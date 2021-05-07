Van beleggers
  forum rang 6 Profitmaker 7 mei 2021 10:54
    Beursblik: Degroof Petercam verhoogt koersdoel Aperam
    (ABM FN) Degroof Petercam heeft vrijdag het koersdoel voor Aperam verhoogd van 52,00 naar 58,00 euro bij een ongewijzigd koopadvies.

    Analist Frank Claassen sprak van “schitterende cijfers”, maar ook van een “schitterende overname”. Donderdagmiddag kondigde Aperam de overname van de Duitse ELG aan.

    De resultaten over het eerste kwartaal lagen 19 procent boven de verwachtingen, terwijl het tweede kwartaal er nog sterker uit zal zien, aldus de analist. Daarom verwacht Claassen ook dat de taxaties fors omhoog zullen gaan.

    Het aandeel Aperam daalde desondanks 0,5 procent vrijdag naar 45,67 euro.
