-
Ik zei het al eerder maar Diabetes is DE grote boosdoener voor het krijgen van Corona ook nu bij de kinderen en dit is infeite ook logisch met hun ongezonde manier van leven/eten,
Study Links Unmanaged Diabetes With Greater COVID-19 Severity
June 27, 2021
Data show diabetes patients not taking medication experienced longer hospitalization and recovery from the coronavirus.
Unmanaged diabetes is a key factor in COVID-19 severity and complications, particularly among Hispanic and Latinx populations, according to a new study. Findings of the retrospective study by investigators at the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) were presented at the virtual 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA) by Ali Mossayebi, a master’s student at UTEP.1
According to ADA, 39.5% of Americans who have died of COVID-19 have had diabetes—the second-most common underlying condition, following cardiovascular disease (60.9%).2 Further, 1 in 10 individuals with diabetes who are hospitalized die within a week.3
When left untreated, diabetes can lead to increased overall health complications. However, nearly 1 in 5 Americans with diabetes report that they had to choose between buying food or buying medications and medical supplies required to manage the condition, because of increased financial constraints of the COVID-19 pandemic.4
The study sought to determine the impact of unmanaged diabetes, or a lack of medication use, on COVID-19 severity and recovery within in a predominately Hispanic population (89%)—a population that is 2.4 times more likely to die of COVID-19 and 50% more likelyto have diabetes than White Americans.5,6
This study used medical records from 369 patients with COVID-19 who were admitted to the University Medical Center in El Paso, Texas. These patients were categorized based on A1C levels into normoglycemic (N: A1C <5.7%), prediabetes (Pre: A1c 5.7% = 6.5%), and diabetes mellitus (DM: A1C = 6.5%) groups. The DM group was further categorized for their self-reported diabetes management with medication at the time of the admission.1
The study’s findings show that patients with unmanaged diabetes had significantly greater severity of COVID-19 based on quick sepsis-related organ failure assessment and length of hospitalization compared to patients who managed diabetes with medication. Moreover, patients with lower blood glucose levels had less severe complications and shorter hospital stays.1
“Our results highlight the importance of assessing, monitoring, and controlling blood glucose in hospitalized patients [with COVID-19] from the start, specifically for vulnerable populations already at risk of comorbidities.” said the study’s lead author Sudip Bajpeyi, PhD, director of UTEP’s Metabolic, Nutrition and Exercise Research (MiNER) laboratory.
According to the study’s authors, management of fasting blood glucose should be considered in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.7
-
COVID-19 Pandemic Linked to Increased Hospitalization Rates for Children With New Onset Type 2 Diabetes
June 25, 2021
Initial data show that children presented with higher acuity in 2020 compared to the previous year.
Incidence and acuity of type 2 diabetes in children increased significantly during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a poster presented during the virtual 81st Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association (ADA). The data collected from a retrospective chart review show that more pediatric patients were hospitalized from March to December 2020 at Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, compared to the same time period in 2019.1
“While our study examined hospital admissions for type 2 diabetes in children at 1 center, the results may be a microcosm of what is happening at other children’s hospitals across the country,” said lead study author Daniel S. Hsia, MD, associate professor at Pennington Biomedical Research Center in Baton Rouge, in a press release.
According to the ADA, there are a lack of data on the incidence or severity of new-onset type 2 diabetes in the pediatric population during the COVID-19 pandemic.1However, stay-at-home orders linked to the COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated risk factors for type 2 diabetes, including limited physical activity, increased screen time and sedentary behaviors, disrupted sleep, and increased intake of processed foods, which can all lead to weight gain.2
According to the ADA, a national survey showed that more than 1 in 4 Americans with diabetes reported disruption to their ability to obtain healthy food during the pandemic. Modest weight gain over a short period of time can increase the risk for long-term health consequences, such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.2
The data analysis from Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital found the following:1
In 2019, the hospitalization rate for new onset type 2 diabetes was 0.27% for 2964 hospitalization cases compared to 0.62% of 2729 in 2020.
Children admitted to the hospital in 2020 had more severe diabetes with higher blood glucose, higher A1C, and higher indicators of dehydration compared to children admitted in 2019.
More children in 2020 also presented with serious conditions that typically require admission to the intensive care unit compared to 2019, such as diabetic ketoacidosis (8 vs. 3) and hyperosmolar hyperglycemic syndrome (2 vs. 0).
Twenty-three of 25 children were Black and 19 children were male.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 disrupted our lives in more ways than we realize. Our study reinforces the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle for children even under such difficult circumstances,” Hsia said in the release.
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|731,55
|-0,22%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1941
|+0,02%
|
|Germany30^
|15.591,50
|-0,11%
|
|Gold spot
|1.779,18
|-0,12%
|
|LDN100-24h
|7.109,08
|-0,42%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|14.360,39
|-0,06%
Stijgers
Dalers