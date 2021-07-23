BioPharma« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Van beleggers
  1. fly like an eagle 23 juli 2021 11:16
    ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.

    ImmunoPrecise is an innovation-driven technology platform company that supports its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel antibodies against a broad range of classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional multi-vendor antibody discovery model by providing a comprehensive suite of services tailored to optimize antibody genetic diversity and epitope coverage, to discover antibodies against rare and/or challenging epitopes. For further information, visit www.immunoprecise.com

    Bedrijf dat in Utrecht en Oss zit voorheen U-Protein Express en Modiquest. Winstgevend.
