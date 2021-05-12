Aandeel PROSUS AEX:PRX, NL0013654783

Proportionate split by current ownership percentage yields

and exchange ratio of 2.27 Prosus shares for every 1 share of Naspers



Transaction is expected to be implemented in Q3 of 2021



Prosus to acquire Naspers shares through a

voluntary offer, to be settled with newly issued

Prosus shares



Prosus free float effective economic interest

increases to 59.7% due to its 49.5% interest in

Naspers



Naspers to subscribe of newly issued Prosus B

shares to maintain control of Prosus at current

levels



Up to $5bn share buyback committed to

ensure a smooth transaction



[