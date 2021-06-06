BIOTECH: Medische apparatuur
Volgen
-
Ter info aan geinteresseerden:
Er is de laatste tijd veeel aandacht voor farma-bedrijven die zich orienteren op medicijn-ontwikkeling
Maar binnen de grote groep van FARMA bedrijven is er ook de groep die zich bezighoudt met medische apparatuur.Bedrijven die jaarlijks goede basis zijn voor 'n belegport.
Voor mij bekende bedrijven zijn o.a.
om dicht bij huis te blijven:
IBA
Philips
Fresenius
Roche
Novartis
Maar ook usa bedrijven zoals:(klinkt ver weg,maar zie links voor hun aanwezigheid in de Benelux:
Medtronic
www.destentor.nl/kop-van-overijssel/j...
Becton Dickinson
zorgen.nl/bedrijven/becton-dickinson/
Ter info nog wat mogelijkheden :
www.trendinvest.nl/beleggen-trend-med...
-
-
Bij Euronext, zonder rekening te houden met (een eventueel gebrek aan) een financieel succes, o.b.v. de ICB subsector van IBA en Philips, inclusief warrants: ALBIO, ALBLU, ALCAR, ALCJ, ALCOR, ALIMP, ALPIX, ALSGD, ALTHE, ALVMG, AMPLI, BIM, BIOBS, BLUBS, BLUBT, DGM, EOSI, FAGR, IBAB, LBIRD, MEDI, MKEA, MLAHC, MLMFI, NYXH, OBSRV, PHIA, SEQUA, VMGBS en VMGBT.
De keuze is reuze.
YTD doet de ICB subsector Medical Equipment er ongewogen +3,94% (nummer 115, van de 142), en gewogen +3,25% (nummer 106, van de 142). Alles binnen Health Care, gewogen:
51. Medical Services +22,80%
74. medical Supplies +13,59%
97. Pharamceuticals +7,53%
106. Medical Equipment +3,25%
115. Health Care Facilities -1,55%
119. Biotechnology -3,26%
133. Health Care Services -13,75%
Binnen defensieve Health Care de middenmoot, al dan niet grijs gekleurd.
-
haas schreef op 6 juni 2021 07:54:
aanvulling Medtronics:www.medtronic.com/nl-nl/over/medtroni...
Aug 06, 2021
Medtronic to Acquire Intersect ENT
Acquisition to Add Innovative Bioabsorbable Drug Release Platform to Chronic Rhinosinusitis Portfolio
DUBLIN and MENLO PARK, Calif., Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in medical technology, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Intersect ENT (NASDAQ: XENT), a global ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology leader dedicated to transforming patient care, in which Medtronic will acquire all outstanding shares of Intersect ENT for $28.25 per share in an all-cash transaction implying an enterprise value of approximately $1.1 billion. The boards of directors of both companies have unanimously approved the transaction.
ir.intersectent.com/news-releases/new...
Direct naar Forum
Indices
|
|AEX
|767,82
|-0,05%
|
|EUR/USD
|1,1762
|-0,62%
|
|Germany30^
|15.773,00
|+0,18%
|
|Gold spot
|1.763,00
|0,00%
|
|LONDEN-FTSE 100
|7.122,95
|+0,04%
|
|NY-Nasdaq Composite
|14.835,76
|-0,40%
Stijgers
Dalers