Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

-
Deze maand de uitbetaling van het dividend.
-
Heb nog niets binnen, maar is dit dan het vuurwerk voor deze maand;-(((
-
Gartje schreef op 12 juli 2021 09:24:
Heb nog niets binnen, maar is dit dan het vuurwerk voor deze maand;-(((
Dat duurt dan donders lang bij die bank van je................*_*
Bij ING allengs binnen.
Bertus S.
-
Sopheon Drives Business Transformation with New Accolade Release
Industry-leading innovation management platform connects corporate strategy to portfolio planning and execution processes, resulting in deeper insights and faster time-to-action
Sopheon, the international provider of software, expertise and best practices for enterprise innovation management, today announced the latest release of Accolade, the industry-leading enterprise innovation management solution. At the heart of any digital transformation, companies of all sizes embark on critical innovation and product programs requiring product professionals to reduce risk and speed time to market. Today’s Accolade’s release helps organizations achieve this in several critical ways.
Clearer visibility into innovation management and product development activities
Clearer visibility starts with having complete information on your innovation and product programs requiring information such as financial results, forecasts, and project information contained in other systems. This release adds powerful integration capabilities enabling off-the-shelf integration with over 100+ third-party systems like Atlassian Jira, Salesforce, and SAP. Accolade minimizes the delays and mistakes that many innovation and product programs face by enabling clear visualization and accurate reporting. Enhancements featured in this release further enable stakeholders to make informed and timely decisions, reduce the time spent on reporting and analysis, and gives users a faster path to uncovering critical insights.
Greater alignment between projects, programs, and product portfolios
Accolade helps innovation and product professionals quickly, easily, and efficiently execute next steps confidently and enjoy the value achieved from product portfolios and products. As a result, product professionals can gain valuable insights into innovation projects and portfolios, uncover trends, identify issues before they escalate, and effectively course-correct problems throughout the product life cycle.
Richer user experience
The latest release of Accolade features a new Rich Text formatting of information and the ability to conditionally show data and other improvements as part of an improved user experience by reducing reliance on external documents. Rich Text provides non-textual information within projects and portfolios and makes it easier to create, link, and label different items needed to support products, programs, and projects. The solution also expands and simplifies search functionality and adds flexibility for showing and hiding information based on specific conditions. The culmination of these improvements gives Accolade users greater access to the information they need when they need it.
Easier User Feedback Capabilities
This release of Accolade introduces a complete product enhancement system that simplifies user feedback and empowers Sopheon’s worldwide user community. This new feature replaces manual processes and widens the range of users within an organization that can provide valuable feedback for Sopheon to address issues, enhance popular features for future revisions, and help the company envision innovative new features that address the changing landscape of portfolio, product, and project management.
“Accolade gives product professionals at all levels the edge they need to make the most informed, accurate, and timely decisions, regardless of the challenges they face,” said Michael Bauer, Chief Product Officer of Sopheon. “From microprocessor shortages to supply chain delays and myriad other product development obstacles, product planning and execution is often unpredictable. It’s imperative that all stakeholders are on the same page and have access to timely data. With just the click of a button, Accolade provides a real-time view of an organization’s products, programs, and projects. Coordination among all stakeholders results in more successful product campaign outcomes, and it often ignites a spark for future innovation.”
www.sopheon.com/sopheon-drives-busine...
Bertus S.
-
Wie zit er dan toch steeds te kloten met de koers. Eerst op 927,50 en daarna weer zakken naar 900. Volgens mij zijn er nauwelijks mensen die willen verkopen en de directie en friends breiden alleen maar uit.
-
Tja, er zit geen beweging meer in, de meeste aandelen zitten in vaste handen. Dividend wel al binnen dus kunnen we weer een paar goede flessen wijn kopen.
-
Zijn er mensen die handelen via DEGIRO en de ervaringen willen delen?
Dank alvast
-
Ik vraag mij af, want ik heb er niets over gelezen of gehoord hoe het zit met de prims deal met 3 M. Is dat een SAAS gebeuren.
Als dat zo is moet de inkomsten toch voor vele jaren behoorlijk stijgen. Wie weet er meer van? Groet Peter
-
Hoi Slimme Pietje,
Je ziet dat de RR sinds 2020 iets sneller oplopen dan voorheen, dat heeft te maken met een ander beleidsplan: ipv 1 groot bedrag bij installatie op her bedrijf en jaarlijkse servicekosten is het nu een jaarlijks lager bedrag maar er wordt online op de servers van Sopheon gewerkt voor het desbetreffende bedrijf.zo zit het dacht ik in elkaar. Toch is de winstmarge voor Sopheon volgens mij met SaaS zeker gelijk als voorheen.
Gr
Arie de Beuker
-
Direct naar Forum
|Koers
|0,000
|
|Verschil
|
0,00
(0,00%)
|Laag
|0,000
|
|Volume
|0
|Hoog
|0,000
|
|Gem. Volume
|0
|