Aandeel PROSUS AEX:PRX, NL0013654783

info on the proposed prosus naspers ¨deal¨
-
Proportionate split by current ownership percentage yields
and exchange ratio of 2.27 Prosus shares for every 1 share of Naspers
Transaction is expected to be implemented in Q3 of 2021
Prosus to acquire Naspers shares through a
voluntary offer, to be settled with newly issued
Prosus shares
Prosus free float effective economic interest
increases to 59.7% due to its 49.5% interest in
Naspers
Naspers to subscribe of newly issued Prosus B
shares to maintain control of Prosus at current
levels
Up to $5bn share buyback committed to
ensure a smooth transaction
