Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Amerikaanse aandelen  /  Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

Amerikaanse aandelen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Rocket Lab USA, Inc.

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. WUTRU 3 september 2021 14:04
    Rocket Lab is an end-to-end space company with an established track record of mission success. We deliver reliable launch services, spacecraft components, satellites and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions that make it faster, easier and more affordable to access space. We believe that space has defined some of humanity's greatest achievements and it continues to shape our future. We are motivated by the impact we can have on Earth by making it easier to get to space and to use it as a platform for innovation, exploration and infrastructure.

    Kan het niet laten, ben compleet hyped over dit aandeel.
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 791,40 -0,24%
EUR/USD 1,1875 -0,01%
Germany30^ 15.844,90 +0,03%
Gold spot 1.815,49 +0,32%
LONDEN-FTSE 100 7.176,39 +0,17%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 15.331,18 +0,14%

Stijgers

CTP
+1,77%
Arcadis
+1,59%
Avantium
+1,48%
Vastned
+1,47%
Sligro
+1,25%

Dalers

INPOST
-3,31%
BESI
-1,79%
PROSUS
-1,34%
Air Fr...
-1,17%
JUST E...
-1,16%

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links