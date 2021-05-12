Van beleggers
Home  /  Forum  /  Prosus  /  https://www.share-exchange-offer.com/

Aandeel PROSUS AEX:PRX, NL0013654783

  • 86,700 12 mei 2021 11:53
  • +1,950 (+2,30%) Dagrange 85,620 - 87,800
  • 805.389 Gem. (3M) 1,4M

https://www.share-exchange-offer.com/

2 Posts
| Omlaag ↓
  2. jiscaa 12 mei 2021 11:59
    Proportionate split by current ownership percentage yields
    and exchange ratio of 2.27 Prosus shares for every 1 share of Naspers

    Transaction is expected to be implemented in Q3 of 2021

    Prosus to acquire Naspers shares through a
    voluntary offer, to be settled with newly issued
    Prosus shares

    Prosus free float effective economic interest
    increases to 59.7% due to its 49.5% interest in
    Naspers

    Naspers to subscribe of newly issued Prosus B
    shares to maintain control of Prosus at current
    levels

    Up to $5bn share buyback committed to
    ensure a smooth transaction

    [
PROSUS Meer »

Koers 86,700   Verschil +1,95 (+2,30%)
Laag 85,620   Volume 805.389
Hoog 87,800   Gem. Volume 1.358.224
12 mei 2021 11:53
Prosus: Chinese techaandelen in mini-storm

Het laatste advies leest u als IEX Premium-lid

PROSUS Nieuws

  1. 10:09 Beursblik: Prosus-ruil meest gunstig voor Naspers 8
  2. 09:39 Update: Prosus verdubbelt free float 2
  3. 07 mei Beursblik: ING verhoogt koersdoel Prosus 2
  4. 29 apr China wil Tencent forse boete opleggen - media 4
  5. 22 apr Prosus investeert in Nederlandse broker BUX 16
  6. 01 apr Beursblik: groter belang Prosus in Delivery Hero mogelijk startschot desinvesteringen 3
  7. 24 mrt Beleggers techbedrijf Tencent bezorgd ondanks forse groei 4
  8. 16 mrt Chinese president waarschuwt grote techbedrijven 45
  9. 12 mrt 'Chinese autoriteiten leggen ook Tencent aan banden' 13
  10. 17 dec Brits onderzoek naar overname Marktplaats door Noren
 

