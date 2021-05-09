Van beleggers
voor beleggers
Home  /  Forum  /  Pharming  /  Pharming omzetcijfers Q1 2021

Aandeel Pharming Group AEX:PHARM, NL0010391025

  • 1,073 7 mei 2021 17:35
  • +0,035 (+3,37%) Dagrange 1,037 - 1,082
  • 7.310.802 Gem. (3M) 6,3M

Pharming omzetcijfers Q1 2021

1 Post
| Omlaag ↓
  1. forum rang 4 LL 9 mei 2021 17:52
    Het is al weer bijna zo ver a.s. donderdag worden de kwartaalcijfers over Q1 gepresenteerd. Een belangrijk onderdeel van de cijfers zijn de omzetcijfers (welke deze keer in dollars worden gerapporteerd).
    Zie de bijlage voor een historisch overzicht m.b.t de omzetcijfers(euro's).

    Highlights FY 2020:

    Revenues in the US increased €48.1 million in Q4 to €177.4 million (FY2019: €162.7 million) driven by seasonally strong demand and some COVID-19 related additional ordering by patients in Q4 2020, despite significant negative currency effects from the weakened US Dollar versus the Euro.

    Revenues in Europe and RoW increased by 69% to €8.3 million (FY2019: €4.9 million), driven by increasing demand in Q3 and Q4 2020 and as the Company continues to build out its EU commercial infrastructure and expands into new territories following the re-acquisition of EU rights for RUCONEST® from Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (Sobi).

    Indicatie cijfers in euro's (eigen inzicht)

    < 46M slecht (ondergrens omzet cijfers Q3,Q4 2019)
    > 46M < 50M redelijk
    > 50M goed

    Mijn verwachting is dat we op € 46,5 M uitkomen omwille van de extra orders in Q4 2020.

    Wat zijn jullie verwachtingen in euro's?

    Bijlage:
1 Post
|Omhoog ↑

Pharming Group

Koers 1,073   Verschil +0,04 (+3,37%)
Laag 1,037   Volume 7.310.802
Hoog 1,082   Gem. Volume 6.286.304
7 mei 2021 17:35
