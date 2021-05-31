BioPharma« Terug naar discussie overzicht

Immutep(LAG-3 specialist), belangrijke speler in een nieuw checkpoint voor blockbuster drugs
De koers van Immutep loopt het afgelopen jaar gestaag op, door een stroom aan regelmatig positief nieuws. Nu $5,04. Een jaar terug ca. $1,15. Daarom een nieuw draadje met eerst wat info over Immutep, voor nieuwe lezers. De verwachting is dat de komende weken er aardig wat aandacht zal zijn voor een nieuw checkpoint in de kankerbestrijding. Eerst wat info mbt komende week.
In navolgende posts wat meer info over de pijplijn, cash runway, geschiedenis, EAT-COVID, TACTI-003, en IMP761.
Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”).
Komende week zijn er presentaties op de JEFFERIES VIRTUAL HEALTHCARE CONFERENCE(1-4 juni-2021) en belangrijker, van 4-8 juni-2021 op de Annual ASCO meeting(American Society of Clinical Oncology), grootste conference in z'n soort.
In December ging de koers van het aandeel na goed nieuws 368% omhoog op het hoogtepunt.($2,16 naar top $7,95) Rond spotlight presentation op San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020, AIPAC studie. Een ander aandeel GLSI, ook met ook uitstekend nieuws, steeg toen van ca. $5 naar tijdelijke top $158, koerst nu op ca. $37.
Immutep lijkt een versterker te zijn van bestaande middelen van bijvoorbeeld Merck: Keytruda.(blockbuster cancer drug no.1 is Keytruda(pembrolizumab) van Merck, sales 2020 $14,4 miljard, = 29,7% groei t.o.v. 2019)
Voorbeeld: Immutep's TACTI-002 trial: Eftilagimod + Keytruda: Doubling the response rate of Merck's Keytruda alone to 36% in 1st line NSCLC and 2nd line HNSCC.
Immutep zal op de Annual ASCO meeting 3 "poster discussions" hebben waarvan de onderwerpen op 19 mei op de ASCO website al als samenvatting beschikbaar zijn gekomen.
(ook PB met info www.immutep.com/files/content/investo...
(hier de abstracts te bekijken: meetinglibrary.asco.org/results?meeti...
Posters 1 en 2:
TACTI-002 posters:
1. Results from a phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab(Keytruda, Merck) in patients with PD-L1 unselected metastatic(uitgezaaid) non-small cell lung carcinoma(longkanker)
Abstract: 9046, session available from 9am on 4 June 2021 US Eastern Time
2. Results from a phase II study of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) and pembrolizumab(Keytruda, Merck) in patients with PD-L1 unselected metastatic second-line squamous head and neck carcinoma(hoofd-en nekkanker)
Abstract: 6028, session available from 9am on 4 June 2021 US Eastern Time
Poster 3: The INSIGHT-004(Phase I clinical trial, collaboration with Merck) study is expected to deliver FINAL data at ASCO 2021 in a poster discussion (Abstract: 2518, On demand session available from 9am on 4 June 2021 US Eastern Time)
Phase I INSIGHT platform trial: Advanced safety and efficacy data from stratum D evaluating feasibility and safety of eftilagimod alpha (soluble LAG-3 protein) combined with avelumab(merknaam Bavencio, Merck/Pfizer) in advanced solid tumors
Dit zijn de "catalysts" die er op korte termijn aan zitten te komen. Op 3 juni worden er op de website van ASCO ook nog zogenaamde "LATE Abstracts" gepubliceerd, ook daar hintte de CEO naar onlangs, wie weet nog een extra'tje?
(zie bijlage voor wat termen/legenda)
Dan over Immutep:
a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3(Lymphocyte-activation gene 3) related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune disease.
Immutep’s current lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), a soluble LAG-3 fusion protein (LAG-3Ig), which is a first-in-class antigen presenting cell (APC) activator being explored in cancer and infectious disease. Immutep is also developing an agonist of LAG-3 (IMP761) for autoimmune disease.
