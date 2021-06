Aandeel Anavex Life Sciences Corp OTC:AVXL, US0327973006

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company.

The Company is engaged in the development of differentiated therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative and neurodevelopmental diseases, including drug candidates to treat Alzheimer's disease (AD), other central nervous system (CNS) diseases, pain and various types of cancer. Its research and development pipeline includes a clinical drug candidate and various compounds in different stages of pre-clinical study. Its product pipeline also includes ANAVEX 2-73, ANAVEX 3-71, ANAVEX 1-41, ANAVEX 1037 and ANAVEX 1066.



The Company's SIGMACEPTOR Discovery Platform produces small molecule drug candidates with modes of action, based on its understanding of sigma receptors. ANAVEX 1-41 is a sigma-1 agonist. ANAVEX 1066 is a mixed sigma-1/sigma-2 ligand. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues from its operations.



Groet Henk