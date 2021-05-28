Zou wel eens de knaller van de dag kunnen worden:



May 27 (Reuters) - Delta Drone SA :

* NEW EU REGULATIONS: DELTA DRONE OBTAINS FIRST SECURITY

CLEARANCE

FOR ISS SPOTTER

* RECEIVED ITS FIRST OPERATING LICENCE FROM DSAC (CIVIL

AVIATION

SAFETY DIRECTORATE) ON MAY 21 FOR ITS AUTOMATIC ISS SPOTTER

DRONE SYSTEM

* IT IS FIRST IN EUROPE TO BE SIGNED FOR AN AUTOMATIC

SURVEILLANCE

AND SAFETY DRONE SYSTEM, UNDER NEW EUROPEAN REGULATIONS



