benefits, and will underpin our future use of technology, including artificial intelligence and robotics.



Our longstanding relationships with customers in China have grown from our first commercial shipment of iron ore in 2008. Today, we are a core supplier of seaborne iron ore to China and have expanded into markets including Japan and South Korea.



Driven by our industry-leading target to be carbon neutral by 2030, Fortescue is committed to lead the heavy industry battle against global warming.



In addition to our ongoing investments in renewable energy to power our Pilbara iron ore operations, we are also undertaking a range of initiatives to decarbonise our mobile fleet through the next phase of hydrogen and battery electric energy solutions to eliminate the need for diesel across our operations.



Fortescue was founded on the belief that the communities in which we operate should benefit from our success.



Globally, we are empowering thriving communities and delivering positive social and economic benefits through training, employment and business development opportunities, including for our Indigenous employees and partners.



Fortescue is a values-based business with a strong, unique culture which celebrates diversity and inclusiveness. By empowering our people, we will continue to generate economic growth and create jobs as we take a global leadership position in the green energy transition.



As we enter this new phase of growth in our journey, our team will continue to challenge the status quo to sustain operational excellence, achieve our stretch targets, drive future success and deliver strong returns to our shareholders.