Aandeel ADYEN NV AEX:ADYEN.NL, NL0012969182

Views in the YouTube system act as a currency (they determine the prices for advertising); therefore, think less page visits, more bitcoins.



Therefore, each new representation must be analyzed statistically to make sure that it is actually a valid representation made by a real person who wants to watch the video. There are countless ways to do this, and the actual implementation is probably covered by a lot of NDAs. Therefore, I doubt that any youtuber or Googler will ever tell you how it works, especially because specific knowledge of the methods will allow you to play the system and commit viewing fraud.