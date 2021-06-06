Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Uitgebreid zoeken

Beurscodes, betekenis en hulp bij zoeken

Europa

AEX
Euronext Amsterdam
BRU
Euronext Brussels
PSE
Euronext Paris
LIS
Euronext Lissabon
CHX
CBOE Europe, grote(re) EU aandelen
NAV
Investment Funds (NAV)

Noord-Amerika

NYS
New York Stock Exchange
OTC
CBOE BZX Exchange (US)
TSE
Toronto Stock Exchange

Kunt u een instrument niet vinden?

Zoek dan via de zogenaamde ISIN code. Elk instrument, aandeel etc. heeft een unieke code.

Kies vervolgens - wanneer er meerdere resultaten zijn - de notering op de beurs van uw keuze.

Waar vind ik die ISIN code?

Google de naam van het instrument, aandeel etc. met de toevoeging 'ISIN'.

Als zoeken op ISIN code geen resultaten oplevert hebben wij het instrument of aandeel niet in onze koersendatabase.

desktop iconMarkt Monitor

Inloggen

  • Geen account? Registreren

Wachtwoord vergeten?
Home  /  Forum  /  Koffiekamer  /  BIOTECH: Medische apparatuur

Koffiekamer« Terug naar discussie overzicht

BIOTECH: Medische apparatuur

4 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 7 haas 6 juni 2021 07:33
    Ter info aan geinteresseerden:

    Er is de laatste tijd veeel aandacht voor farma-bedrijven die zich orienteren op medicijn-ontwikkeling
    Maar binnen de grote groep van FARMA bedrijven is er ook de groep die zich bezighoudt met medische apparatuur.Bedrijven die jaarlijks goede basis zijn voor 'n belegport.

    Voor mij bekende bedrijven zijn o.a.
    om dicht bij huis te blijven:
    IBA
    Philips
    Fresenius
    Roche
    Novartis
    Maar ook usa bedrijven zoals:(klinkt ver weg,maar zie links voor hun aanwezigheid in de Benelux:
    Medtronic
    www.destentor.nl/kop-van-overijssel/j...
    Becton Dickinson
    zorgen.nl/bedrijven/becton-dickinson/

    Ter info nog wat mogelijkheden :
    www.trendinvest.nl/beleggen-trend-med...
  3. forum rang 7 Leefloon 6 juni 2021 09:19
    Bij Euronext, zonder rekening te houden met (een eventueel gebrek aan) een financieel succes, o.b.v. de ICB subsector van IBA en Philips, inclusief warrants: ALBIO, ALBLU, ALCAR, ALCJ, ALCOR, ALIMP, ALPIX, ALSGD, ALTHE, ALVMG, AMPLI, BIM, BIOBS, BLUBS, BLUBT, DGM, EOSI, FAGR, IBAB, LBIRD, MEDI, MKEA, MLAHC, MLMFI, NYXH, OBSRV, PHIA, SEQUA, VMGBS en VMGBT.

    De keuze is reuze.

    YTD doet de ICB subsector Medical Equipment er ongewogen +3,94% (nummer 115, van de 142), en gewogen +3,25% (nummer 106, van de 142). Alles binnen Health Care, gewogen:

    51. Medical Services +22,80%
    74. medical Supplies +13,59%
    97. Pharamceuticals +7,53%
    106. Medical Equipment +3,25%
    115. Health Care Facilities -1,55%
    119. Biotechnology -3,26%
    133. Health Care Services -13,75%

    Binnen defensieve Health Care de middenmoot, al dan niet grijs gekleurd.
  4. forum rang 7 haas 7 augustus 2021 06:45
    quote:

    haas schreef op 6 juni 2021 07:54:


    aanvulling Medtronics:
    www.medtronic.com/nl-nl/over/medtroni...


    Aug 06, 2021
    Medtronic to Acquire Intersect ENT
    Acquisition to Add Innovative Bioabsorbable Drug Release Platform to Chronic Rhinosinusitis Portfolio
    DUBLIN and MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT), a global ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, in which Medtronic will acquire all outstanding shares of Intersect ENT for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction implying an enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.

    ir.intersectent.com/news-releases/new...
4 Posts
|Omhoog ↑

Meedoen aan de discussie?

Word nu gratis lid of log in met je emailadres en wachtwoord

Direct naar Forum

Indices

AEX 767,82 -0,05%
EUR/USD 1,1762 -0,62%
Germany30^ 15.773,00 +0,18%
Gold spot 1.763,00 0,00%
LONDEN-FTSE 100 7.122,95 +0,04%
NY-Nasdaq Composite 14.835,76 -0,40%

Stijgers

VIVORY...
+4,53%
ING
+3,37%
ABN AM...
+3,04%
Aegon
+2,15%
NSI
+1,96%

Dalers

CM.COM
-6,46%
Fagron
-3,43%
Vastned
-1,58%
Air Fr...
-1,54%
Kendrion
-1,53%

Nieuws Forum Meer»

(56)

jorisvanderveen op 6 aug 2021 17:22
(21)

Tenno op 5 aug 2021 20:49
(13)

kos_0 op 29 jul 2021 20:58
(7)

DeZwarteRidder op 15 jun 2021 23:17
(14)

Bowski op 14 jun 2021 10:28

Column Forum Meer»

(71)

sims op 7 aug 2021 01:27
(28)

greenchip op 6 aug 2021 23:58
(27)

Moneyball op 6 aug 2021 22:46
(14)

Eric5 op 6 aug 2021 22:43
(7)

niche 010 op 6 aug 2021 21:35

Lees verder op het IEX netwerk Let op: Artikelen linken naar andere sites

Gesponsorde links