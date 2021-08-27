Grondstoffen« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Emerita Resources (EMO.V) $40 MLD metaal in de grond. $235 MM market cap.
Emerita Resources (EMO.V) is een interessant aandeel vanwege het enorme potentieel. Mogelijk zeer binnenkort al een 'rerate' van het aandeel wegens een rechtszaak waarbij de Aznalcollar claim zeer waarschijnlijk aan EMO.V toegewezen zal worden. Maar ook zonder Aznalcollar is het aandeel zeer ondergewaardeerd.
EMO.V in het kort:
- Uitstekende infrastructuur:
2 Smelters close by within trucking distance: 1 Copper, 1 Zinc
Power and water
Knowledgeable work force
Government Support of Mining
Low cost currency
Zero royalties on land
ESG issues: ZERO
Flat accessible land
- A company with over $35 Billion in mineable high grade metal starting at surface in an extremely friendly jurisdiction where they hold a dominant land position and a multi-year funded treasury being lead by a proven team
- EU $3.1 Billion Euro mining development fund directed into the Iberian Belt.
-The New Government is hyper-supportive of mining, passing laws to ensure its future and contributing billions to the sector.
-They continue to beat historical drilling in grade and width.
-EM survey shows the conductors go down below 400m correlating to much larger deposits at both Romanera and La Infanta.
-The Junta of the Andalucia Region passed a law designating underground mining as a strategically important industry in the region that will be permitted in all areas of the region . Mining development will have priority as an economic activity.
- Geen schulden
- Meederheid aandelen in handen van mensen die niet onder $10 CAD willen verkopen.
Check onderstaande links voor meer informatie. Aan dit onderzoek kan ik niet tippen, dus veel plezier en succes met de handel.
Part 1 ceo.ca/@Drjimjones/just-the-high-grad...
Part 2 ceo.ca/@Drjimjones/add-another-10-bil...
Part 3 ceo.ca/@Drjimjones/emerita-resources-...
Part 4 ceo.ca/@Drjimjones/emerita-resources-...
Part 5 ceo.ca/@Drjimjones/400-million-ozs-of...
Part 6 ceo.ca/@Drjimjones/emo-emerita-resour...
Part 7 ceo.ca/@Drjimjones/emo-emerita-resour...
Part 8 ceo.ca/@Drjimjones/victory-is-ourseme...
