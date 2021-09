Aandeel ArcelorMittal AEX:MT.NL, LU1598757687

Danieli Corus to Implement Projects at ArcelorMittal Temirtau



ArcelorMittal Temirtau again has chosen Danieli Corus to implement new iron making and steelmaking projects at the Temirtau steel plant in Kazakhstan. Hot blast stoves 8 and 10 serving blast furnace 3 will be revamped. The project includes a conversion from a hemispherical to a mushroom-dome design, the installation of a ceramic burner and the application of the proven Danieli Corus design featuring expansion allowance in the refractory construction. Hot blast stove 9 also is being revamped by Danieli Corus.



Furthermore, after the commissioning of the new, 300 tonne converter 3 at Temirtau, ArcelorMittal ordered the replacement of the other two 300 tonne converters. Like for converter 3, these vessels will be equipped with a maintenance free suspension system based on vertical and horizontal, patented Daniella elements.



Source - Strategic Research Institute