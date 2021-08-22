Van beleggers
Koffiekamer

Anti-Taliban verzet

Anti-Taliban verzet

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. johan20090 22 augustus 2021 18:00
    Verzet tegen taliban houdt stand in onneembare vallei

    Niet heel Afghanistan staat onder controle van de taliban. De bergachtige regio Panjshir ten noordoosten van Kaboel houdt vooralsnog als enige provincie stand. In Panjshir is de leiding nog in handen van hun aartsvijand de Nationale Verzetsfront, dat zich opmaakt voor een gewapend verzet tegen de taliban.

    www.ad.nl/buitenland/verzet-tegen-tal...

    www.trouw.nl/buitenland/net-als-zijn-...

    Groups of armed Afghans attacked the Taliban on Friday, driving Afghanistan's new rulers out of three northern districts, the first assault against the Islamist militants since they swept into Kabul last week and seized control of the government.

    Local anti-Taliban commanders claimed in interviews they had killed as many as 30 of the group’s fighters and captured 20 in the takeover of the districts in Baghlan province, just over 100 miles north of the capital. Former Afghan service members were joined in the fight, they said, by local civilians. Images shared online showed celebrations as the red, green and black Afghan national flag — rather than the white flag of the Taliban — was raised over government buildings.

    “We have ignited something that is historic in Afghanistan,” said Sediqullah Shuja, 28, a former Afghan soldier who took part in Friday’s uprising. “Taliban fighters had armored vehicles, but people threw stones at Taliban fighters and drove them out.”

    www.washingtonpost.com/world/anti-tal...
