Aandeel Pharming Group AEX:PHARM, NL0010391025


Acuut
- Ruconest (Pharming) – Humaan Recombinant C1-INH - Intraveneus (FDA & EMA)
- Firazyr (Takeda/Shire) – Bradykinin receptor antagonist - Subcutaan (FDA & EMA)
- Kalbitor (Takeda/Shire) – Kallikrein inhibitor - Subcutaan (FDA & EMA)
- Berinert (CSL) – C1-INH - Intraveneus (FDA & EMA)
- Cinryze (Takeda/Shire) – C1-INH - Intraveneus (EMA)
Profylaxe
- Cinryze (Takeda/Shire) – C1-INH - Intraveneus (FDA & EMA)
- Haegarda (CSL) – C1-INH - Subcutaan (FDA & EMA)
- Takhzyro/Lanadelumab (Takeda/Shire) - Kallikrein inhibitor - Subcutaan (FDA & EMA)
- Orladeyo (Biocryst) - Oral capsule (US, China, VK, FR - EMA 03/2021)
In ontwikkeling
Ruconest (Pharming) – C1-INH (US) – Profylaxe
Start in 2021 Start onbekend, tezamen met intradermale toediening
Micro needle patch on hold, profylaxe uit outlook
www.pharming.com/pipeline
- PHVS416 (Pharvaris) – Acuut
- Orale toediening, klein molekuul en daardoor snel werkzaam (15-30min).
- Gebaseerd op het al jaren bewezen Icatibant
- Versneld traject, afgeleide van de profylaxe toediening
- Phase II gestart, eerste patiënt behandeld feb 2021, resultaten 2022
pharvaris.com/science/#hae
- PHVS416 (Pharvaris) – Profylaxe
- Orale toediening, klein molekuul en daardoor snel werkzaam (15-30min).
- Gebaseerd op het al jaren bewezen Icatibant
- 1 a 2 maal daags toedienen
- Phase II in de loop van 2021, resultaten 2022
- FDA Acceptance IND App april 2021
pharvaris.com/science/#hae
- PHVS719 (Pharvaris) – Profylaxe
- Orale toediening, klein molekuul en daardoor snel werkzaam (15-30min).
- Gebaseerd op het al jaren bewezen Icatibant
- Phase I start in 2021, resultaten 2022
pharvaris.com/science/#hae
- KVD900 (Kalvista) - Acuut
- Orale toediening, kallikrein inhibitor.
- Eerste Phase II data gepubliceerd
- Today’s data show that KVD900 halts HAE attack progression and also provides rapid relief by shortening the time to symptom resolution
www.kalvista.com/products-pipeline/ka...
- KVD824 (Kalvista) - Profylaxe
Filed the IND for a Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD824 and expect to initiate that trial in the second quarter of 2021
www.kalvista.com/products-pipeline
- IONIS-PKK-LRx (Ionis) - Profylaxe
- Phase II
- The study demonstrated a mean reduction of 97% in the number of monthly HAE attacks in weeks five to 17.
- In weeks five to 17, 92% of patients treated with IONIS-PKK-LRx were attack-free
ionispharma.com/ionis-innovation/pipe...
- ATN-XXX (backup) (Attune) - nog onbekend?
Gentherapieën
- CRISPR/Cas9 NTLA-2002 (Intellia Therapeutics) - Gentherapie
- Eenmalige toediening
- IND H2 2021
- Aims to reduce plasma kallikrein activity to prevent excess bradykinin production leading to HAE attacks after a single course of treatment
angioedemanews.com/2020/02/13/intelli...
- RGX-314 (Regenxbio) - Gentherapie
Eenmalige toediening - samenwerking met Neurimmune bouwt voort op veelbelovende resultaten met ons klinische RGX-314-programma
A gene therapy product candidate utilizing NAV Vectors designed to deliver a gene encoding a therapeutic antibody targeting and binding to plasma kallikrein
ir.regenxbio.com/news-releases/news-r...
-
Bedankt. Nu hoef je dit overzicht niet oeverloos x keren op de maandraad te plaatsen.
