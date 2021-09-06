VEON verkoopt netwerktorens voor ruim 800 miljoen euro
VEON heeft overeenstemming bereikt over de verkoop van zijn mobiele netwerktorens in Rusland aan Service-Telecom voor een bedrag van omgerekend 817 miljoen euro. Dit maakte het telecombedrijf met een notering op het Damrak maandag bekend.
De koper betaalt VEON een EBITDA-multiple van 11,7.
De verkoop toont volgens het telecombedrijf de voortdurende focus op actief portefeuillebeheer en het streven om de waarde van de portefeuille te vergroten.
De transactie is afhankelijk van de goedkeuring van de autoriteiten en zal naar verwachting van VEON voor het jaareinde afgerond worden.
Indiase miljardair doet vlot bod op T-Mobile Nederland – media
De Indiase miljardair Mukesh Ambani zal vermoedelijk binnen een maand een bod uitbrengen op T-Mobile Nederland. Dit schreef de Indiase krant Mint maandag op basis van twee bronnen.
Vorige maand schreef Bloomberg al dat Reliance, het bedrijf van Ambani, interesse heeft in de Nederlandse activiteiten van Deutsche Telekom.
Volgens Mint wil Ambani bijna 5 miljard euro neertellen voor de Nederlandse tak. Dat is in lijn met het bedrag dat Bloomberg vorige maand noemde.
Transaction reflects a total enterprise value of RUB70.65bn (approximately USD970 million) and an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.7x 2021E
PR NEWSWIRE3 HOURS AGO
AMSTERDAM, Sept. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (VEON) - Get VEON Ltd. Sponsored ADR Report (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces today that it has reached agreement to sell its mobile network towers in Russia to Service-Telecom for a total consideration of RUB70.65bn ( USD970million equivalent). Service-Telecom is a well-known partner to PJSC VimpelCom, which operates in Russia under the Beeline brand, and already provides the company with passive infrastructure across various regions in Russia.
The sale reflects VEON's continued focus on active portfolio management and the pursuit of opportunities to realise the value of its infrastructure portfolio. With over 50,000 towers across nine dynamic markets, it is one of the industry's largest.
The transaction involves the sale of 100% of National Tower Company ("NTC"), a subsidiary of VEON, which operates a portfolio of approximately 15,400 mobile network towers in Russia. All of the active mobile network infrastructure currently operated by PJSC VimpelCom and the majority of the rooftop towers will remain with the company.
Under the terms of the deal, PJSC VimpelCom and Service-Telecom have entered into a long-term master agreement regarding the provision of tower infrastructure services for an initial period of 8 years, and multiple extensions of 8 years at the discretion of PJSC VimpelCom. Both parties will additionally enter into a new build-to-suit program comprising of up to 5,000 sites by 2029.
The master agreement provides a framework for a long-term strategic partnership with Service-Telecom to pursue investments in network roll-out and upgrade, and share the benefits from potential future infrastructure market consolidation in Russia. The agreement also provides Beeline with strict service commitments and protections enabling Beeline to place an even greater focus on ongoing strategic initiatives and improve the quality of mobile services for its customers.
The purchase price for the transaction of RUB70.65bn ( USD970m equivalent) corresponds to an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.7x 2021 based on projected EBITDA of NTC post-completion.
VEON en Prosus investeren in ShopUp
Door ABM Financial News op dinsdag 7 september 2021
Views: 2.218
Beeld: VEON
(ABM FN-Dow Jones) VEON heeft samen met onder meer Prosus geïnvesteerd in ShopUp, een zakelijk e-commerce-platform voor mkb-ers uit Bangladesh. Dit maakte het telecombedrijf met een notering op het Damrak dinsdag bekend.
Naast VEON Ventures en Prosus Ventures, deden ook de bekende internetinvesteerder en mede-oprichter van PayPal Peter Thiels’ Valar Ventures, Flourish Ventures en Sequoia Capital India mee aan de nieuwe investeringsronde van ShopUp.
ShopUp haalde in totaal 75 miljoen dollar op. Bij een investeringsronde in oktober 2020 deed VEON ook al mee. In totaal haalde ShopUp tot nog toe 110 miljoen dollar aan financiering op.
Het is niet bekend hoeveel VEON en Prosus exact investeerde. Wel is duidelijk dat Valar Ventures van Thiels de investeringsronde leidde.
Sep 7, 2021 7:00 AM GMT+2
Investment strengthens VEON's partnership with Bangladesh's largest full-stack B2B commerce platform
AMSTERDAM, Sept. 7, 2021
AMSTERDAM, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON, (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, has increased its investment in ShopUp, Bangladesh's leading full-stack B2B commerce platform. The investment has been made by the Group's VEON Ventures division alongside Peter Thiel's Valar Ventures, Prosus Ventures (formerly Naspers Ventures), Flourish Ventures and Sequoia Capital India, as part of ShopUp's Series B investment round.
ShopUp has raised USD 75 million through this investment round, which was led by Valar Ventures. It follows the company's Series A in October 2020, in which VEON participated as ShopUp's first strategic corporate investor. The proceeds will be used to build best-in-class infrastructure, expand categories and launch new financial products to help meet the needs of underserved small retailers in Bangladesh.
ShopUp's oversubscribed investment round is the largest Series B for a B2B commerce platform in South Asia. The round brings ShopUp's total funding to over USD 110 million, making it the best-funded start-up in Bangladesh. Over the past 12 months, ShopUp has grown its revenues by over 13 times and has seen an 11-fold increase in the number of total shipments enabled by its platform.
Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink, VEON's mobile operator in Bangladesh, said: "ShopUp has proven itself to be an innovator in mobile e-commerce and is a venture that we are proud to be partnering with. This round will allow ShopUp and Banglalink to broaden our services offer for Bangladesh's micro and SMEs, which are the backbone of the nation's retail industry."
Hans-Holger Albrecht, Chair of VEON's Digital and Innovation Committee, said: "We are pleased to see the market's validation of our investment in ShopUp through the valuation assigned to this latest investment round. We look forward to our continued partnership in e-commerce and mobile financial services, where our combined expertise can help us grow these exciting market opportunities together."
VEON's investment in ShopUp reflects the Group's growing focus on digital services, which are enjoying rapid customer adoption as VEON increases the reach of its 4G networks through an accelerated investment programme. ShopUp complements the range of services currently offered by Banglalink, which include its leading mobile entertainment app Toffee, which now reaches 5 million active customers.
About VEON and ShopUp
VEON is a NASDAQ and Euronext Amsterdam-listed global provider of connectivity and digital services serving nine countries, which together are home to 9% of the world's population. Our companies are transforming lifestyles through technology-driven services that empower opportunity in some of the world's fastest-growing emerging markets. For more information, visit: www.veon.com
ShopUp is Bangladesh's largest full-stack B2B commerce platform for small businesses. The three products of our full-stack offerings are: Bangladesh's largest B2B commerce platform, embedded Buy Now Pay Later for retailers, and the largest last-mile logistics network. Our mission is to put 4.5 million neighbourhood shops in the driving seat of the fastest growing economy in Asia. To know more about, visit www.shopup.com.bd.
