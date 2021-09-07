Aandeel TomTom AEX:TOM2.NL, NL0013332471

Who is The Black Swan ... Amazon
Ik denk dus Amazon, die als tegenhanger van Google's Assistant , hun Alexa wil integreren in de auto en zijn er dus bij FCA mee bezig,
The integration of the Alexa voice experience is a part of FCA’s broader investment
in developing current and future services for the connected car
? The vehicle uses Cerence’s conversational AI, which providesaccess to Amazon
Alexa with features like navigation, developed in partnership with TomTom; media
and entertainment; phone and messaging; temperature controls
? Amazon is focusing on expanding services like paying for gas at Exxon and Mobil
gas stations. It has also announced that Alexa will have emotional intelligence
integration. On the other hand, players in voice technology like Soundhoundand
Google are also becoming highly competitive, especially in Europe
FCA claims that it will be the first automaker to implement Amazon’s Alexa Custom
Assistant into its vehicles, making it fast and easy to create intelligent voice
experiences for FCA products. The Alexa Custom Assistant solution is built directly on
the Alexa technology stack within FCA’s Uconnect system and can be tailored to each
FCA brand personality and customer need with a unique wake word, voice, skills and
capabilities. This innovative technology also introduces the unique capability of two invehicle voice assistants to simultaneously cooperate and fulfill customer requests.
This allows the FCA intelligent assistant to act as the product specialist with features
and capabilities specific to the vehicle, while Alexa helps the customer with weather,
smart home control, music and more
want daar gaat het natuurlijk om, en met een overname van TomTom door Amazon verzekeren ze zich dat Alexa ook in meerdere automerken geintegreerd gaat worden en ze daardoor Marktaandeel winnen tov Google en zodadelijk Apple.
Doe je direct even het eerste bod erbij? € 18,50? Tegenstribbelen Goddijn, zelfstandigheid etc. etc. en uitkomen op € 22,50?
- Qualcomm
- NXP
- Motional (Delphi heet inmiddels Aptiv en Motional is een joint venture van Aptiv en Hyundai)
- Of Intel (omdat Mobileye niet voldoende is)
TomTom