13 clinical trials in progress.
Samenwerkingen o.a. met Merck, GSK, Novartis, Pfizer, EOC.
In de presentatie van November 2020 staat duidelijk hoe ze werken: een Immutep controlled Immunotherapy pipeline, en een out-licensed Immunotherapy pipeline.
Huidige onderdelen in pijplijn(naast de hierboven reeds vermelde TACTI-002 en INSIGHT-004 studies) o.a.:
-AIPAC studie, Efti + Chemo: Metastatic Breast Cancer(MBC)
In december dat gepresenteerd op de San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium 2020, significante stijging van Overall Survival(OS).
Final data verwacht 2e helft van dit jaar.(Phase IIB Study)
-TACTI mel studie: Efti + Pembro(Keytruda), Phase I in Melanoma: Deep & durable responses, outperforming pembrolizumab monotherapy. 66% of patients were progression free at 6 months.
-TACTI-003 – a Phase IIb Clinical Trial in 1st line Head and Neck Cancer
Subject to approval by relevant competent authorities, ethics committees and institutional review boards(IRBs), TACTI-003 will evaluate efti in combination with MSD’s KEYTRUDA(pembrolizumab) as a first line therapy in unresectable recurrent or metastatic HNSCC patients with PD-L1 negative and PD-L1 positive (CPS=1) tumours. It will be a randomised, controlled clinical study in approximately 154 first line HNSCC patients and will take place across Australia, Europe and the United States of America in up to 35 clinical sites.
Immutep is on track to start the study in mid-2021.
- EAT COVID – Efti mono, Phase II in COVID-19, start Q4 2020
(investigator-initiated trial evaluating efti in hospitalised COVID-19 patients, Randomized, placebo controlled, University Hospital Pilsen, Czech Republic)
Up to 110 patients, 15 day Primary endpoint is patient’s clinical status at day 15(WHO recommended)
-YNP01 and YCP02 studie: Phase I in Solid Tumors & Hepatocellular Carcinoma(levercelcarcinoom), Cancer Vaccine, Controlled by Cytlimic in Japan
-IMP761 studie:
Broad potential in targeting auto reactive memory T cells with IMP761.
THE PRESENT: FIGHTING THE SYMPTOMS
THE FUTURE: FIGHTING THE CAUSE
Treating the disease process: silencing the few autoimmune memory T cells accumulating at the disease site with IMP761. Ziektebeelden die ze laten zien als target: MS, Asthma, Celeac disease, Eczeem, Arthritis, lupus, Hashimoto's disease.
The Company has completed the selection of a high-producing CHO cell line for its IMP761 IgG4 mAb and is in the process of selecting a contract manufacturing organisation (CMO) for GMP manufacturing of its preclinical candidate IMP761.
-GlaxoSmithKline, you know that we have an exclusive worldwide licensing arrangement there, they expect clinical proof of concept in first half of 2021.
GSK’781 (IMP731) for Autoimmune Diseases, exclusive WW licence to develop and commercialise GSK’781 (which is derived from Immutep’s depleting antibody known as IMP731)
Immutep's TACTI-002 trial: A solid result in this trial could see efti on the market via a special route through the US Food and Drug Administration very quickly.
8-april-2021:
Immutep Achieves Fast Track Designation From US FDA For Efti, A Soluble Lag-3 Protein, In First Line Recurrent/Metastatic Head & Neck Cancer.
(based on the promising data package from Immutep, including from Immutep’s Phase II TACTI-002 trial (Keynote-798))
Als dit overgaat in APPROVAL door de FDA, valideert dat het hele bedrijf, en zullen meerdere indicaties volgen, is de verwachting.
nog wat details en losse flodders, maar wel interessant.
Laatste nieuws altijd op hun eigen website:
www.immutep.com/investors-media/press...
In aanloop naar de ASCO meeting:
"LAG-3 drugs take centre stage at ASCO, showing potential as next-gen immunotherapies"
pharmaphorum.com/news/bms-lag3-combin...
