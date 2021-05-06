Aandeel Pharming Group AEX:PHARM, NL0010391025

Van beleggers
Het Grote De Monitor - De Pharming Expert HAE Marktoverzicht

  De Monitor - Pharming Professor 6 mei 2021 15:59
    'Het Grote De Monitor - De Pharming Expert HAE Marktoverzicht'

    Acuut
    • Ruconest (Pharming) – Humaan Recombinant C1-INH - Intraveneus (FDA & EMA)
    • Firazyr (Takeda/Shire) – Bradykinin receptor antagonist - Subcutaan (FDA & EMA)
    • Kalbitor (Takeda/Shire) – Kallikrein inhibitor - Subcutaan (FDA & EMA)
    • Berinert (CSL) – C1-INH - Intraveneus (FDA & EMA)
    • Cinryze (Takeda/Shire) – C1-INH - Intraveneus (EMA)

    Profylaxe
    • Cinryze (Takeda/Shire) – C1-INH - Intraveneus (FDA & EMA)
    • Haegarda (CSL) – C1-INH - Subcutaan (FDA & EMA)
    • Takhzyro/Lanadelumab (Takeda/Shire) - Kallikrein inhibitor - Subcutaan (FDA & EMA)
    • Orladeyo (Biocryst) - Oral capsule (US, China, VK, FR - EMA 03/2021)

    In ontwikkeling
    • Ruconest (Pharming) – C1-INH (US) – Profylaxe
      Start in 2021 Start onbekend, tezamen met intradermale toediening
      Micro needle patch on hold, profylaxe uit outlook
      www.pharming.com/pipeline
    • PHVS416 (Pharvaris) – Acuut
      - Orale toediening, klein molekuul en daardoor snel werkzaam (15-30min).
      - Gebaseerd op het al jaren bewezen Icatibant
      - Versneld traject, afgeleide van de profylaxe toediening
      - Phase II gestart, eerste patiënt behandeld feb 2021, resultaten 2022
      pharvaris.com/science/#hae
    • PHVS416 (Pharvaris) – Profylaxe
      - Orale toediening, klein molekuul en daardoor snel werkzaam (15-30min).
      - Gebaseerd op het al jaren bewezen Icatibant
      - 1 a 2 maal daags toedienen
      - Phase II in de loop van 2021, resultaten 2022
      - FDA Acceptance IND App april 2021
      pharvaris.com/science/#hae
    • PHVS719 (Pharvaris) – Profylaxe
      - Orale toediening, klein molekuul en daardoor snel werkzaam (15-30min).
      - Gebaseerd op het al jaren bewezen Icatibant
      - Phase I start in 2021, resultaten 2022
      pharvaris.com/science/#hae
    • KVD900 (Kalvista) - Acuut
      - Orale toediening, kallikrein inhibitor.
      - Eerste Phase II data gepubliceerd
      - Today’s data show that KVD900 halts HAE attack progression and also provides rapid relief by shortening the time to symptom resolution
      www.kalvista.com/products-pipeline/ka...

    • KVD824 (Kalvista) - Profylaxe
      Filed the IND for a Phase 2 clinical trial of KVD824 and expect to initiate that trial in the second quarter of 2021
      www.kalvista.com/products-pipeline
    • IONIS-PKK-LRx (Ionis) - Profylaxe
      - Phase II
      - The study demonstrated a mean reduction of 97% in the number of monthly HAE attacks in weeks five to 17.
      - In weeks five to 17, 92% of patients treated with IONIS-PKK-LRx were attack-free
      ionispharma.com/ionis-innovation/pipe...
    • ATN-XXX (backup) (Attune) - nog onbekend?


    Gentherapieën
    • CRISPR/Cas9 NTLA-2002 (Intellia Therapeutics) - Gentherapie
      - Eenmalige toediening
      - IND H2 2021
      - Aims to reduce plasma kallikrein activity to prevent excess bradykinin production leading to HAE attacks after a single course of treatment
      angioedemanews.com/2020/02/13/intelli...
    • RGX-314 (Regenxbio) - Gentherapie
      Eenmalige toediening - samenwerking met Neurimmune bouwt voort op veelbelovende resultaten met ons klinische RGX-314-programma
      A gene therapy product candidate utilizing NAV Vectors designed to deliver a gene encoding a therapeutic antibody targeting and binding to plasma kallikrein
      ir.regenxbio.com/news-releases/news-r...
