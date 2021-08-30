Aandeel ADYEN NV AEX:ADYEN.NL, NL0012969182

Van beleggers
Adyen

Aandeel ADYEN NV

  3 sep 2021
  • -25,500 (-0,95%) Dagrange 2.662,500 - 2.690,000
  • 17.594 Gem. (3M) 56,4K

How are YouTube views counted?

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. Garrett Reynolds 30 augustus 2021 12:52
    Views in the YouTube system act as a currency (they determine the prices for advertising); therefore, think less page visits, more bitcoins.

    Therefore, each new representation must be analyzed statistically to make sure that it is actually a valid representation made by a real person who wants to watch the video. There are countless ways to do this, and the actual implementation is probably covered by a lot of NDAs. Therefore, I doubt that any youtuber or Googler will ever tell you how it works, especially because specific knowledge of the methods will allow you to play the system and commit viewing fraud.
  2. Mmity 3 september 2021 14:07
    Als je de mogelijkheid hebt om iets op YouTube te schieten, dan is dit een geweldige manier om geld te verdienen voor de toekomst. Mijn vrouw neemt recepten en voor een half jaar heeft ze 50.000 abonnees. Dit is een goed resultaat, zoals ik denk, en ik help haar bij het promoten van het kanaal. Meest recent, mijn collega 's aanbevolen de VolgersKopen service aan mij, waar u bovendien kunt kopen uitzicht voor actieve promotie van video' s. Heeft iemand deze dienst gebruikt?
ADYEN NV

Koers 2.667,000   Verschil -25,50 (-0,95%)
Laag 2.662,500   Volume 17.594
Hoog 2.690,000   Gem. Volume 56.443
3 sep 2021 14:02