LAG-3 drugs from arch-rivals Bristol-Myers Squibb and Merck & Co look set to become talking
points at this year’s ASCO conference after trial results showed their potential as next-generation cancer immunotherapies.
Bristol Myers Squibb LAG-3 nieuws 25 maart was zeer positief, maakt het waarschijnlijk dat de LAG-3 target een "significant checkpoint in future immunotherapy" zal worden. Dat is voor het eerst in 6 a 7 jaar dat er een nieuw checkpoint aan zit te komen. De koers van Immutep veerde door dit nieuws ook aardig op.
CEO Immutep: This is a significant milestone for cancer immunotherapy. We can now expect LAG-3-related products to be featured prominently with more interest from partners and investors. LAG-3 is advancing quickly to become the next emerging target for immunotherapy behind PD-1 and CTLA-4.
In a landscape where Immutep Limited remains the only LAG-3 pure-play with more programs than anyone else in the field, including big pharma - this is very exciting news.
LAG-3 is a cell surface molecule with diverse biologic effects on T cell function. It is an immune checkpoint receptor and as such is the target of various drug development programs by pharmaceutical companies seeking to develop new treatments for cancer and autoimmune disorders. In soluble form it is also being developed as a cancer drug in its own right.
goede info hier te vinden: operational update 7-mei-2021
www.immutep.com/files/content/investo...
Cash positie 31-dec-2020: $54.9 million (cash runway into calendar year 2023)
Aandelen uit 672M miljoen(3 mei analist report)
Aandelen in Australie ASX AUD en Nasdaq USD(10 ads's)
"Currently ~25% of the ordinary shares are represented by ADS(American Depositary Shares) listed on NASDAQ where 1 ADS represents 10 ordinary shares."
22-dec-2020, Blackrock wordt substantial holder met ruim 5%.
www.finnewsnetwork.com.au/companyrepo...
Grappig, een deal uit 2014 was met Ablynx, staat ook in de presentatie. Dus nu met Sanofi.
Prachtige presentatie, ook met studie details, pijplijn en veel, veel meer, van November 2019:
www.immutep.com/files/content/investo...
Let op, de pipeline sheets geven duidelijk aan waar Immutep mee bezig is, de "Landscape" sheet geeft min of meer aan welke spelers er zijn in de LAG-3 ontwikkeling.
november 2020:
18-11-2020 geld opgehaald, emissie, CEO meldt dat ze door kunnen tot eind 2022(29.6 milj.Australische Dollar = ca. 23 miljoen USD)
(in interview: www.finnewsnetwork.com.au/archives/fi...
koers ging van $2.02 naar $1.90(ca. -6%), koers op 3-dec-2020 alweer $2.07.
15 december: operational update, exercise of warrants bracht ook nog 7.7 miljoen US$ op
16 december: Immutep Upscales Efti Manufacturing Sydney, AUSTRALIA.
In de presentatie zie je in de pijplijn marktpotentieel totaal al 57 miljard $ staan(is niet eens alles).
En als IMP-761 tot wasdom kan komen, mag je daar nog eens 150 miljard$ bij optellen.
Uit analist report:
Opportunities:
-LAG-3 could become the third pillar in immune checkpoint therapy and efti is the most advanced LAG-3 focused asset;
-efti could be the first immuno-oncology drug to be approved for metastatic breast cancer;
-oncology drugs addressing high unmet needs often enjoy shorter development and approval timelines than therapeutics in other disease areas;
-significant M&A activity in the immuno-oncology space.
koersdoelen van de afgelopen maanden:
20-mei-21 Goetz AUD$ 0.90
11-apr-21 Bell Potter AUD$ 0,85
8-apr-21 AGP US$ 6.00(12-month)
1-apr-21 Bell Potter AUD$ 0,75
25-mar-21 Goetz AUD$ 0.90
25-mar-21 Maxim Group US$ 8.00(12-month)
daar gaat vast verandering in komen in Juni/Juli.....
