Home  /  Forum  /  TomTom  /  Who is The Black Swan ... Amazon

Aandeel TomTom AEX:TOM2.NL, NL0013332471

  • 7,275 7 sep 2021 17:35
  • +0,160 (+2,25%) Dagrange 7,000 - 7,320
  • 442.395 Gem. (3M) 368,5K

Who is The Black Swan ... Amazon

3 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 6 pacman 7 september 2021 19:30
    Ik denk dus Amazon, die als tegenhanger van Google's Assistant , hun Alexa wil integreren in de auto en zijn er dus bij FCA mee bezig,

    The integration of the Alexa voice experience is a part of FCA’s broader investment
    in developing current and future services for the connected car

    ? The vehicle uses Cerence’s conversational AI, which providesaccess to Amazon
    Alexa with features like navigation, developed in partnership with TomTom; media
    and entertainment; phone and messaging; temperature controls

    ? Amazon is focusing on expanding services like paying for gas at Exxon and Mobil
    gas stations. It has also announced that Alexa will have emotional intelligence
    integration. On the other hand, players in voice technology like Soundhoundand
    Google are also becoming highly competitive, especially in Europe

    FCA claims that it will be the first automaker to implement Amazon’s Alexa Custom
    Assistant into its vehicles, making it fast and easy to create intelligent voice
    experiences for FCA products. The Alexa Custom Assistant solution is built directly on
    the Alexa technology stack within FCA’s Uconnect system and can be tailored to each
    FCA brand personality and customer need with a unique wake word, voice, skills and
    capabilities. This innovative technology also introduces the unique capability of two invehicle voice assistants to simultaneously cooperate and fulfill customer requests.
    This allows the FCA intelligent assistant to act as the product specialist with features
    and capabilities specific to the vehicle, while Alexa helps the customer with weather,
    smart home control, music and more

    want daar gaat het natuurlijk om, en met een overname van TomTom door Amazon verzekeren ze zich dat Alexa ook in meerdere automerken geintegreerd gaat worden en ze daardoor Marktaandeel winnen tov Google en zodadelijk Apple.
3 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

TomTom Meer »

