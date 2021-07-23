BioPharma« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Immunoprecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd.
ImmunoPrecise is an innovation-driven technology platform company that supports its business partners in their quest to discover and develop novel antibodies against a broad range of classes of disease targets. The Company aims to transform the conventional multi-vendor antibody discovery model by providing a comprehensive suite of services tailored to optimize antibody genetic diversity and epitope coverage, to discover antibodies against rare and/or challenging epitopes. For further information, visit www.immunoprecise.com
Bedrijf dat in Utrecht en Oss zit voorheen U-Protein Express en Modiquest. Winstgevend.
by @businesswire on 22 Jul 2021, 08:03
ImmunoPrecise's PolyTope™ TATX-03 Antibody Cocktail Potently Neutralizes SARS-CoV-2 Delta Variant in in vitro Pseudovirus Assays
Gisteren meer dan 100% gestegen op Covid bericht maar prijs nog onder laatste rondje geld ophalen. Waardering laag, zo goed als winstgevend, kans op deal big pharma met anti coronavirus 2 antibodies tegen alle varianten. volgende week cijfers CRO business.
