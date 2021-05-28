Van beleggers
delta drone

delta drone

  1. rodney007 28 mei 2021 08:58
    Zou wel eens de knaller van de dag kunnen worden:

    May 27 (Reuters) - Delta Drone SA :
    * NEW EU REGULATIONS: DELTA DRONE OBTAINS FIRST SECURITY
    CLEARANCE
    FOR ISS SPOTTER
    * RECEIVED ITS FIRST OPERATING LICENCE FROM DSAC (CIVIL
    AVIATION
    SAFETY DIRECTORATE) ON MAY 21 FOR ITS AUTOMATIC ISS SPOTTER
    DRONE SYSTEM
    * IT IS FIRST IN EUROPE TO BE SIGNED FOR AN AUTOMATIC
    SURVEILLANCE
    AND SAFETY DRONE SYSTEM, UNDER NEW EUROPEAN REGULATIONS

  2. p/o 8 juni 2022 20:14
    Maakte nabeurs een contract bekend van 670.000 euro. (en dat bij een beurswaarde van 2 miljoen euro)

    DELTA DRONE INTERNATIONAL SIGNS 3-YEAR CONTRACT
    WITH RED 5 LIMITED SUBSIDIARY FOR DRONE SERVICES

    Dardilly – 8 june 2022 – 6 pm

    HIGHLIGHTS

    Rocketmine (WA) Pty Ltd (subsidiary of Delta Drone International) signs contract for drone surveying services with Red 5 Limited (via wholly owned subsidiary, Greenstone Resources (WA) Pty Ltd) in Western Australia.

    3-year contract with a Total Contract Value (TCV) AU$1.01m and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of AU$336k for services to the King of the Hills and Darlot mines.

    Red 5 Limited is an Australian ASX listed gold producer with established mines located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

    Global drones-as-a-service provider, Delta Drone International Limited (ASX: DLT) is pleased to announce it has signed a contract with Red 5 Limited (via wholly owned subsidiary Greenstone Resources (WA) Pty Ltd) in Western Australia for drone surveying services.

    The contract is for three years and has a Total Contract Value (TCV) of AU$1.01m and Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) of AU$336k (billed monthly). Services are for the King of the Hills Mine (KOTH) and Darlot Mine

    The contract is subject to a termination clause of 90 days’ notice plus an early termination exit fee equivalent in value to 3 months of contract fees.

    Red 5 Limited is an Australian gold producer with established mines located in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The Company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (Ticker: RED). Red 5 owns and operates the King of the Hills (KOTH) Gold Project, located approximately 900 kilometers north-east of Perth in the Leonora-Leinster mineral province of Western Australia. Red 5 also owns and operates the Darlot Gold Mine located approximately 100 kilometers north of KOTH.

    DLT CEO Christopher Clark said: “We are pleased to be officially working with Red 5 and to provide frequent aerial surveying support which can be delivered efficiently and effectively to the business across a number of areas including for open pit mining, stockpile, processing area and for environmental purposes.”

    Christian Viguié, CEO of Delta Drone SA said: "This first major contract signed in Australia validates the success of our implementation and our ability to duplicate the model that made Rocketmine successful in Southern Africa. It contributes to a good commercial dynamic for the entire Group. In France, several missions in the field of security have recently been successfully carried out, with the implementation of wired ISS Spotter systems on the occasion of events with very high notoriety (La Ferté-Alais air show, Roland-Garros Tournament). At the recent Cannes Film Festival, a wired ISS Spotter system was positioned as a recourse in case of requisition by the police. »

    About Delta Drone International: Delta Drone International is a multi-national drone-based data services, training and technology solutions provider for the mining, agricultural and engineering industries. It provides aerial surveying and mapping, security and surveillance, and blast monitoring and fragment analysis through a fully outsourced service with AI and fast data turnaround that allows enterprise customers to focus on operations on the ground while Delta Drone International takes care of everything in the air.
    www.dlti.com.au

    About Delta Drone: Delta Drone Group is a recognized international player in the field of civilian drones for professional use. It develops a range of professional solutions based on drone technology as well as all associated services that form a complete value chain.
    Delta Drone shares are listed on the Euronext Growth Paris market – ISIN code: FR0011522168
    BSA Y – ISIN code: FR 0013400991
    www.deltadrone.com
  3. p/o 6 december 2022 11:53
    Delta drone
    0,0104
    Wijziging (-0,0025)
    -19,38%

    Nombre d'actions au 06/12/2022 : 23 743 754

    23.743.754 x 0.0104 = en we zitten onder de 250.000 euro beurswaarde.

    En dat met een eigen vermogen van 21 miljoen euro. (de laatste 8 jaar werd bijna 50 miljoen euro opgehaald)
    www.deltadrone.com/wp-content/uploads...

    mooi groeiverhaal (Australische dochter 58%)
    www.youtube.com/watch?v=7jOwgiH5X70&a...

    maar waarschijnlijk te snel willen groeien = meer cash nodig = verwatering.
