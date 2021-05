Aandeel Pharming Group AEX:PHARM, NL0010391025

REGISTRATIONThis section sets out the procedure to be followed by shareholders to attend or vote at the AnnualGeneral Meeting on 19 May 2021.Due to the ongoing extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic and with the health of itsshareholders and employees in mind, the Board of Directors has decided to hold a virtual meeting, inaccordance with the Dutch emergency COVID-legislation.1 Therefore, our shareholders will not be ableto attend the AGM in person, but are invited to follow the AGM through our live webcast. Voting rightson the items on the agenda can only be exercised by submitting a written proxy and voting instructionsprior to the AGM, as described below in more detail.The following sections outline the procedure to be followed for attending and voting at the AGM andfor asking questions. The procedures apply mutatis mutandis to those who have statutory meetingrights other than shareholders, such as pledgees with voting rights.RECORD TIME AND RELEVANT REGISTERFor this meeting, only the shareholders who on 21 April 2021 at 18.00 hours (CET), after processing ofall credit and debit entries and transfers (the “Record Time”), are registered in the registersadministered by the intermediaries as referred to in the Section 1 of Securities Giro Transactions Act(each, an “Intermediary”), indicating who is entitled to such shares at the Record Time, are entitled toattend (virtually) and/or to vote by proxy during the meeting.The sub-register designated for holders of registered shares that are not ordinary deposit shares(girale aandelen) is the share register of the Company at the Record Time.MEETING REGISTRATION BY HOLDERS OF ORDINARY DEPOSIT SHARES (GIRALE AANDELEN)A holder of ordinary listed shares who wishes to participate in the AGM, by using the online webinarfacilities, should register via the ABN AMRO online portal using the following link:1 Temporary COVID-19 Justice and Security Act – Stb. 2020, 124.3/4 www.abnamro.com/evoting. Please make sure that your registration is completed by 12 May 202118.00 hours (CET) at the latest.Shareholders who have registered for the AGM in accordance with the foregoing procedure, will receiveprior to the AGM an e-mail including a unique link to log-in to the AGM webinar on 19 May, 2021, as of15.00h CET.The webinar will be broadcast in English. A live translated Dutch language broadcast will also beavailable as a service to our shareholders.MEETING REGISTRATION BY HOLDERS OF NON-TRADED SHARESA holder of non-traded shares (i.e., shares that are registered in the share register of the Company andnot included in a book-entry trading system) who wishes to participate in the meeting, may apply inwriting until 12 May 2021 at 18.00 hours (CET) to the Company at the office address of the Companyconfirming his or her identity and the number of shares registered in his or her name at the RecordTime. These shareholders will receive an acknowledgement of receipt (“Acknowledgement of Receipt”)and an e-mail including a unique link to log-in to the AGM webinar on 19 May, 2021.VOTINGIf you wish to cast your vote during the AGM, you are required to submit a proxy prior to the AGM.To do that, we ask you to take the following two steps by 12 May 2021, 18.00 hours (CET) at the latest:1. register yourself for the AGM via the ABN AMRO online portal using the followinglink:www.abnamro.com/evoting and submit your voting instructions via the button “GiveVoting Instructions”.OR2. download the proxy form Pharming’s website (www.pharming.com/investors/shareholdermeetings), sign it and send the signed proxy, together with either a written confirmation fromyour intermediary (as defined in the "Wet Giraal Effectenverkeer") confirming that you were ashareholder on the Record Time (“Confirmation of Entitlement”)”), or your Acknowledgementof Receipt for non-traded shares, to the following e-mail address: investor@pharming.com , orto our office address: Darwinweg 24, 2333 CR Leiden, the Netherlands.QUESTIONS ON THE AGENDA ITEMSShareholders who have registered themselves for the AGM and have voted by proxy, are invited tosubmit questions regarding the items on the agenda by sending an e-mail, summarizing the questions,to the following address investor@pharming.com by 17 May 2021 17:30 CET at the latest.During the meeting, there will also be a limited possibility for registered shareholders to ask questionsrelated to the items on the agenda by using an online chat function. Details on the related procedureduring the meeting will be explained at the start of the AGM.The Company intends to address all questions during the meeting. The Chairman of the AGM maydecide to cluster questions, or to limit the number of questions, to ensure an orderly meeting. Thequestions that have been received by e-mail prior to the AGM will be answered first.4/4Thereafter, follow-up questions received during the meeting will be addressed. Other questions raisedduring the AGM will be answered to the extent possible, with a view to the orderly conduct of themeeting.The answers to the questions raised on the items on the agenda, including those questions that cannotbe addressed during the meeting, will be published on the Company’s website.Should you have any further questions, please contact us at investor@pharming.com Leiden, the Netherlands, 6 April 2021Board of Directors