Nieuwe handelsweek van start! Benieuwd wat deze week gaat brengen voor papilly.



Hier onder een stukje tekst dat ik van reddit heb afgehaald over wat er op het moment gaande is bij papilly:



The main thing, however, is the reverse merger on their doorstep. The latest press release said that they were waiting in anticipation, and contacting IR, they said that they are waiting for permission to release information.



Previous reverse acquisitions like this one have resulted in massive gains, and the stock has begun rising in anticipation. The last two days there have been some bulk buys that have pushed the stock upwards. Yesterday and most likely also today have had upwards of 100x average volume.



Bron: r/pennystocks u/Tobias_otto